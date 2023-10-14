Taz Indian Cuisine - Temple 7373 Honeysuckle, STE 140
7373 Honeysuckle, STE 140
TEMPLE, TX 76502
Food
VEGETARIAN APPETIZER
Onion Pakora
Sliced onions fried with lentil batter(gram flour)
Spinach Pakora
Spinach fried with lentil batter (gram flour)
Gobi Manchuria
Deep fried cauliflower cooked in soya sauce
Vegetable Samosa
3 Pieces, crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas
Chilli Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes sautéed with green chillies, onions & soya sauce
Paneer Kabab
Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers (Gluten free)
Malai Paneer Kabab
Cottage cheese marinated in sour cream with special herbs (Gluten free)
NON VEGETARIAN APPETIZER
Chilli Chicken
Deep fried chicken sauteed with onions,bell peppers & green chilies
Chicken - 65
Deep fried chicken cooked with spices & Yogurt
Chicken Manchuria
Fried Chicken with spices & soya sauce
Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp Sauteed with hot chilies & Soya sauce
Lamb Shish Kabab
Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and sour cream along with Indian spices
SOUPS AND SALADS
BREADS
Papadam
2 giant lentil wafers
Naan
Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven
Roti (Vegan)
Thin crispy plain flat wheat bread baked in a clay oven
Poori (Vegan) (3 pieces)
Fluffy deep-fried wheat bread
Paneer Kulcha
Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with paneer & spices
Bullet Naan
Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with onions & spices
Kashmiri Naan
Flat white bread stuffed with nuts & raisins and baked in a clay oven
Garlic Naan
Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven sprinkled with garlic & cilantro
Bhatura (2 piece)
Fluffy deep-fried white bread
CHATS
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
Dal Fry
Boiled lentil and spinach (Vegan-Gluten free)
Dal Makhani
Lentils cooked in tomatoes, onions and spices (Vegan--Gluten free)
Navratan Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with fruits and cream sauce (Gluten free)
Aloo Saag Wala
Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes (Gluten free)
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliower, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)
Aloo Mutter
Fresh green peas, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans and tomatoes (Vegan--Gluten free)
Kadai Channa
Garbanzo beans sautéed onions, bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant curry (Gluten free)
Mutter Paneer
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes (Gluten free)
Paneer Saag Wala
Fresh spinach cheese cubes cooked in medium spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with sauce (Gluten free)
Shahi Paneer
Cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Kadai Paneer
Cheese cubes, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)
Malai Kofta Curry
Vegetable cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce
Mushroom Mutter
Fresh green peas, mushroom & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Mushroom Masala
Mushroom and tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)
CHICKEN ENTREES
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)
Boneless chicken cooked with special sauce (Gluten free)
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken baked in clay oven and cooked with mild sauce (Gluten free)
Madras Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked with tomatoes and onions (Gluten free)
Kadai Chicken
Boneless chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Chicken Saag Wala
Fresh chicken cooked with spinach (Gluten free)
Chicken Kurma
Fresh chicken cooked with yogurt and mild sauce (Gluten free)
Coconut Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked with coconut milk and cashew nut sauce (Gluten free)
Chicken Chettinad
Boneless chicken cooked in spicy sauce with peppers (Gluten free)
LAMB ENTREES
Lamb Saag Wala
Boneless lamb cooked with spinach in mild sauce (Gluten free)
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Kadai Lamb
Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)
Lamb Kurma
Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)
Boneless Lamb Curry
Cubes of lamb cooked with rich sauce (Gluten free)
SHRIMP ENTREES
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)
Shrimp Kurma
Shrimp cooked with yogurt sauce (Gluten free)
Shrimp Kadai
Shrimp cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)
Shrimp Saag Wala
Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach (Gluten free)
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)
Shrimp Masala Curry
Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce (Gluten free)
TANDOORI ENTREES
Tandoori Chicken
(4-Chicken leg pieces) Chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices(Gluten free)
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers(Gluten free)
Tandoori Prawns Giant Prawns
Eight jumbo shrimp marinated in special spices and herbs cooked on skewers(Gluten free)
Tandoori Mix Grills
A combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka kabab, malai kabab and tandoori prawns. (Gluten free)
Malai Kabab
Bone less chicken Brest marinated in sour cream with special herbs(Gluten free)
Lamb Shish Kabab
BIRYANI
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALTIES (WEEK ENDS ONLY )
Idli(4)
Steamed rice cakes
Plain Dosa
Made with fermented lentil flour think and soft
Onion Dosa
Plain Dosa stuffed with onions & chilies
Masala Dosa
Crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)
Dosa 65
Spicy crepe stuffed with Chicken 65
Dosa Chilli Chicken
Spicy crepe stuffed with Chilli Chicken
NORTH INDIAN SPECIALTIES
FRIED RICES
Veg Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables
Egg Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and shrimp
DESSERTS
Beverages
COLD BEVERAGES
Sodas
(Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite and Coke Zero, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade)
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed
Sweet Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink flavored with Sugar
Salted Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink flavored with salt
Mango Juice
Made with Mango pulp
Mango Pulp/Mango Lassi
Mango pulp and yogurt
HOT BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
7373 Honeysuckle, STE 140, TEMPLE, TX 76502