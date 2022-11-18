TB3 Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
GREAT FOOD, GREAT DRINKS, FUN TIMES!
Location
705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Gallery
