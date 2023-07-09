Main picView gallery

Paddle On Coffee 115 Parkway Ave N

review star

No reviews yet

115 Parkway Ave N

Lanesboro, MN 55949

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee Drinks

Hot Drinks

Breve

$6.09+

Miel

$3.59+

Mocha

$5.59+

Turtle Mocha

$6.59+

Smore Mocha

$6.39+

Razz it Up Mocha

$6.39+

Latte

$4.89+

Cappuccino

$4.89+

Macchiato

$2.99+

Espresso

$2.99+

Americano

$3.89+

Depth Charge

$3.99+

Drip

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Smore Mocha

$6.39+

Razzberry Mocha

$6.39+

Cold brew

$4.59+

Americano

$3.59+

Espresso Shaker

$4.99+

Latte

$4.89+

Mocha

$5.59+

Turtle Mocha

$6.59+

Frappes

BYO Frappe

$5.99+

Turtle Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Campfire Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Razz it up Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Mocha Frappe

$6.79+

Caramel Frappe

$6.79+

Non Coffee Drinks

Smoothies

Pomegranate

$5.59+

Peach

$5.59+

Wildberry

$5.59+

Blueberry Pomegranate

$5.59+

Strawberry Banana

$5.59+

Lemonade

Rhubarb Lemonade

$4.99+

BYO Lemonade

$4.09+

Italian Soda

BYO Italian Soda

$2.79+

Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$4.09+

Dark Hot Chocolate

$4.09+

Non Coffee Frappes

Cookies n Cream

$6.79+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.79+

Kids drinks

Kids Strawberry Banana

$2.89

Kids Izzy

$2.59

Kids Steamed Milk

$2.59

Kids Cookies n Cream

$3.59

Kids Frozen Cocoa

$3.59

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.59

110 Degrees!

Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.99+

Tea Latte

Chai Latte

$4.99+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.59+

London Fog

$4.99+

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwiches

Pretzel

$7.00

Hawaiian

$7.00

English Muffin

$7.00

Bagel

$7.00

Burritos

Chorizo Potato

$7.00

Eggs Potato Veg

$6.00

Eggs Potato Sausage

$7.00

Chorizo Potato Veg

$7.50

Eggs Potato Sausage & Veg

$7.50

Crepes

Banana Nutella

$8.00

Chicken Cheese

$9.00

Raspberry Creme

$8.00

Monte Cristo

$9.00

Flatbreads

Sausage Veg Egg Chz

$9.00

Trout

$10.00

Mediterrannian

$9.00

Sausage Egg Chz

$8.00

Sweet Pepper Brisket

$10.00

Oatmeal

Cranberry Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.99

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99

Plain Oatmeal

$2.50

Bakery

Muffins

Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.00

Cookies

Legitimate Breakfast

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tort

$6.00

Lemon Berry

$6.00

Tiramasu

$7.00

Bag

Jane Grevstad

Traveler Bag

$68.00

Retail

Retail

Key Fobs

$12.00

Fresh flowers

$20.00

Traveler Bag

$68.00

Einstein Print

$10.00

Forecast print

$10.00

Wood Coaster - Life Unscripted

$5.00

Wood Coaster - penny farthings

$5.00

Celcius - SP

$4.00

Welch's Lemonade Freeze Pops

$2.25

Moody

$345.00

2'x2' (Navy & Aqua)

Grey Stone Speckled Pot

$12.00

Leafy Legacy - LV

$10.00

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Hexagon Succulent

$10.00

Sugar Free Chocolate Covered Almonds

$5.00

Sweet Pea

$7.00

Truffles - Foil Wrapped

$1.00

Popcorners - SS

$2.00

Medium Weaved Amish Basket

$20.00

Tropical Beach

$7.00

Printed Bookmarks

$2.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - Apple

$2.50

Sun chips - O

$2.00

Lanesboro welcome - 12x18

$58.00

Inner Peace

$160.00

9x24

C2O Coconut Water

$5.00

Bobo's Chocolate Chip Oat Bars

$5.00

Framed Floral Sky Print 20x24

$80.00

Popcorners _KC

$2.00Out of stock

2 Stacks Yellow Rocks Print

$40.00

Taffy Individual

$0.50

Leafy Legacy - LTM

$15.00

Mint

Snickers

$2.00

Sun chips - C

$2.00

Celcius - AV

$4.00

Large Macrame w/pot

$30.00

Needle Felted Medium Mushrooms

$40.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - Grape

$2.50

Ruby Throated Woodpecker

$38.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Watercolor Card - vespa

$6.00

Kirkland Nut Bars

$2.00

Candy Jars - sugar free dark choc espresso

$6.00

Honeysuckle

$7.00

UF/M Floral Sky 16x20

$50.00

Cards by Monica

$5.00

Card prints

Deodorant

$3.50

Welch's Lemonade W Freeze Pops

$2.25

Sanpellegrino - Melograno and Arancia

$3.00

Trail View

$5.00

Watercolor Card - happy together

$6.00

Powerade - FP

$3.00

5x8 Cherry Large

$60.00

Coasters

$30.00

Set of 4 w Epoxy

Red Bull - Amber Edition

$4.25

M Dancing Hibisus 10x12

$25.00

5x7 Dark Box Walnut

$40.00

Watter Bottle Bags

$15.00

Box of Dark Chocolate Truffles

$12.00

Underwater - Lg

$120.00

16x20

M Puffer Fish 11x14

$20.00

Sticker - Don't Bobber Me

$4.00

Turtle on Whitepine

$35.00

5x3 Stubby Cherry

$45.00

Sun chips - GS

$2.00

Morel Clay Ornament

$12.00

Box of Cocoa dusted Tiramisu Truffles

$12.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Bicycle Mug Plant

$15.00

Sticker - Double Kayak

$4.00

owl lg 14x14

$52.00

Red Bull - Summer Edition

$4.25

Gardenia Soap

$7.00

Citrus Splash

$7.00

Sunflower

$5.00

Leafy Legacy - M

$10.00

White Tea & Ginger

$7.00

1 Stack Blue Rocks Print

$40.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - GG

$1.00

other print

$10.00

Birch Pot

$30.00

3x5 Cherry Rect Shrink Pot

$50.00Out of stock

Dancing Hibisus Framed

$75.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Peach

$2.50

Box of Milk ChocolateTruffles

$12.00

Midnight Sparkle

$48.00

8x16

3x8 Cherry

$45.00

3 Pot White Planter

$17.00

Small Bass Wall Mount

$75.00

Earring petite Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$12.00

Wood Coaster - Caffeine Rule World

$5.00

2 Short Stack Teal Rock Print

$40.00

Sticker - Hooked on Fishing Words

$4.00

Sticker - Watch Your Own Bobber

$4.00

Headbands

$12.00

Irishman

$7.00

Power Up Trail Mix - Mega

$2.25

Underwater

$30.00

8x10

Arizona Green Tea

$2.25

3 Musketeers

$2.00

White Clay Face Pot

$24.00

Trail Divide

$5.00

Powerade - G

$3.00

Archer Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

$2.50

Larabar Granola Bars PBCC

$2.50

Solo Rider

$5.00

Cool Water

$7.00

Lovely Linden

$7.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - A

$1.00

2x6 Curly Cherry + Ash

$35.00

1 Stack Purple Rocks Print

$40.00

Nature Valley Biscuits

$2.00

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

$2.00

Quaker Granola Bars - CC

$1.00

Sun chips -FO

$2.00

Small Magnet

$1.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - P

$2.00

Serenity in Blue

$30.00

10x7.5

Leafy Legacy - BTM

$9.50

Mint

UF/UM Floral Sky 16x20

$25.00

Tie Scrunchie

$8.00

Midnight Sparkle - Lg

$107.00

12x24

Bridge - 12x18

$58.00

Rocker Relax 8*12

$38.00

CeraVe

$1.50

Wooden Tags w/sayings

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Owl Succulent

$10.00

Jack Links Beef Strips - R

$4.50

Needle Felted Large Mushrooms

$50.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - S/B

$2.50

Cherry Light w Stone Window

$100.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Barn top 10x14

$44.00

White Hexagon Vase w Flowers

$28.00

Canoe Dolphins 8x12

$40.00

Milano Cookies

$1.50

Sticker - Take a Hike Boot

$4.00

LaCroix - Pamplemouse

$2.25

Trail Barn

$5.00

Earring w hoop Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$18.00

12mm stainless resin then hoop earrings

Brook Trout on Pine

$48.00

Strength

$44.00

12x10

Candy Jars - dark chocolate espresso

$6.00

Taffy Box

$3.00

Leafy Legacy - BTL

$9.50

Lemon

Peregrine Falcon Wall Mount

$60.00

Needle Felted Small Mushrooms

$35.00

Cucumber Melon

$7.00

Watercolor Card - then now

$6.00

Candy Jars - milk chocolate espresso

$6.00

Shaped Earring Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$18.00

12mm resin in shape earrings

Wiggly Bee Balm

$100.00

owl sm 8x8

$36.00

Leafy Legacy - D

$9.50

Harmony Clock 12*18

$58.00

Waist Bag

$55.00

RRX - 8x12

$38.00

Large Bass Wall Mount

$95.00

Shaver's Soap

$7.00Out of stock

UM Dancing Hibisus 10x12

$35.00

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar - Blule

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

French Vanilla

$7.00

Vitamin Water - A/B

$3.00

Lanesboro vine door 10x14

$44.00

Dutch Crunch -PG

$2.00

Clay Birch Succulent

$38.00

Cantilevered Jewelry Box

$75.00

Power Up Trail Mix - Anti

$2.25

Plant Mushroom Sticks

$10.00

Red Bull - Green Edition

$4.25

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.25

Ocean Breeze

$345.00

2'x2' (Aqua, Black & Copper)

Serenity in Blue - Lg

$61.00

11x15

Feather/Rock Print

$40.00

Bridge -10*14

$44.00

Hairy Woodpecker

$35.00

Sticker - Take a Ride

$4.00

Larabar Granola Bars -CCCD

$2.50

Red Bull - Peach Edition

$4.25

Large Weaved Amish Basket

$30.00

7Up

$2.00

3x3 Cherry

$35.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Guava

$2.50

Sticker - My Kind of Running

$4.00

Phone Bags

$32.00

Walnut

$95.00

Lip Balm

$3.00

Vitamin Water - L

$3.00

Large Magnet

$2.50

Wood Coaster - Life Beautiful Ride

$5.00

Peony

$7.00

LaCroix - Tangerine

$2.25

Jack Links Beef Strips - H

$4.50

2 Stack Blue Rocks Print

$40.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - SB

$2.00

Vitamin Water - O

$3.00

Pocky

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - BG

$1.00

Small Flap Bags

$32.00

Dutch Crunch -BBQ

$2.00

Small Macrame w/pot

$15.00

Made Good Granola Bars

$2.50

3x8 Cherry Vase

$45.00

Mike McNeilus Photography

$35.00

Images of Fish, Turtles, Frogs, etc

Power Up Trail Mix - energy

$2.25

10x22 Tattooed Palox - Pink Flowers

$100.00

Gathering Storm

$37.00

10.5 x10

Dasani Water

$1.50

Popcorners - WC

$2.00

Sticker - Let it Bee

$4.00

Regular Scrunchie

$5.00

Lilac

$7.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Mango

$2.50

Custom Design Cards

$5.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - O/P

$2.50

Sticker - Better Together

$4.00

Barn top 12x16

$52.00

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar- Rasp

$1.50

Cards - Printed

$5.00

Crisp Apple

$7.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

2 Stacks Teal Rocks Print

$40.00

Sun Glasses

$15.00

Tray

$30.00

Tray with epoxied base

Clif Bars - CC

$3.50

Walnut & Maple - Pass through box

$75.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

3-D Fish/Weeds Carving (small)

$55.00

Lady Shaver

$7.00

Sticker - Kind Words Sweet Soul

$4.00

Frank Lloyd Wright inspired treasure box

$75.00

Messenger Bag

$58.00

Needle Felted Gnome

$20.00

Green Truck

$38.00

LaCroix - Lemon

$2.25

Vinyl Decal

$6.00

Framed Butterfly - Perfectly Imperfect

$100.00

Watercolor Card - Various

$6.00

Leafy Legacy - C

$9.50

Half Small Weaved Amish Basket

$12.00

Celcius - WP

$4.00

UF/UM Patterned Petunias 16x20

$35.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes

$1.00

Chomps Beef Sticks

$4.50

Red Bull Original

$4.25

Lily of the Valley

$7.00

LaCroix - BlackRazzBerry

$2.25

Leafy Legacy -LTL

$15.00

Lemon

Sandalwood

$7.00

LaCroix - Lime

$2.25

Clif Bars - CPB

$3.50

Wood & stone post earring

$12.00

Small Weaved Amish Basket

$12.00

Earth Winds

$48.00

8x16

Clear Rooting Vase

$14.00

Sticker - Blue Fishing Lure

$4.00

Welch's Lemonade BR Freeze Pops

$2.25

Chocolate Carmels

$0.50

Half Medium Weaved Amish Basket

$20.00

3x5 Cherry

$40.00

Sensual Amber

$7.00

Pecan Truffle Turtles

$4.00

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Ring Pop

$1.50

Popcorners - SQ

$2.00

Sticker - It's a Hoot

$4.00

Quaker Granola Bars - choco

$1.00

Wooden ears

$20.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - RL

$2.00

Dutch Crunch -JC

$2.00

Powerade - MB

$3.00

Coffee Koozie

$9.00

Screen Vision

$19.99

Quaker Granola Bars - PBCC

$1.00

LaCroix - Berry

$2.25

Lanesboro welcome - 8x14

$44.00

Art

RRT Print - 8x10

$35.00

RRT Print - 8.5x11

$35.00

Pop

Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffeehouse and maker emporium. Specialty drinks, limited food (like Crepes) and curated creations for sale by local makers.

Location

115 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
