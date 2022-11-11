Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station

review star

No reviews yet

2416 Texas Ave S Suite A

College Station, TX 77840

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Vegetable Samosa

VEGETARIAN APPETIZER

Onion Pakora

$6.99

Sliced onions fried with lentil batter(gram flour)

Spinach Pakora

$6.99

Spinach fried with lentil batter (gram flour)

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Deep fried cauliflower cooked in soya sauce

Gobi 65

$9.99

Fried cauliflower with spices & yogurt

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

3 Pieces, crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas

Veg Manchurian

$10.99

Deep fried mixed vegetable balls cooked in manchurian sauce (dry or wet)

Paneer Kabab

$13.99

Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers (Gluten free)

Malai Paneer Kabab

$13.99

Cottage cheese marinated in sour cream with special herbs (Gluten free)

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Homemade cheese cubes sautéed with green chillies, onions & soya sauce

NON VEGETARIAN APPETIZER

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Deep fried chicken sauteed with onions,bell peppers & green chilies

Chicken - 65

$10.99

Deep fried chicken cooked with spices & Yogurt

Chicken Manchuria

$10.99

Fried Chicken with spices & soya sauce

Chilli Fish

$10.99

Catfish Sauteed with hot chilies & Soya sauce

Chilli Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp Sauteed with hot chilies & Soya sauce

Lamb Chops

$19.99

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and sour cream along with Indian spices

Chicken Lollipops

$12.99

Chicken drumette is marinated and then batter fried until crisp

Chicken555

$11.99

Boneless chicken marinated with spices and fried, cooked with onions, green chillies and cashews

Chicken Lal Mirch

$11.99

Boneless chicken marinated with spices and deep fried

Chicken Samosa (2 pcs)

$6.99

Lamb Samosa (2 pcs)

$7.99

RICE SPECIALTIES

White Rice

$2.99

Steamed basmati rice

Tamarind Rice

$7.99

Steamed basmati rice with tamarind & Special nuts

Lemon Rice

$7.50

Steamed basmati rice with lemon juice & Special nuts

Jeera Rice

$7.50

Steamed basmati rice with cumin seeds and special nuts

SOUPS AND SALADS

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Tomato soup made with spices

Sambar

$4.99

Thick vegetable soup made with lentils and coconut

Rasam

$3.99

Thin spicy vegetable soup with tamarind

Raitha

$2.00

Homemade yogurt with Onions, Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Tossed Green Salad

$3.99

House dressing or oil and vinegar

Onion and Cucumber Salad

$3.99

NOODLES

Veg Noodles

$10.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with vegetables

Paneer Noodles

$12.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with vegetables and cottage cheese

Egg Noodles

$12.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with vegetables and beaten egg

Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and chicken

Shrimp Noodles

$13.99

Stir-fried noodles cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and shrimp

FRIED RICES

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and cottage cheese

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and shrimp

Chickpeas Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and chickpeas

BREADS

Papadam

$1.99

2 giant lentil wafers

Naan

$2.25

Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven

Roti (Vegan)

$2.25

Thin crispy plain flat wheat bread baked in a clay oven

Poori (Vegan) (3 pieces)

$3.99

Fluffy deep-fried wheat bread

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with paneer & spices

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with onions & spices

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

Flat white bread stuffed with nuts & raisins and baked in a clay oven

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven sprinkled with garlic & cilantro

Bhatura (2 piece)

$5.99

Fluffy deep-fried white bread

CHATS

Samosa Chaat

$10.99

Smashed samosas served over chickpea curry, onions with mint and tamarind sauce

Pani Puri

$10.99

Fried puff-pastry balls filled with spiced chickpea curry, spiced water

Bhel Poori

$8.99

Made with puffed rice tossed with vegetables and mint sauce and tangy chutneys

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALITIES

Idli(4)

$10.99

Steamed rice cakes

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Made with fermented lentil flour think and soft

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Plain Dosa stuffed with onions & chilies

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Spicy crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)

Veg Utappam

$10.99

Thick pancake made with lentil and rice flours with chilies, onions and tomatoes

Dosa 65

$14.99

Spicy crepe stuffed with Chicken 65

Dosa Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Spicy crepe stuffed with Chilli Chicken

NORTH INDIAN SPECIALITIES

Chole Bhatura

$13.99

Puffed bread served with garbanzo bean curry

Chole Poori

$12.99

3 pc poories with garbanzo bean curry

Aloo Poori

$10.99

3 pc poories with potato curry North Indian Specialities

VEGRTARIAN CURRIES

Dal Fry

$12.99

Boiled lentil and spinach (Vegan-Gluten free)

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Lentils cooked in tomatoes, onions and spices (Vegan--Gluten free)

Vegetable Masala Curry

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Navratan Kurma

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with fruits and cream sauce (Gluten free)

Aloo Saag Wala

$12.99

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes (Gluten free)

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Fresh cauliower, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Spicy okra curry (Vegan--Gluten free)

Channa Masala

$12.99

Garbanzo beans and tomatoes (Vegan--Gluten free)

Kadai Channa

$12.99

Garbanzo beans sautéed onions, bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)

Squash Curry

$12.99

Fresh squash cooked with tomatoes & creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Malai Kofta Curry

$13.99

Vegetable cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce

Vegetable Vindaloo

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in spicy sauce

Baingan Bharta

$13.99

Eggplant curry (Gluten free)

Mushroom Mutter

$13.99

Fresh green peas, mushroom & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Mushroom Masala

$13.99

Mushroom and tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Aloo Mutter

$12.99

Fresh green peas, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes (Gluten free)

Paneer Saag Wala

$13.99

Fresh spinach cheese cubes cooked in medium spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Cheese cubes, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with sauce (Gluten free)

CHICKEN ENTREES

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with special sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken baked in clay oven and cooked with mild sauce (Gluten free)

Madras Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with tomatoes and onions (Gluten free)

Andhra Chicken

$14.99

Chicken sautéed & cooked in spicy sauce & spices in south Indian style (Gluten free)

Chicken 65

$14.99

Boneless chicken sautéed with yogurt and spices

Garlic Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with garlic (Gluten free)

Ginger Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with special ginger sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Kurma

$14.99

Fresh chicken cooked with yogurt and mild sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Saag Wala

$14.99

Fresh chicken cooked with spinach (Gluten free)

Mushroom Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with mushroom (Gluten free)

Chicken Chettinad

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked in spicy sauce with peppers (Gluten free)

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)

Coconut Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with coconut milk and cashew nut sauce (Gluten free)

LAMB ENTREES

Lamb Saag Wala

$16.50

Boneless lamb cooked with spinach in mild sauce (Gluten free)

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.50

Lamb and potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Kadai Lamb

$16.50

Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Lamb Kurma

$16.50

Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.50

Lamb cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Boneless Lamb Curry

$16.50

Cubes of lamb cooked with rich sauce (Gluten free)

Goat Curry

$16.50

Bone in goat cooked with onions, tomato with special sauce (Gluten free)

SEA FOOD ENTREES

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.50

Shrimp & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Kurma

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with yogurt sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Kadai

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Shrimp Saag Wala

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach (Gluten free)

Ginger Fish

$15.50

CatFish cooked in a special ginger sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Masala Curry

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce (Gluten free)

TANDOORI ENTREES

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

(6-Chicken leg pieces) Chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices(Gluten free)

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers(Gluten free)

Tandoori Prawns Giant Prawns

$17.99

Eight jumbo shrimp marinated in special spices and herbs cooked on skewers(Gluten free)

Tandoori Mix Grills

$17.99

A combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka kabab, malai kabab and tandoori prawns. (Gluten free)

Malai Kabab

$15.99

Bone less chicken Brest marinated in sour cream with special herbs(Gluten free)

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and sour cream along with Indian spices(Gluten free)

FIRST TIMER SPECIAL

First Timer Special

$17.50

BIRYANI

Vegetable biryani

$12.50

Egg biryani

$12.99

Chicken biryani

$14.50

Lamb biryani

$15.99

Goat biryani

$15.99

Shrimp biryani

$15.99

Paneer biryani

$13.99

Chicken fry biryani

$14.50

Chicken 65 biriyani

$14.50

BUFFET

Weekday Buffet

$15.99

Weekend Buffet

$17.99

KIDS WEEK DAY BUFFET

$10.99

KIDS WEEKEND BUFFET

$12.99

Weekday Buffet (Copy)

$15.99

Weekend Buffet (Copy)

$17.99

DESSERTS

Kulfi

$3.00

Pistachio flavored Indian ice cream enriched with nuts

Kheer

$3.00

Traditional rice pudding made with raisins and nuts

Ras Malai

$4.00

Homemade cheese balls soaked in rich cream sauce

Mango Custard Fruit Salad

$3.00

Gulab Jamun

$2.00

2 small round balls made with mild and wheat flour soaked with sweet syrup

TOGO CONTAINER

TOGO CONTAINERS

$0.99

SIDES

Dosa batter

$7.50

Idli batter

$7.50

Chutneys 8oz

$3.99

Chutneys 12oz

$5.99

Chutneys 16oz

$7.99

Chutneys 32oz

$15.00

Boondi laddu

$6.99

Rava laddu

$6.99Out of stock

Arasalu

$7.50

Kara Mixture

$6.99

Ground Nut Pakora

$3.99Out of stock

Moothichur Ladoo

$5.99

Fruits And Nut Cookies

$5.99

Osamania Cookies

$5.99

COLD BEVERAGES

Sodas

$2.50

(Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite and Coke Zero, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade)

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fresh brewed

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Homemade yogurt drink flavored with Sugar

Salted Lassi

$2.99

Homemade yogurt drink flavored with salt

Mango Juice

$3.99

Made with Mango pulp

Mango pulp/Mango Lassi

$3.99

Mango pulp and yogurt

Mazza

$2.50

Thums up

$2.99

Smart water

$3.99

Parrier water

$3.50

Water bottel

$1.99

Coke Bottel

$4.50

Black Rifle 300 Mg

$3.99

HOT BEVERAGES

Indian Tea(Chai)

$2.99

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Brewed with hot milk.

Black Tea

$1.99

Black Coffee

$1.99

BEER

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

St.Arnold Elissa

$3.00

Ziegen Bock

$3.00

Fireman's #4 Blonde Ale

$3.00

Samuel Adams

$3.00

Shock Top

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Taj Mahal Smaller

$4.99

Taj Mahal Large

$6.99

Himalayan Blue Lager

$8.50

Dansberg 16000 Large

$8.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Flying Horse Large

$7.50

WINE

Private Reserve Gewurtraminer

Un-Oaked Chardonnay

White Zinfandel

Torres. Sangre De Toro Rose20

Cabert. Pinit Grigio 20

Sierra Del Mar.Chardonnay 18

Private Reserve Pinot Noir

Private Reserve Merlot

Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Private Reserve Cabernet Franc

GSM

Tavernello. Vino Rosso

Rive Droit. Cotes Du Rhone 20

Sierra Del MAr. Cabernet Sauvignon 19

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual restaurant offering classic Indian dishes, including vegetarian options, plus a lunch buffet.

Website

Location

2416 Texas Ave S Suite A, College Station, TX 77840

Directions

