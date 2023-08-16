Tay's Burger Shack - NKC 1019 Armour Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1019 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
District Biskuits - 504 Armour Road
No Reviews
504 Armour Road North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Taco Tank - Iron District NKC
No Reviews
1599 Iron St, Unit 2 North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
No Reviews
323 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Kansas City
More near North Kansas City