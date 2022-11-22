- Home
Taste Buds Barbeque 601 15th Street
601 15th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
APPETIZERS
Chicken Skewer & Fries
Fired Okra
2pc Fried Chicken & Fries
2pc Grilled Chicken & Fries
Fries & Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Zucchini
Devilish Eggs
Tuna Macaroni Salad
Fried Wing Thing & Fries
Catfish Nuggets & Fries
Rib Tips & Fries
Hot Link & Fries
Sausage & Fries
Junk Fries
Bbq Rib Tip & Fries
LUNCH MENU
Chicken Skewer & Fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Junk Fries
2pc BBQ Grilled Chicken & Fries
Spicy Shrimp Ahoy Sandwich & Fries
Catfish Nuggets & Fries
Bbq Hot Link & Fries
Bbq Sausage & Fries
Grilled Cheese and Ham & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Brisket Sandwich & fries
Tri -Tip Sandwich & Fries
Angus Beef Bacon Burger & Fries
Turkey Spaghetti Sandwich & Fries
Turkey Leg & Fries
It is made with ground Turkey meat
Baked Turkey Spaghetti & Garlic bread
3 Rib Bones & Fries
MEALS
Rib Dinner w/ 2 sides
4 tender rib bones with taste bud’s famous rubs, this comes with 2 delicious sides of your choice and a buttery dinner roll.
Rib Tip Dinner w/ 2 sides
2 sides
Grilled Pork Chop Dinner w/2 sides
2 sides
3 Way Combo w/ 2 Sides
Selections: 3 rib bones, chicken leg quarter, 2 slices of brisket, 2 slices of tri-tip, grilled pork chop, 1 Sausage, 1 chicken skewer, 1 hot link, 2 grilled chicken thighs, 2 chicken wings, 2 chicken legs. Comes with 2 sides of choice and a buttery dinner roll.
Salmon Dinner on Jazmin rice w/2 Sides
This is one of our signature dishes. Salmon is marinated for 24 hrs and then, cooked to order. The marinade caramelizes the salmon. It sit on a bed of Jazmin vegetable rice. Comes with a buttery dinner roll & 1 side.
Fried Catfish Filet Dinner w/ 2 Sides
This catfish is seasoned with all the savory spices needed to bring your mouth to water, this dinner comes with 2 sides and a dinner roll.
Chicken Skewer Dinner & 2 Sides
2 sides
1/2 Chicken Dinner
2 sides
Brisket Dinner
2 sides
Tri - Tip Dinner & 2 sides
Turkey Spaghetti Dinner
Turkey Leg Dinner
2 sides