Tazz Takeout 3745 North 50th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3745 North 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tally Ho Bar and Grille - 7402 N 56th St #902
No Reviews
7402 N 56th St #902 Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant