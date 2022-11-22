Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste Buds Barbeque 601 15th Street

601 15th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

3 Way Combo w/ 2 Sides
Catfish Nuggets & Fries
1/2 Rack of Ribs

APPETIZERS

Chicken Skewer & Fries

$15.00
Fired Okra

$8.00
2pc Fried Chicken & Fries

$14.00
2pc Grilled Chicken & Fries

$14.00
Fries & Sauce

$6.00
Fried Mushrooms

$10.00
Fried Zucchini

$10.00
Devilish Eggs

$10.00
Tuna Macaroni Salad

$10.00
Fried Wing Thing & Fries

$14.00
Catfish Nuggets & Fries

$14.00
Rib Tips & Fries

$15.00
Hot Link & Fries

$13.00
Sausage & Fries

$13.00
Junk Fries

$14.00
Bbq Rib Tip & Fries

$15.00

LUNCH MENU

Chicken Skewer & Fries

$15.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$14.00
Junk Fries

$14.00
2pc BBQ Grilled Chicken & Fries

$14.00
Spicy Shrimp Ahoy Sandwich & Fries

$15.00
Catfish Nuggets & Fries

$15.00
Bbq Hot Link & Fries

$13.00
Bbq Sausage & Fries

$13.00
Grilled Cheese and Ham & Fries

$15.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries

$13.00
Brisket Sandwich & fries

$15.00
Tri -Tip Sandwich & Fries

$15.00
Angus Beef Bacon Burger & Fries

$15.00
Turkey Spaghetti Sandwich & Fries

$14.00
Turkey Leg & Fries

$15.00

It is made with ground Turkey meat

Baked Turkey Spaghetti & Garlic bread

$13.00
3 Rib Bones & Fries

$15.00

MEALS

Rib Dinner w/ 2 sides

$28.00

4 tender rib bones with taste bud’s famous rubs, this comes with 2 delicious sides of your choice and a buttery dinner roll.

Rib Tip Dinner w/ 2 sides

$23.00

2 sides

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner w/2 sides

$25.00

2 sides

3 Way Combo w/ 2 Sides

$30.00

Selections: 3 rib bones, chicken leg quarter, 2 slices of brisket, 2 slices of tri-tip, grilled pork chop, 1 Sausage, 1 chicken skewer, 1 hot link, 2 grilled chicken thighs, 2 chicken wings, 2 chicken legs. Comes with 2 sides of choice and a buttery dinner roll.

Salmon Dinner on Jazmin rice w/2 Sides

$30.00

This is one of our signature dishes. Salmon is marinated for 24 hrs and then, cooked to order. The marinade caramelizes the salmon. It sit on a bed of Jazmin vegetable rice. Comes with a buttery dinner roll & 1 side.

Fried Catfish Filet Dinner w/ 2 Sides

$23.00

This catfish is seasoned with all the savory spices needed to bring your mouth to water, this dinner comes with 2 sides and a dinner roll.

Chicken Skewer Dinner & 2 Sides

$18.00

2 sides

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$25.00

2 sides

Brisket Dinner

$25.00

2 sides

Tri - Tip Dinner & 2 sides

$25.00
Turkey Spaghetti Dinner

$20.00
Turkey Leg Dinner

$20.00

2 sides

Grilled Chicken Dinner w/2 sides

$22.00
Fried Chicken Dinner 2 sides

$22.00

SIDES

Mac & Cheeses

$8.00+
Collard Greens & Corn Muffin

$6.00+
Potato Salad Sm

$6.00+
Bacon Baked Beans

$6.00+

Dinner Rolls Each

$2.00
Cole Slaw

$6.00+
Sweet brown sugar yams

$6.00+