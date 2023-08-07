Taylor Sam's St. Pete | DTSP
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Est. 2013 in Brick, NJ. A completely from-scratch kitchen serving breakfast, lunch, pastries, specialty coffees and incredible daily specials. We are a small family-owned business who proudly sources locally, with top quality ingredients, and the primary goal of an incredible guest experience in mind!
Location
312 3rd Street S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Avenue DTSP - 330 1st Avenue South
No Reviews
330 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
No Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurant
More near St. Petersburg