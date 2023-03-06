Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

Regular Fro-Nut

$6.00 Out of stock

We start with a freshly baked donut from a local bakery, then we slice it in half and fill it with a scoop of your favorite ice cream. Our special press does all of the work, sealing the ice cream inside so it stays frozen while it heats up the outside of the donut. When it's done, we top it with a drizzle of donut glaze.