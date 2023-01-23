  • Home
Tazz Takeout 3745 North 50th Street

3745 North 50th Street

Tampa, FL 33619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Seafood

10 Shrimp

$9.99

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp.

15 Shrimp

$14.99

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp.

20 Shrimp

$19.99

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp.

5 Shrimp

$4.99

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp.

8 Shrimp

$7.99

Fried or grilled jumbo shrimp.

Fish and Fries

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$3.99

Wings

10 Wings

$12.49

15 Wings

$17.49

20 Wings

$22.99

5 Wings

$6.49

Tenders

3 Tenders

$5.99

Fresh chicken breast tenders. Fried or grilled.

5 Tenders

$8.99

Fresh chicken breast tenders. Fried or grilled.

8 Tenders

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast tenders. Fried or grilled.

Burgers

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Pattie Melt

$5.49

Fresh beef pattie on toast with melted cheese.

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Double Cheese Burger

$8.49

Double Hamburger

$7.99

Subs

Chicken Sub REG

$8.99

Fish Sub REG

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak REG

$8.49

Chicken Sub LG

$10.99

Fish Sub LG

$10.49

Philly Cheese Steak LG

$10.49

Combos

5 Shrimp Fish and Fries

$10.99

5 Wings 5 Shrimp and Fries

$13.99

Gizzards

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$4.49

Sides

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3745 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33619

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

