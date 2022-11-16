Restaurant header imageView gallery

TBB 122 122 Marietta Street

No reviews yet

122 Marietta Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Breakfast

Beignet

$3.50

Brioche Toast

$4.25

Croissant -Almond

$4.50

Croissant- Butter

$3.75

Croissant-Chocolate

$3.75

Morning Bun

$4.50

Morning Bun-Mocha

$4.50

Morning Bun-Pumpkin

$4.50

Muffin-Banana Nut

$2.00

Muffin-Pumpkin

$2.00

Muffin-Sunshine

$2.25

Quiche

$7.00

Scone-Apricot Pecan

$4.00

Scone-Chocolate Espresso

$4.00

Scone-Cranberry

$4.00

Scone-Fig Hazelnut

$4.00

Scone-Honey Lavender

$4.00

Scone-Matcha

$4.00

Scone-Plum Rosemary

$4.00

Scone-Pumpkin

$4.00

Pastry- Savory Egg

$7.50

Cookies

Biscotti

$1.50

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Cardamom Cookie

$1.50

Double Chocolate Oat Cookie

Espresso Chocolate Meringue

$4.00

Giant Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$3.25

Giant Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Lavender Shortbread

$1.50

Pistachio Meringue

$4.00

Salted Caramel Meringue

$4.00

Salted Chocolate Rye Cookie- Small

$1.25

Salted Chocolate Rye- Large

$2.25

Gingersnap

$1.50

Cakes/Loaves/Tarts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Brown Butter Tart

Buckwheat Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Pear Tart

Chocolate Kabocha Bread

$4.50

Chocolate Olive Oil Torte

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Financier

Frangipane

Pistachio Chocolate Tart

Plum Galette

$7.75

Pumpkin Brown Butter Cupcakes

$3.85

Spiced Apple Cakes

$6.50

Spiced Pear Turnover

$3.25

Chai Cake

$6.75

Brownies/Bars/Balls

Blondie

Lemon Bar

$2.25

Mixed Nut Bar

$3.25

Buckwheat Crunch Balls

Brownie- Chocolate Walnut

$5.50

Bread

Olive Sourdough

$8.00

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$6.75

Country Sourdough

$6.50

Cranberry Pecan

$8.50

2# Semolina

$14.00

Tuscan

$11.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Sourdough Baguette

$5.25

Lemon Rosemary

$8.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Latte-Hot

$5.50

Latte-Iced

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$3.75

Matcha Latte- Hot

$5.00

Matcha Latte- Iced

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte- Iced

$6.00

Golden Milk Latte

Tartines/Bowls/Other

Buckwheat Banana Bread

$5.00

House Granola

$12.00

Classic Avocado Tartine

$12.00

Mixed Mushroom Tartine

$14.00

Small Plates

Caesar Misticanza Salad

$12.00

Candy Roaster Squash Soup

$11.00

Meat+ Cheese

$22.00

Mezze Board

$20.00

Radicchio Salad

$12.00

Smoked Trout

$11.00

Mains

Breakfast Sammy

$16.00

Cannellini Beans + Merguez Sausage

$17.00

Pressed Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Quiche w/ Arugula Salad

$14.00

Salmon Mezze

$21.00

Shakshuka

$14.00

Soft Scramble Bowl

$13.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

TBB Fat French Toast

$14.00

Tuna Conserva Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

SD Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

SD House Bacon

$5.00

SD Marsh Hen Speckled Grits

$4.00

SD Braised Winter Greens

$4.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Grilled Bread

$2.00

SD Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Dessert

Bittersweet Chocolate Panini

$11.00

Butterscotch Budino

$11.00

Plum Galette with Ice Cream

$9.00

Tartines/Bowl/Others

Blue Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

Buckwheat Banana Bread

$5.00

Cacao-Date Porridge

Chia Pudding

Classic Avocado Tartine

$12.00

House Granola

$12.00

Mixed Mushroom Tartine

$14.00

Mains

Blue Crab Omelette

$18.00

Breakfast Sammy

$16.00

Buckwheat Blueberry Pancakes

Cannellini Beans + Merguez Sausage

$17.00

Quiche w/ Arugula Salad

$14.00

Salmon Mezze

$21.00

Shakshuka

$14.00

Soft Scramble Bowl

$13.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

TBB Fat French Toast

$14.00

Sides

SD Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

SD House Bacon

$5.00

SD Marsh Hen Speckled Grits

$4.00

SD Braised Winter Greens

$4.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Grilled Bread

$2.00

SD Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Starters/Mains/Tartines

Caesar Misticanza Salad

$12.00

Candy Roaster Squash Soup

$11.00

Classic Avocado Tartine

$12.00

Meat+ Cheese

$22.00

Mezze Board

$20.00

Mixed Mushroom Tartine

$14.00

Radicchio Salad

$12.00

White Oak Pastures Steak Tartare

$14.00

Mains

Hanger Steak

$29.00

Pressed Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted Carrots

$18.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

Tuna Conserva Sandwich

$18.00

Quiche w/ Arugula Salad

$14.00

Dessert

Bittersweet Chocolate Panini

$11.00

Butterscotch Budino

$11.00

Plum Galette with Ice Cream

$9.00

Cold-Pressed Juice

Beet Ginger

Carrot Ginger

$9.00

Simple Green

Orange

$6.00

Grapefruit

Smoothies

TB & Beet

Tropical Green

Cacao Reishi

Salted Caramel Date Shake

Tea

Meadow

$4.25

Lord Bergamot

$4.25

Black Lavender

$4.25

Golden Light

$4.25

Soothe Sayer

$4.25

Red Nectar

$4.25

Iced- Ginger Peach

$3.00

Pantry

Chai Box

$13.00

Valor Freethrow

$15.50

Valor Worker's Comp

$14.75

Honey

$11.00

Regina's Artisan Fruit Spread

$14.50+

Banner Butter

$7.50+

Prepared Goods

Granola- Oat

$13.50

Granola- Paleo

Croutons

$4.95

Chocolate Cherry Biscotti- 4 Pieces

$6.50

Pesto, 8 oz

$10.25

Merchandise

TBB Corduroy Cap

$35.00

Grab & Go Beverages

Montane Sparkling

$2.25

Montane Grapefruit Peach

$2.25

Montane Lemon Honeysuckle

$2.25

Sparkling Botanicals- Black Lemon

$3.99

Sparkling Botanicals- Grapefruit Quince

$3.99

Mountain Valley- Still

$6.50

Mountain Valley- Sparkling

$6.50

Prepared Sandwiches/Soup/Salads

Sandwich- Italian

$11.40

Sandwich- Turkey Havarti

$11.40

Soup- 32 oz

$20.50

Soup- 16 oz

$10.25

Sandwich- Chicken Salad

$10.40

Sandwich- Prosciutto

$12.55

Sandwich- Vegetarian

$11.40

Retail Wine

Soave Classico

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
122 Marietta Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

