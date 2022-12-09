  • Home
Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

No reviews yet

9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

Phoenix, AZ 85022

Shareable

Avocado toast

Avocado toast

$11.00

2 slices of sourdough, topped with avocado spread & slices, tomato, arugula, seasoning & balsamic drizzle (vg)

Bruschetta caprese

Bruschetta caprese

$11.00

2 slices of sourdough, topped with pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic reduction drizzle (v)

Bruschetta prosciutto

Bruschetta prosciutto

$11.00

2 slices of sourdough bread, topped with garlic creamy cheese spread, prosciutto, arugula & honey drizzle

Hummus

$5.00

deliciously lemony & garlicy (gf, vg) served with pita slices

Baba Gannouj

$6.00

slow roasted eggplant dip made with sesame-based tahini, garlic & lemon, (gf, vg) served with pita slices

Mediterranean flatbread

$14.00

baked w/ pesto spread topped with mozzarella, feta, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts & spinach (v)

Salad

Antipasto salad

$13.00

spring greens, salamis, cheeses, baby tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olives, tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette (gf)

Greek salad - Small

$7.00

cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in house lemon-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)

Greek salad - Large

$12.00

cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in house lemon-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)

Caesar salad - Small

$6.00

romaine with house croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in house Caesar dressing (v)

Caesar salad - Large

$11.00

romaine with house croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in house Caesar dressing (v)

Pear & pistachio chop salad

$14.00

spring greens, romaine, pistachio, pear, feta, cranberries, tossed in house lemon-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)

Mixed green salad

$5.00

spring greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded lettuce, balsamic dressing

Entree

Seared salmon

$18.00

house specialty seared in a garlic-wine reduction (gf)

Creamy lemon mushroom chicken

$16.00

rich and creamy, tender and full of flavor (gf)

Cairo platter

$17.00

choice of falafel, beef kabab, chicken or gyro with hummus, greek salad (gf) & pita

Panini

Smoked turkey panini

$8.00

deli smoked turkey on sourdough toasted with avocado spread, provolone, tomato & honey mustard

Grilled chicken panini

$13.00

marinated grilled chicken on sourdough toasted with avocado spread, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato & pesto

Mediterranean panini

$11.00

on sourdough toasted w/ sautéed veggies of bell pepper, zucchini, mushroom, onion w/ feta, fresh basil & tahini

Grilled cheese panini

$5.00

on sourdough toasted w/ provolone cheese

Wrap

Falafel wrap

$11.00

made from scratch, fluffy & crispy, garbanzo bean and herbs balls, lightly fried, served in a pita wrap w/ lettuce, tomato, cucumber & tahini drizzle (vg)

Gryro wrap

$14.00

made from scratch w/ organic ground lamb & beef, slow cooked, served w/ tzatziki, cucumber, tomato & lettuce (gf) in a pita wrap

Sauce

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side tahini

$0.75

Side aioli

$0.50

Side

Falafel a la carte (each)

$2.50

made from scratch, fluffy & crispy, garbanzo bean and herbs balls, lightly fried served in a pita wrap w/ lettuce, tomato, cucumber & tahini drizzle (vg)

Side pita

$1.00

Side fries

$3.00

Side roasted baby potatoes (sml)

$4.00

Side roasted baby potatoes (lg)

$6.50

Side blackened broccoli

$4.00

Side Seared asparagus

$4.00

Side white rice

$2.00

Side brown rice

$3.00

Side mixed veggies

$4.00

Protein In A Bowl

Grilled beef kabab rice bowl

$13.00

marinated in mediterranean seasoning, with grilled mixed veggies over rice, (gf) drizzled with tahini and aioli sauces

Grilled chicken rice bowl

$11.00

diced chicken in mediterranean seasoning, with grilled mixed veggies over rice, (gf) drizzled with tahini and aioli sauces

Lentils & Spicy Rice Bowl

$9.00

Veggie rice bowl

$9.00

grilled mixed veggies over a bed of rice (vg, gf) drizzled with tahini and aioli sauces

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.50

Baklava

$6.50

Chocolate Crinkle (2)

$3.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$11.00

Ketel One Grapefruit rose

$11.00

Sobieski

$11.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Well Rum

$6.50

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Barton

$7.00

Rico Bay

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Durango Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Partida Reposado

$9.50

Espolon Reposado

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Old Forester

$8.00

Michter's Straigh Rye

$8.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Monkey Shoulder

$9.50

Dewars 12Yr

$18.00

Aperol spritz

$11.00

Aperol Presecco Lime

$13.00

Campari Soda

$8.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$6.50

Cocktails

Apricot Sour

$11.00

Bramble

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Irish Coffee & Jameson

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita House

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mediterranean Breeze

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Passion Fruit Mule

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Taza Delice

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Beer

Blue Moon BTL

$6.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Historic Piehole Canned

$5.00

Huss Brewing Canned

$6.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager BTL

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber BTL

$5.00

SanTan Juicy Jack Hazy Canned

$6.00

Two Hearted Ale IPA BTL

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

OktoberFest CANNED

$6.00

Wine

GLS Cotes Du Rhone Grenache/Syrah blend

$10.00

GLS Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti

$10.00

GLS Falesco Vtiano Rosso

$9.00

GLS Bodegas Muriel Rioja Crianza

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir Cloudline

$12.00

GLS Cosentino Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$11.00

BTL Cotes Du Rhone Grenache/Syrah blend

$32.00

BTL Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti

$32.00

BTL Falesco Vtiano Rosso

$29.00

BTL Bodegas Muriel Rioja Crianza

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir Cloudline

$38.00

BTL Cosentino Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$36.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Chardonay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

BTL Chardonay

$26.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taza means "fresh" in Egyptian, where Chef Sandra was born. It's a husband & wife, locally-owned/operated neighborhood restaurant & bar. We specialize in scratch-made, Mediterranean fusion and offer home-cooked flavorful dishes using fresh ingredients. Our style and flavor profile are from many of the 22 Mediterranean countries. Dine-in, take-out & delivery through GrubHub & DoorDash. WE CATER for your special occasion or dinner party too! Wedding reception, bachelorette party, birthday surprise or business lunch. We connect with you to create a custom menu that's as unique as you are! PICK UP, DELIVERY, FULL SERVICE options availabl Ask about Chef's Specials. We often also take custom requests over the phone (please allow extra time). Come in and enjoy!

Location

9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Directions

