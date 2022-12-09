Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

Restaurant info

Taza means "fresh" in Egyptian, where Chef Sandra was born. It's a husband & wife, locally-owned/operated neighborhood restaurant & bar. We specialize in scratch-made, Mediterranean fusion and offer home-cooked flavorful dishes using fresh ingredients. Our style and flavor profile are from many of the 22 Mediterranean countries. Dine-in, take-out & delivery through GrubHub & DoorDash. WE CATER for your special occasion or dinner party too! Wedding reception, bachelorette party, birthday surprise or business lunch. We connect with you to create a custom menu that's as unique as you are! PICK UP, DELIVERY, FULL SERVICE options availabl Ask about Chef's Specials. We often also take custom requests over the phone (please allow extra time). Come in and enjoy!