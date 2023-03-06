Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

No reviews yet

1530 Market Street

Warren, PA 16365

Popular Items

French Fries
Shakes
Griller Salad

Eatz!

To-Go Items

Homemade Ranch 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Ranch 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Garlic Aioli 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Garlic Aioli 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Texas Sauce 8oz

$4.50

Soup

Add Bread Bowl

$2.00

Shrimp N' Roasted Corn Chowder

$4.00+

Shrimp, roasted corn, potatoes and veggies in a creamy chowder broth

Homemade Broccoli Cheese

$4.25+

Burgerz

Taylor's Texas Burger

$9.95Out of stock

We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, cheddar cheese, housemade Taylor's Texas Sauce, a drizzle of mustard and chopped onions. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops. Kick your burger up a notch by adding jalapeños and spicy mustard!

Mac Burger

$10.50Out of stock

We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that burger onto a pretzel bun with bacon, cheddar cheese and our signature house-made Mac n' Cheese. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.

Garlic Bacon Burger

$8.95Out of stock

We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, spinach and housemade garlic aioli. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.

Burger Deluxe

$8.95Out of stock

We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.

Reuben Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Cowboy Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Fish n' Chicken

Fish Dinner

$12.95Out of stock

Battered cod pieces, french fries, side salad, roll & butter, tartar sauce, ketchup

Kidz Zone Fish Fry Jr

$7.95Out of stock

A smaller serving of cod bites, french fries, applesauce, ketchup

Taylor's Fish Sandwich

$8.96

Corona battered cod fillet on a sweet hawaiian roll, loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo. Served with potato chips for the side.

Fish n' Chips

$8.99Out of stock

Cod bites & french fries

Chicken Tenders n' Fries

$7.20

Chicken tenders on a bed of french fries

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.23

A bed of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Greenhouse Salad

$7.16

A bed of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, olives, hardboiled egg, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.23

A bed of fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, provolone, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, hardboiled egg and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Griller Salad

$9.86

A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Cranberry Feta Salad

Cranberry Feta Salad

$8.96

A bed of fresh greens topped with dried cranberries, chopped walnuts and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.86

A bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese. We recommend pairing it with our house-made ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.23Out of stock

A bed of lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos and taco meat. Served with sides of sour cream and taco sauce.

Antipasto Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, bell peppers, ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese..served with house dressing on the side.

Fryer

Broccoli Cheese Bitez (4pc)

$5.40

Breaded cheddar & broccoli bites

Burrito Bites (7pc)

Burrito Bites (7pc)

$4.50

Pepperjack, beans & salsa in a crispy corn batter

Cheddar Cheese Cubes (18pc)

Cheddar Cheese Cubes (18pc)

$5.40Out of stock

Bite size pieces of cheddar cheese coated in breading

Cheddar Potato Bites (8pc)

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.28

French fries topped with warm cheese sauce (if you want the cheese sauce separate, please order french fries with a side of cheese dip)

Cheesy Cauliflower

$3.60

Chicken Fries (12pc)

$4.95Out of stock

Chicken nuggets in french fry shape

Chicken Tenders n' Fries

$7.20

Chicken tenders on a bed of french fries

Corn Nuggets (10pc)

$5.40

Battered creamed corn

Fish n' Chips

$8.99Out of stock

Cod bites & french fries

French Fries

French Fries

$3.60

Funnel Fries (12)

$4.05

Funnel cake in fry form

Kickers

$5.85

Potato scoops with our signature housemade kicker seasoning (dry)

Mac n' Cheez Bitez (7pc)

Mac n' Cheez Bitez (7pc)

$4.50Out of stock

Mac n' cheese in a crispy batter

Mini Tacos (8pc)

$5.50Out of stock

Mini corn shell loaded with meat and seasonings

Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)

Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)

$4.95Out of stock

Mozzarella enclosed in a crispy batter

Mushrooms

$5.40

Onion Rings

$5.40Out of stock

Thick cut tempura battered onion rings

Pickle Chips

$5.40

Battered crinkle cut pickle slices

Potato Scoops

Potato Scoops

$4.50

Scoop shaped french fry

Spicy Cauliflower

$4.50

Taco Scoops

$6.53Out of stock

Potato scoops with housemade seasoned taco meat and your choice of toppings

Taylor's Texas Fries

$5.63

French fries loaded with cheese sauce and our own signature Taylor's Texas Sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.40Out of stock

Zucchini Spears

$4.50

Hot Dogs

Two Hot Dogs

$2.70Out of stock

Two pack of hot dogs with choice of toppings

Two Mac Dogs

$5.40Out of stock

Two pack of hot dogs topped with housemade Mac n' Cheese, real bacon and shredded cheddar cheese

Taylor's Texas Dog 2-Pack

$3.60Out of stock

Two pack of hot dogs topped with housemade Taylor's Texas Sauce, a drizzle of mustard and diced onions

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.08

A jumbo tortilla filled with shredded cheese. Served with two dips

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.98

A jumbo tortilla filled with shredded cheese and our signature marinated chicken. Served with two dips

Build Your Own Panini

#1 ~ 1 meat/1 cheese

$7.43

Build your own panini filled with one meat selection, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.

#2 ~ 2 meat/1 cheese

$8.33

Build your own panini filled with two meat selections, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.

#3 ~ 2 meat/2 cheese

$9.23

Build your own panini filled with two meat selections, two cheese selections and unlimited vegetables.

Specialty Paninis

4-Cheese Panini

$8.06

Loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and swiss cheeses and fresh tomato slices, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with potato chips.

B.L.T. Panini

$8.96

Filled with crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and italian dressing, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.86

Freshly cooked chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese. Served with potato chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$9.86

Filled with grilled chicken, real bacon, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions and house-made ranch dressing, then pressed on our panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.86Out of stock

Freshly grilled chicken, sliced mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, pesto and house-made garlic aioli, pressed on our panini press. Served with potato chips.

Club Panini

Club Panini

$8.96

Filled with sliced turkey, real bacon, swiss cheese, spinach, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing, pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Italian Panini

$8.96

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and italian dressing, pressed on a panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Mac n' Cheese Panini

$8.96

A hearty fresh italian roll filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, real bacon and cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Reuben Panini

$8.96Out of stock

Light reuben rye bread filled with thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with potato chips.

Sloppy Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Freshly made hearty sloppy joe and a slice of provolone cheese inside a ciabatta bun, pressed in our panini grill. Served with a side salad.

Sweet Chili Chicken Club

Sweet Chili Chicken Club

$9.86

Freshly cooked chicken, real bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet chili sauce and swiss cheese. Served with potato chips.

Dinner Paninis

Sketti Panini

Sketti Panini

$9.95Out of stock

A fresh italian roll toasted with house-made garlic butter sauce, then filled with spaghetti, house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese, pressed on the panini grill. Served with a side salad or potato chips.

Chicken Parm Panini

$10.95Out of stock

Freshly grilled chicken on a bed of spagetti, house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese inside a ciabatta bun, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a side salad.

Pizza Flats

One Meat Pizza Flat

$8.06Out of stock

A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread loaded with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Flat

$8.96

A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our housemade buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, then drizzled with sauce and house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Flat

$8.96Out of stock

A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with a side salad.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Flat

$8.96Out of stock

A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of house-made ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, then finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.

White Pizza Flat

$8.96Out of stock

A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our signature garlic butter sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, broccoli, diced tomatoes and real bacon, then drizzled with house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.

Kidz Zone

Kidz Chicken Fries n' Fries

$6.45Out of stock

Nine crispy chicken fries served with a side of french fries.

Toasted Cheese Lil' Panini

$5.36

Sourdough bread filled with american cheese and toasted on the panini press. Served with a choice of side.

Ham & Cheese Mini Sub

$6.95Out of stock

Sourdough bread filled with sliced ham and american cheese, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a choice of side.

Pepperoni Pizza Panini Jr.

$6.95Out of stock

Sourdough bread filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a choice of side.

Dog n' Fries Kidz Meal

$4.50Out of stock

A hot dog topped with toppings of choice and served with a side of french fries.

Kidz Mac n' Cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Mac Cone

Mac Cone

$5.40

A waffle cone loaded with our house-made mac n' cheese, then topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar and some real, crispy bacon. A unique blend of flavors!

Sides

Applesauce

$1.25Out of stock

Small side cup of applesauce.

House-made Mac n' Cheese

$4.05Out of stock

Our signature house-made mac n' cheese.

Small Side Salad

$2.70

Small square container side salad with your choice of lettuce, spinach or a mix, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber and shredded cheese. Dressing served on the side.

Potato Chips

$0.90

Mini individual bag of potato chips.

Roll & Butter

$1.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Dips

Dips

Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Baby Scoop

$2.25

One Scoop

$2.93

Two Scoops

$3.83

Three Scoops

$4.73

Four Scoops

$5.63

Treats

Egg Nog Shake

$6.30

Caramel Apple Shake

$6.30

Apple cider blended with our premium vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped and a caramel drizzle.

Blended Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.75

Pumpkin ice cream blended with cold brew coffee, topped with whipped, caramel drizzle & chopped nuts.

Stuffed Shakes

$6.98+Out of stock

A regular milkshake made to order with your favorite flavor of real, premium ice cream. Then we make a masterpiece that YOU design. Start with the rim - which becomes edible. Then make it fancy with a couple toppings on the whipped. So many possibilities...where will you begin?

Shakes

$4.50+

Available with any of our premium ice cream flavors, three different sizes. All include whipped & cherry, if you'd like.

Floats

$4.05+

Premium ice cream, with your choice of fountain beverage poured over the top.

Cold Brew Float

$4.28+

Select your favorite flavor of ice cream and pair it with premium cold brew coffee. Topped with whipped & a Hershey drizzle, if you'd like.

Banana Split

$6.98

Made the traditional way, we start with a ripe banana topped with a scoop of each: vanilla, strawberry & chocolate ice cream. Then we load it up with pineapple, strawberry & house-made hot fudge toppings. It's finished with whipped, chopped nuts & cherries, if you'd like.

Brownie Boat

$6.75

A freshly baked brownie topped with your choice of three scoops of ice cream and a topping, then finished with whipped & cherry, if you'd like.

Brownie Boat Jr

$5.18

The same as a Brownie Boat, only the Junior version. Select one ice cream flavor for this mini serving!

The Flight

$6.30

Having trouble picking one flavor? Why not sample FOUR! A small scoop of four different ice cream flavors of your choice. Topped with whipped & cherry on each, if you'd like.

Tin Roof

$5.18

Vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey's syrup, spanish peanuts, whipped & cherry.

Dirt Sundae Jr.

$4.50

A layer of freshly baked brownie crumbles, topped with Cookies & Cream ice cream, Hershey's syrup, cookies & cream pieces...finished off with a couple gummy worms! (If Cookies & Cream is out, Vanilla will be substituted)

Doggy Sundae

$1.35

We can't forget your friend! A doggy sized vanilla ice cream with a fun dog treat.

Regular Fro-Nut

$6.00Out of stock

We start with a freshly baked donut from a local bakery, then we slice it in half and fill it with a scoop of your favorite ice cream. Our special press does all of the work, sealing the ice cream inside so it stays frozen while it heats up the outside of the donut. When it's done, we top it with a drizzle of donut glaze.

Loaded Fro-Nut

$7.25Out of stock

This is what happens when you start with a regular Fro-Nut and kick it up a notch! Add two toppings of your choice to the regular Fro-Nut.

Take Home

Grab N' Go

$7.65Out of stock

A quart of premium hard ice cream hand packed to take with you.

Drinks

Italian Sodas

A soft drink made from carbonated water, flavored syrup and cream, topped with whipped and cherry. Add popping boba to kick it up a notch!

Italian Sodas

$4.80

Specialty Drinks

Iced Vanilla Chai Tea w/ Boba

$7.75Out of stock

Iced Green Milk Tea Boba

$6.98

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain 16oz

$1.89

Large Fountain 24oz

$2.83

Drinks

Cool Apple Cider Float

$5.40

Crisp, refreshing apple cider with a scoop of your favorite ice cream, topped with whipped.

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.12Out of stock

Fanta Grape

$1.70

Pibb Xtra

$1.70

Dasani Bottle

$1.60

Dasani Can

$2.00

SmartWater

$2.80

True North Blk Cherry

$1.89

Tum-E Yummies Berry

$1.70

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$1.89

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.89

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Honest Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.36Out of stock

Sprite

$2.12Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.70

Fanta Orange

$1.70Out of stock

Fanta Mystery Zero

$1.70Out of stock

Barq's Root Beer

$2.12Out of stock

BodyArmor Straw Ban 16oz

$2.26
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery! {$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}

