Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tay's Cheesesteak - NKC

review star

No reviews yet

315 Armour Road

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


8" Sandwiches

8" Tay's

$10.00

Steak and onion with American cheese

8" Cheesy Tay's

$11.00

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

8" Travolta

$11.00

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Pizza

$10.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

8" Effin Hot

$11.00

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese

8" Cheesy Chicken

$11.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

8" Chicken Travolta

$11.00

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Chicken Parm

$10.00

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

8" Effin Hot Chicken

$11.00

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

8" Veggie Cheesesteak

$8.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

8" Cheesy Veggie

$9.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

8" Veggie Travolta

$8.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Veggie Parm

$8.00

8" Effin Hot Veggie

$9.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Pastrami

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

COMBO

12" Sandwiches

12" Tay's

$20.00

Steak and onion with American cheese

12" Cheesy Tay's

$22.00

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

12" Travolta

$22.00

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Pizza

$20.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

12" Effin Hot

$22.00

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$20.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese

12" Cheesy Chicken

$22.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

12" Chicken Travolta

$22.00

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Chicken Parm

$20.00

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

12" Effin Hot Chicken

$22.00

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

12" Veggie Cheesesteak

$16.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

12" Cheesy Veggie

$18.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

12" Veggie Travolta

$16.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Veggie Parm

$16.00

12" Effin Hot Veggie

$18.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

COMBO

Mini Sandwiches

Mini Tay's

$5.00

Steak and onion with American cheese

Mini Cheesy Tay's

$6.00

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

Mini Travolta

$6.00

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Pizza

$5.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Mini Effin Hot

$6.00

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Mini Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese

Mini Cheesy Chicken

$6.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

Mini Chicken Travolta

$6.00

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Chicken Parm

$5.00

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

Mini Effin Hot Chicken

$6.00

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Mini Veggie Cheesesteak

$4.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Mini Cheesy Veggie

$5.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

Mini Veggie Travolta

$4.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Veggie Parm

$4.00

Mini Effin Hot Veggie

$5.00

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

COMBO

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottle Soda

$2.79

Water Cup

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Cheez Whiz

$2.00

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Exactly what it sounds like

Cheesesteak Fries

$10.00

Steak and grilled onions with cheez whiz

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Effin Hot Fries

$11.00

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

MENU

Tay's

$10.00+

Cheesy Tay's

$11.00+

Travolta

$11.00+

Pizza

$10.00+

Effin Hot

$11.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Cheesy Chicken

$11.00+

Chicken Travolta

$11.00+

Chicken Parm

$10.00+

Effin Hot Chicken

$11.00+

Veggie Cheesesteak

$8.00+

Cheesy Veggie

$9.00+

Veggie Travolta

$8.00+

Veggie Parm

$8.00+

Effin Hot Veggie

$9.00+

Pastrami

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottle Soda

$2.79

Water Cup

COMBO

Cheesesteak Fries

$10.00

Steak and grilled onions with cheez whiz

Effin Hot Fries

$11.00

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Exactly what it sounds like

Chips

$2.00

Cheez Whiz

$2.00

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Cookie

$1.50

12" Sandwiches

12" Tay's

$26.00

Steak and onion with American cheese

12" Cheesy Tay's

$28.60

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

12" Travolta

$28.60

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Pizza

$26.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

12" Effin Hot

$28.60

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$26.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese

12" Cheesy Chicken

$28.60

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

12" Chicken Travolta

$28.60

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Chicken Parm

$26.00

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

12" Effin Hot Chicken

$28.60

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

12" Veggie Cheesesteak

$20.80

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

12" Cheesy Veggie

$23.40

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

12" Veggie Travolta

$20.80

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

12" Veggie Parm

$20.80

12" Effin Hot Veggie

$23.40

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

COMBO

8" Sandwiches

8" Tay's

$13.00

Steak and onion with American cheese

8" Cheesy Tay's

$14.30

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

8" Travolta

$14.30

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Pizza

$13.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

8" Effin Hot

$14.30

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken and onion with American cheese

8" Cheesy Chicken

$14.30

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

8" Chicken Travolta

$14.30

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Chicken Parm

$13.00

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

8" Effin Hot Chicken

$14.30

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

8" Veggie Cheesesteak

$10.40

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

8" Cheesy Veggie

$11.70

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

8" Veggie Travolta

$10.40

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

8" Veggie Parm

$10.40

8" Effin Hot Veggie

$11.70

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Pastrami

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

COMBO

Mini Sandwiches

Mini Tay's

$6.50

Steak and onion with American cheese

Mini Cheesy Tay's

$7.80

Steak and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

Mini Travolta

$7.80

Steak, onion and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Pizza

$6.50

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Mini Effin Hot

$7.80

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Mini Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.50

Chicken and onion with American cheese

Mini Cheesy Chicken

$7.80

Chicken and onion with American cheese and cheese whiz

Mini Chicken Travolta

$7.80

Chicken, onion, and green peppers, with cream cheese and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Chicken Parm

$6.50

Chicken, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan

Mini Effin Hot Chicken

$7.80

Chicken and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

Mini Veggie Cheesesteak

$5.20

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Mini Cheesy Veggie

$6.50

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, and cheese whiz

Mini Veggie Travolta

$5.20

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cream cheese, and hot pepper jack cheese

Mini Veggie Parm

$5.20

Mini Effin Hot Veggie

$6.50

Onion, green peppers, mushrooms, cherry peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

COMBO

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.98

Bottle Soda

$3.63

Water Cup

Sides

Chips

$2.60

Cheez Whiz

$2.60

Whole Pickle

$2.60

Seasoned Fries

$3.90

Exactly what it sounds like

Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Steak and grilled onions with cheez whiz

Pizza Fries

$13.00

Steak, onion, mushrooms, and green peppers, with provolone, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Effin Hot Fries

$14.30

Steak and onion, with hot cherry peppers, hot pepper jack cheese, and sriracha spread

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving cheesesteak, pastrami, and reuben sandwiches in a fast friendly atmosphere.

Location

315 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
orange starNo Reviews
323 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
District Biskuits - 504 Armour Road
orange starNo Reviews
504 Armour Road North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge 2 - 201 East 21st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 21st Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0004_North Kansas City MO_Armour
orange starNo Reviews
101 Armour Road North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
F325 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1825 Buchanan St North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Thaiger - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
1599 Iron St North Kansas Cit, MO 64116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
orange star4.4 • 2,118
2512 Holmes St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston