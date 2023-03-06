Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
No reviews yet
1530 Market Street
Warren, PA 16365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Eatz!
To-Go Items
Soup
Burgerz
Taylor's Texas Burger
We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, cheddar cheese, housemade Taylor's Texas Sauce, a drizzle of mustard and chopped onions. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops. Kick your burger up a notch by adding jalapeños and spicy mustard!
Mac Burger
We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that burger onto a pretzel bun with bacon, cheddar cheese and our signature house-made Mac n' Cheese. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.
Garlic Bacon Burger
We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, spinach and housemade garlic aioli. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.
Burger Deluxe
We start with a fresh never frozen, hand pressed, specially seasoned ground beef patty, which is cooked to order. Then we load that with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo. Served with potato chips or upgrade your side to french fries or potato scoops.
Reuben Burger
Cowboy Burger
Fish n' Chicken
Fish Dinner
Battered cod pieces, french fries, side salad, roll & butter, tartar sauce, ketchup
Kidz Zone Fish Fry Jr
A smaller serving of cod bites, french fries, applesauce, ketchup
Taylor's Fish Sandwich
Corona battered cod fillet on a sweet hawaiian roll, loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo. Served with potato chips for the side.
Fish n' Chips
Cod bites & french fries
Chicken Tenders n' Fries
Chicken tenders on a bed of french fries
Salad
Garden Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Greenhouse Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, olives, hardboiled egg, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, provolone, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, hardboiled egg and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Griller Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers and croutons. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Cranberry Feta Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with dried cranberries, chopped walnuts and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
A bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese. We recommend pairing it with our house-made ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos and taco meat. Served with sides of sour cream and taco sauce.
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, bell peppers, ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese..served with house dressing on the side.
Fryer
Broccoli Cheese Bitez (4pc)
Breaded cheddar & broccoli bites
Burrito Bites (7pc)
Pepperjack, beans & salsa in a crispy corn batter
Cheddar Cheese Cubes (18pc)
Bite size pieces of cheddar cheese coated in breading
Cheddar Potato Bites (8pc)
Cheese Fries
French fries topped with warm cheese sauce (if you want the cheese sauce separate, please order french fries with a side of cheese dip)
Cheesy Cauliflower
Chicken Fries (12pc)
Chicken nuggets in french fry shape
Chicken Tenders n' Fries
Chicken tenders on a bed of french fries
Corn Nuggets (10pc)
Battered creamed corn
Fish n' Chips
Cod bites & french fries
French Fries
Funnel Fries (12)
Funnel cake in fry form
Kickers
Potato scoops with our signature housemade kicker seasoning (dry)
Mac n' Cheez Bitez (7pc)
Mac n' cheese in a crispy batter
Mini Tacos (8pc)
Mini corn shell loaded with meat and seasonings
Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)
Mozzarella enclosed in a crispy batter
Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Thick cut tempura battered onion rings
Pickle Chips
Battered crinkle cut pickle slices
Potato Scoops
Scoop shaped french fry
Spicy Cauliflower
Taco Scoops
Potato scoops with housemade seasoned taco meat and your choice of toppings
Taylor's Texas Fries
French fries loaded with cheese sauce and our own signature Taylor's Texas Sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Zucchini Spears
Hot Dogs
Two Hot Dogs
Two pack of hot dogs with choice of toppings
Two Mac Dogs
Two pack of hot dogs topped with housemade Mac n' Cheese, real bacon and shredded cheddar cheese
Taylor's Texas Dog 2-Pack
Two pack of hot dogs topped with housemade Taylor's Texas Sauce, a drizzle of mustard and diced onions
Quesadilla
Build Your Own Panini
#1 ~ 1 meat/1 cheese
Build your own panini filled with one meat selection, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.
#2 ~ 2 meat/1 cheese
Build your own panini filled with two meat selections, one cheese selection and unlimited vegetables.
#3 ~ 2 meat/2 cheese
Build your own panini filled with two meat selections, two cheese selections and unlimited vegetables.
Specialty Paninis
4-Cheese Panini
Loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and swiss cheeses and fresh tomato slices, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with potato chips.
B.L.T. Panini
Filled with crispy bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and italian dressing, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Freshly cooked chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese. Served with potato chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Filled with grilled chicken, real bacon, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions and house-made ranch dressing, then pressed on our panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Freshly grilled chicken, sliced mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, pesto and house-made garlic aioli, pressed on our panini press. Served with potato chips.
Club Panini
Filled with sliced turkey, real bacon, swiss cheese, spinach, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing, pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Italian Panini
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and italian dressing, pressed on a panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Mac n' Cheese Panini
A hearty fresh italian roll filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, real bacon and cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Reuben Panini
Light reuben rye bread filled with thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with potato chips.
Sloppy Panini
Freshly made hearty sloppy joe and a slice of provolone cheese inside a ciabatta bun, pressed in our panini grill. Served with a side salad.
Sweet Chili Chicken Club
Freshly cooked chicken, real bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet chili sauce and swiss cheese. Served with potato chips.
Dinner Paninis
Sketti Panini
A fresh italian roll toasted with house-made garlic butter sauce, then filled with spaghetti, house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese, pressed on the panini grill. Served with a side salad or potato chips.
Chicken Parm Panini
Freshly grilled chicken on a bed of spagetti, house-made sauce and mozzarella cheese inside a ciabatta bun, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a side salad.
Pizza Flats
One Meat Pizza Flat
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread loaded with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Flat
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our housemade buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, then drizzled with sauce and house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Flat
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Flat
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of house-made ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, then finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
White Pizza Flat
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our signature garlic butter sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, broccoli, diced tomatoes and real bacon, then drizzled with house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
Kidz Zone
Kidz Chicken Fries n' Fries
Nine crispy chicken fries served with a side of french fries.
Toasted Cheese Lil' Panini
Sourdough bread filled with american cheese and toasted on the panini press. Served with a choice of side.
Ham & Cheese Mini Sub
Sourdough bread filled with sliced ham and american cheese, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a choice of side.
Pepperoni Pizza Panini Jr.
Sourdough bread filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, then pressed on the panini grill. Served with a choice of side.
Dog n' Fries Kidz Meal
A hot dog topped with toppings of choice and served with a side of french fries.
Kidz Mac n' Cheese
Mac Cone
Sides
Applesauce
Small side cup of applesauce.
House-made Mac n' Cheese
Our signature house-made mac n' cheese.
Small Side Salad
Small square container side salad with your choice of lettuce, spinach or a mix, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber and shredded cheese. Dressing served on the side.
Potato Chips
Mini individual bag of potato chips.
Roll & Butter
Garlic Bread
Dips
Ice Cream
Treats
Egg Nog Shake
Caramel Apple Shake
Apple cider blended with our premium vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped and a caramel drizzle.
Blended Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin ice cream blended with cold brew coffee, topped with whipped, caramel drizzle & chopped nuts.
Stuffed Shakes
A regular milkshake made to order with your favorite flavor of real, premium ice cream. Then we make a masterpiece that YOU design. Start with the rim - which becomes edible. Then make it fancy with a couple toppings on the whipped. So many possibilities...where will you begin?
Shakes
Available with any of our premium ice cream flavors, three different sizes. All include whipped & cherry, if you'd like.
Floats
Premium ice cream, with your choice of fountain beverage poured over the top.
Cold Brew Float
Select your favorite flavor of ice cream and pair it with premium cold brew coffee. Topped with whipped & a Hershey drizzle, if you'd like.
Banana Split
Made the traditional way, we start with a ripe banana topped with a scoop of each: vanilla, strawberry & chocolate ice cream. Then we load it up with pineapple, strawberry & house-made hot fudge toppings. It's finished with whipped, chopped nuts & cherries, if you'd like.
Brownie Boat
A freshly baked brownie topped with your choice of three scoops of ice cream and a topping, then finished with whipped & cherry, if you'd like.
Brownie Boat Jr
The same as a Brownie Boat, only the Junior version. Select one ice cream flavor for this mini serving!
The Flight
Having trouble picking one flavor? Why not sample FOUR! A small scoop of four different ice cream flavors of your choice. Topped with whipped & cherry on each, if you'd like.
Tin Roof
Vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey's syrup, spanish peanuts, whipped & cherry.
Dirt Sundae Jr.
A layer of freshly baked brownie crumbles, topped with Cookies & Cream ice cream, Hershey's syrup, cookies & cream pieces...finished off with a couple gummy worms! (If Cookies & Cream is out, Vanilla will be substituted)
Doggy Sundae
We can't forget your friend! A doggy sized vanilla ice cream with a fun dog treat.
Regular Fro-Nut
We start with a freshly baked donut from a local bakery, then we slice it in half and fill it with a scoop of your favorite ice cream. Our special press does all of the work, sealing the ice cream inside so it stays frozen while it heats up the outside of the donut. When it's done, we top it with a drizzle of donut glaze.
Loaded Fro-Nut
This is what happens when you start with a regular Fro-Nut and kick it up a notch! Add two toppings of your choice to the regular Fro-Nut.
Drinks
Italian Sodas
Specialty Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Coke
Fanta Grape
Pibb Xtra
Dasani Bottle
Dasani Can
SmartWater
True North Blk Cherry
Tum-E Yummies Berry
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
Honest Berry Hibiscus Tea
Sprite
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fanta Mystery Zero
Barq's Root Beer
BodyArmor Straw Ban 16oz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery! {$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}
1530 Market Street, Warren, PA 16365