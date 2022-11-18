Restaurant header imageView gallery

TB3 Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

$$

705 S Philadelphia Blvd

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Popular Items

BONE IN WINGS 10 CT
SM FRIES
BONELESS WINGS

APPS & STARTERS

BONE IN WINGS 10 CT

$14.50

One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic. (We are unable to accommodate "all flat orders, sorry for the inconvenience)

BONELESS WINGS

$14.50

One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic

10 FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

10 Extra large(16-20ct) butterfly shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown! Served with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.

15 FRIED SHRIMP

$17.00

15 Extra large(16-20ct) butterfly shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown! Served with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.

BOOTHE BOOTHE SHRIMP

$14.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our slightly spicy Boom Boom Sauce

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

A basket of our ultimate crisp fries topped with melted cheese, chili, and green onions

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$6.00
HALF POUND STEAMED SHRIMP

$14.00

Delicious jumbo shrimp steamed with beer, onions and Old Bay

ONE POUND STEAMED SHRIMP

$20.00

Delicious jumbo shrimp steamed with beer, onions and Old Bay

LG CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

A basket of our ultimate crisp fries topped with melted cheese, chili and green onions.

LOADED FRIES

$7.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.00

A light, crispy, batter fried to golden brown goodness, filled with delicious Wisconsin mozzarella cheese

NACHOS

$11.00

Your choice of chicken or beef on top of tortilla chips. Served with nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.00

Jumbo soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks

QUESADILLA

$11.00

Grilled 12 inch quesadilla filled with mixed cheeses, onions, and peppers. Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp

STUFFED POTATO SKINS

$9.00
TB3 SAMPLER

$13.00

(2) potato skins, (2) onion rings, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) boneless wings

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD FRIED

$13.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD GRILLED

$13.00

CAESER SALAD

$11.00

CHEF SALAD

$13.00

GREEK SALAD

$11.50

GREEK SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$13.50

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

SOUPS

CUP CHILI

$4.00

Housemade seasoned chili

CUP MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$7.00

Homemade delicious Maryland crab soup

CUP LOADED POTATO SOUP

$5.00Out of stock

Potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onions, and sour cream

BOWL CHILI

$6.00

Housemade seasoned chili

BOWL CREAM OF CRAB

$12.00Out of stock

BOWL MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$9.00

Homemade delicious Maryland crab soup

BOWL LOADED POTATO SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

Potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onions, and sour cream

HALF CREAM OF CRAB HALF MD SOUP

$13.00Out of stock

FLATBREADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.00

Chopped chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with shredded cheese, bacon, and blue cheese crumbs

BUILD A FLAT BREAD

$10.00

CHICKEN AVOCADO FLATBREAD

$13.00

Flatbread topped with mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, diced avocado, salsa, and ranch dressing

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.00

Topped with Chipotle sauce, blackened chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions

SEAFOOD FLATBREAD

$14.00

Crab meat, shrimp, alfredo sauce, Old Bay, and mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$11.00

Tomatoes garlic, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

7" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$12.00

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella cheeses

12" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$15.00

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella cheeses

7" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese

7" SEAFOOD

$12.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, and Old Bay with mozzarella cheese

12" SEAFOOD

$17.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, and Old Bay with mozzarella cheese

7" BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.00

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

ENTREES

12oz STEAK

$22.00

12 ounces of in house cut and hand trimmed, cooked to you liking flame grilled steak. Ask about our TB3 steak cut of week!

1/2 BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00

Slow cooked and coated with BBQ sauce. Grab some napkins and enjoy!

FULL RACK RIBS

$26.00

BLACKENED SALMON

$22.00

A fresh 8oz salmon portion pan seared with blackened spices giving it a spicy flavor

CRABCAKE SLIDERS W / 2 SIDES

$20.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.00+

Creamy house made alfredo sauce poured over fettuccine pasta served with garlic bread

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

$17.00

Flaky catfish filet, lightly battered, giving it a golden brown crispiness

MOM'S MEATLOAF

$16.00

Housemade meatloaf topped with our secret sauce

SPAGHETTI

$11.00+

Tasty housemade sauce and spaghetti

HANDHELDS

BLT

$7.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing

BUILD A BURGER

$11.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$13.00

CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Sirloin steak grilled with onions, green, peppers and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

CRAB BURGER

$15.00

Topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese, Old Bay, lettuce and tomato

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS (3ct)

$14.00

Jumbo softshell crab on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

HOT DOG

$3.50

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Slow cooked pulled pork tossed in tangy BBQ sauce then topped with coleslaw on a soft bun

RODEO BURGER

$13.00

Smothered in BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and topped with Cajun spices and an onion ring

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade shrimp salad on a brioche bun

TACOS

Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp served with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese on 3 soft flour tortillas

TB3 BURGER

$13.00

TB3’s special sauce, red onions, American cheese, and crispy bacon

TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB

$15.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on toast

WRAPS

KIDS MEALS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS HOTDOG

$7.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.00

KIDS MOZZA STICKS

$7.00

SIDES

APPLE SAUCE

$3.50Out of stock

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CORNBREAD

$4.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

HOMEMADE MACARONI AND CHEESE

$5.50

IN-HOUSE MADE POTATO CHIPS

$4.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.00

MASHED POTATOS

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$7.00

SM FRIES

$4.00

TOASTED BREAD

$2.00

CORN FULL SIDE

$4.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$10.00

T-Shirt

$12.00

APPETIZERS CATERING

POTATO SKINS HALF TRAY

$29.99

POTATO SKINS FULL TRAY

$59.99

CHICKEN NACHOS HALF TRAY

$38.99

CHICKEN NACHOS FULL TRAY

$74.99

ENTREES CATERING

CHICKEN WINGS BONE IN 50 CT

$75.99

CHICKEN WINGS BONELESS 50 CT

$64.99Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS 20 PC

$46.99

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$46.99+

SPAGHETTI W MEATSAUCE

$43.99+

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO W/ CHICKEN

$54.99+

STUFFED POTATO SKINS

$59.99+

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS 16PC

$45.99

CHICKEN WING BONE-IN 25CT

$46.99

CHICKEN WING BONELESS 25CT

$35.99Out of stock

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$44.99+

PIZZA LG CHEESE 8 SLICES

$25.99

PIZZA LG RICOTTA 8 SLICES

$29.99

SEAFOOD CATERING

BOOTHE BOOTHE SHRIMP 50 CT

$43.99

BOOTHE BOOTHE SHRIMP 100 CT

$79.99

STEAMED SHRIMP 2 1/2LBS

$48.99

STEAMED SHRIMP 5LBS

$91.99

COCKTAIL SHRIMP 2 1/2LBS

$53.99

COCKTAIL SHRIMP 5LBS

$101.99

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS (16 SLIDER)

$84.99

CRAB CAKES 8 CT

$95.99

CRAB CAKES 16 CT

$190.99

CRAB CAKES 24 CT

$286.99

BRIOCHE ROLLS (12)

$15.99

WRAPS CATERING

HALF

$54.99

WHOLE

$89.99

SALADS CATERING

CHICKEN CAESAR

$56.99+

CAESAR

$39.99+

GREEK

$51.99+

BUFFALO

$56.99+

HOUSE

$39.99+

SIDES CATERING

HALF TRAY

$22.99

FULL TRAY

$40.99

BRIOCHE ROLLS CATERING

12 CT

$15.99
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
GREAT FOOD, GREAT DRINKS, FUN TIMES!

Website

Location

705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen, MD 21001

Directions

