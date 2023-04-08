  • Home
Taylor's Tacos Shop 1512 West Taylor Street

No reviews yet

1512 West Taylor Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Signature Tacos

extra-juicy CHICKEN

$4.00

tortilla + chicken + secret salsa + cilantro + cheese + lime

savory STEAK

$4.00

tortilla + steak + secret salsa + cilantro + cheese + lime

sexy crispy SHRIMP

$4.25

tortilla + breaded shrimp + secret salsa + cilantro + cheese + lime + hot sauce + maya's pickled red cabbage

sweet poppin' POTATO

$4.00

tortilla + sweet potato + secret salsa + cilantro + hot sauce + pickled red cabbage

Weekly Specials

MAC-nificent Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

3 lettuce cups + choice of meat or veggie + secret salsa + cilantro + cheese + limes

Taco(s) of the Week!

$4.00

awesome AF ASPARAGUS!

#nottacos

$12.00

Changes every week! We will update with the current special every taco tuesday!

Sides

eloTAY CORN + street mix

$4.00

corn off the cob + tajin + mayo + butter + cotija cheese + lime + tay's way seasonings

guac + chips

$5.00

yktv

pico fresca salad

$5.00

cherry toms + red onion + cukes + cilantro + jalapeno + tangy lime vin

Drinks

bottled water

$1.25

nature's soft drink

sparkling water

$2.50

assorted selection

Craft Bev

$3.50

Extras

Secret Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Secret Salsa 8oz

$4.00

Take Out

$1.00

Delectable Dessert

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taylor's Tacos is a taco shop and catering kitchen that specializes in authentic street style tacos with a whole lot of soul! We believe in curating universal experiences through interaction, connection, and qualiTAY ingredients. Please do yourself a flavor and order with us today!

Location

1512 West Taylor Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

