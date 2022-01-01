  • Home
Tazza Italian Coffee Co. 109 North Broadway

12 Reviews

109 North Broadway

De Pere, WI 54115

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Design Own Macchiato

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Espresso diluted with hot water Try it Iced!

Latte

Latte

$5.25

Espresso with 60% steamed milk topped with foam. Add your own custom flavor or a seasonal favorite!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25

Espresso with 33% steamed milk & 33% foam.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

A traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with milk foam.

Carmel Macchiato

Carmel Macchiato

$5.25

Espresso with steamed milk, milk foam, and flavor notes of vanilla & caramel Topped with caramel sauce

Design Own Macchiato

$5.25
Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

A traditional flat white with 2 shots of ristretto espresso & 8oz of silky milk with micro foam.

Breve

Breve

$5.75

Espresso with steamed half & half

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.00

One shot of espresso

Doppio

Doppio

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

2:1 Steamed milk and espresso

Con Panna

Con Panna

$4.00

2:1 Espresso with whipped cream topping

Latte Flight

Latte Flight

$14.50

Sample 4 seasonal flavored lattes, iced or hot Dine in only

Coffee

Drip

Drip

$2.25
"Drip" Decaf

"Drip" Decaf

$2.25

Decaffeinated drip coffee

Red Eye

$4.75
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.25
Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Tea Latte

$3.75
Iced Arnold Palmer (Seasonal)

Iced Arnold Palmer (Seasonal)

$4.00

Our house brewed black tea with fresh squeezed lemonade

Matcha

$4.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50
London Fog

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea with milk and notes of vanilla

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.25

👕Sweater Weather

$4.75

Iced Tea Flight

$14.50

Frankenstein Matcha

$6.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50

Steamers

Steamer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Flight

$14.50

Apple Cider (Seasonal)

Apple Cider

$3.75

Apple Pie Cider

$4.25

Cinnamon Apple Cider

$4.25

Candied Apple Cider

$4.25

Hocus Pocus Spritzer

$4.50Out of stock

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull

$4.75

Water

Bottle of water from cooler

$1.50

Glass of Water (In house)

Breakfast

Chocolate Corrinetto

Chocolate Corrinetto

$3.00
Almond Corrinetto

Almond Corrinetto

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Dulce Scone

$3.00

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Scone

$1.25
Mini Croissant

Mini Croissant

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll - GF - V

$6.00

Waffle

$4.00

Feta & Chives Egg

$3.50

Ham & Swiss Egg

$3.50

Duck Egg

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Oatmeal

$5.00

Blueberry Pepita Power Bar

$6.00

Quinoa Overnight Oats

$7.50

Pistachio Cornetto

$2.00Out of stock

**Cherry Cordial

$4.00Out of stock

Chai Latte with a hint of hickory smoke

Sides

Apple sauce

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Energy Bite

$2.25

2 for $4 Energy Bite

$4.00

Blueberry Pepita Power Bar

$6.00

Power Bar made with; oats, dates, peanut butter, Honey, Chia, Hemp hearts, pepita seeds, dried blueberries, & vanilla

Desserts

Cakeballs

Macaron

Energy Bite

$2.25

2 for $4 Energy Bites

$4.00
Affogato

Affogato

$9.00

Gelato covered with espresso

Bomba Gelato

Bomba Gelato

Sorbetto

Sorbetto

$7.00

Hand Scoop Gelato DISH

$4.95

Hand Scoop Gelato CONE

$4.95

Grab & Go

Bottled Drinks

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Oatmeal

$5.00
Dough Shoppe

Dough Shoppe

Good to Go Juice

$4.50

Quinoa Overnight Oats

$7.50

Blueberry Pepita Power Bar

$6.00

92Oats

$6.00

Pumpkin Keto Muffins

$6.00

Ink & Splash

Bookmark

$2.00

Single Card

$4.00

Boxed 6 Card Packs

$17.00

Sticker

$3.50

Personal Journal

$20.00

2023 PLANNER

$16.00

2023 CALENDAR

$16.00

Weeden Creek Coffee

La Barista-Organic Espresso Beans

$18.99

Village Roast-Organic Coffee Beans

$18.99

Java Jive Coffee

Black Gold Blend

$18.99

Piper & Leaf TEA

Front Porch Special Muslin Bag

$12.00

Briar Patch Blend

$12.00

Lemon Berry Blush

$12.00

Chocola-Tea Muslin Bay

$12.00

Elderberry Elixir Muslin Bag

$12.00

Pumpkin Moonshine Muslin Bag

$12.00

Caramel Apple Pier Muslin Bag

$12.00

Healing Honeysuckle Muslin Bag

$12.00

Old Fashion Birthday Cake

$12.00

Orchard Peach

$12.00

Piper Mint Blues Muslin Bag

$12.00

Cherry Christmas

$12.00

Bee Bella Lip Balm

Bee Bella Lip Balm

$6.50

Raw & Unfiltered Honey

Raw & Unfiltered Honey

$15.00

Mayana Chocolate

Mini Chocolate Bar

$4.00

Wolfberry Crisp Bar

Wolfberry Crisp Bar

$3.50

Einkorn Crunch

Einkorn Crunch

$4.50

Italian Crackers

Taralli With Rosemary

$9.00

Non-Dairy Milk

Oatmilk

$6.99

Almond Milk

$6.99

Coconut Milk

$6.99

Tazza Coffee Travel Mug

White Tazza Travel Mug

$24.95

Black Tazza Travel Mug

$24.95

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$11.50
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Coffee & Eatery

Location

109 North Broadway, De Pere, WI 54115

Directions

