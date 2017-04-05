Main picView gallery

Coffee N Bagel Connection 1175 Boston Neck Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

1175 Boston Neck Rd.

Narragansett, RI 02882

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

General Food

Bagel AS IS

$1.75

BAGEL

$1.75

Muffin AS IS

$2.25

Muffin

$2.25

GF Muffin AS IS

$2.75

GF Muffin

$2.75

Donut

$2.00

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$10.00

Dozen Donuts

$20.00

Freedom Donuts

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Jelly Stick

$3.00

Donut Cake

$35.00

Donut Bites 1\2 Dozen

$2.50

Donut Bites Dozen

$5.00

3 Donut Bites

$1.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$7.50

Dozen Bagel

$15.00

Tub Of Cream Cheese

$3.75

Tub of Flav. CC

$4.50

PLATTER

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese

$2.25

Pastries

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Blue Croissant

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Choc Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Bunn

$3.00

Croissant

$2.75

PB Cookie

$2.75

Scones

$2.50

Straw Croissant

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Willow Tree Chicken Salad

$8.75

B.L.T.

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$8.75

Egg Salad

$7.00

Italian Grinder

$8.75

COFFEE/TEA/CHAI

Small HOT Coffee

$2.50

Small Iced Coffee

$2.75

Small HOT Tea

$2.00

Small Iced Tea

$2.75

Small HOT Chai

$4.25

Medium HOT Coffee

$2.75

Large Iced Coffee

$3.25

Medium HOT Tea

$2.25

Large Iced Tea

$3.25

Medium HOT Chai

$4.50

Large HOT Coffee

$3.00

Jumbo Iced Coffee

$3.75

Large HOT Tea

$2.50

Jumbo Iced Tea

$3.75

Large HOT Chai

$4.75

Small Iced Chai

$4.25

Large Iced Chai

$4.75

Jumbo Iced Chai

$5.00

Small HOT Choc

$2.25

Medium HOT Choc

$2.50

Large HOT Choc

$2.75

Box Of Joe

$18.00

ALMOND MILK

$0.75

Oat Milk

$0.75

Mug Refill

$2.00

1 Pound Regular Coffee

$10.50

1 Pound Flavored Coffee

$12.00

Bottled Drinks

CHOC MILK

$2.50

STRAW MILK

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.75

CRAN JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

SODA

$2.25

WATER

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

PowerAde

$2.75

Alani Nu

$4.25

RazzBull

$4.75

COFFEE MILK

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood coffee shop with great food, including 23 Bagel varieties, Muffins, Breakfast Sandwiches, Pastries, Iced Coffees and More!

Location

1175 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
175 Bonnet Point Rd Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
orange starNo Reviews
59 S County Commons Way wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
PLUM PT. BISTRO
orange star4.3 • 733
1814 Boston Neck Rd Saunderstown, RI 02874
View restaurantnext
Slice of Heaven
orange star4.5 • 730
32 Narragansett Ave Jamestown, RI 02835
View restaurantnext
BEECH - 13 Narragansett Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
13 Narragansett Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835
View restaurantnext
Davo's Calzones & Wraps
orange starNo Reviews
99 Fortin Road South Kingston, RI 02881
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Narragansett

Monahan's Clam Shack
orange star4.7 • 603
190 Ocean Road Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Gansett Wraps - Narragansett
orange star4.6 • 181
70 Point Judith Rd Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
The Coastal Cabin Restaurant - 945 Boston Neck Rd
orange star4.5 • 17
945 Boston Neck Rd Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Narragansett
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Block Island
review star
No reviews yet
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston