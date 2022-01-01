Restaurant header imageView gallery

Empress Tavern 1013 K Street

No reviews yet

1013 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Draft

$10.00

Daily Cocktail

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Titos

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jack

$14.00

Water

$4.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$14.00

Ketel

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Flavor

$14.00

DBL Well Vodka

$18.00

DBL Tito's

$28.00

DBL Ketel

$28.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Flavor

$28.00

GIN

Well Gin

$9.00

Guest GIN

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

$18.00

DBL Guest

$28.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Tanqueray

$28.00

RUM

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

DBL Captain Morgan

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Cazadores

$14.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Guest TEQUILA

$15.00

Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

DBL Well Tequila

$18.00

DBL Patron

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$36.00

DBL Cazadores

$28.00

DBL Don Julio

$30.00

DBL Guest

$30.00

DBL Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Clase Azul

$100.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jack

$14.00

Crown

$15.00

Woodford

$16.00

Michter's

$15.00

Buffalo

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Guest 1 WHISKEY

$15.00

Guest 2 WHISKEY

$16.00

Guest 3 WHISKEY

$17.00

Guest 4 WHISKEY

$18.00

Bulleit

$15.00

Fireball

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$28.00

DBL Jack

$28.00

DBL Crown

$30.00

DBL Woodford

$32.00

DBL Michter's

$30.00

DBL Buffalo

$28.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$28.00

DBL Guest

$30.00

DBL Guest

$32.00

DBL Guest

$34.00

DBL Guest

$36.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$9.00

JWB

$15.00

Single 12y

$14.00

Single 15y

$17.00

Single 18y

$20.00

DBL Well Scotch

$18.00

DBL JWB

$30.00

DBL Single 12y

$28.00

DBL Single 15y

$34.00

DBL Single 18y

$40.00

LIQUEURS

REMY

$17.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Fernet

$14.00

Guest Amaro

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Jager

$14.00

Chartreuse

$15.00

Call

$14.00

DBL REMY

$34.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$32.00

DBL Fernet

$28.00

DBL Guest Amaro

$28.00

DBL Campari

$28.00

DBL Jager

$28.00

DBL Chartreuse

$30.00

DBL Call

$28.00

N/A Bevs

Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Champagnette

$6.00

Small Plates

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Salsa roja, crema, pickled onion, cojita

Abobo Wings

$10.00

With house hot sauce

Blistered Shishito & Pickled Fresno Chilis

$10.00

With salted peanuts and yuzu ponzu

Sacto Summer Salad

$12.00

Littel gem lettuce, tomatoes, radish, oranges, totasted pistachios, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette

The Dawg

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
