Taylor's Tacos Shop 1512 West Taylor Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Taylor's Tacos is a taco shop and catering kitchen that specializes in authentic street style tacos with a whole lot of soul! We believe in curating universal experiences through interaction, connection, and qualiTAY ingredients. Please do yourself a flavor and order with us today!
Location
1512 West Taylor Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
No Reviews
1359 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant