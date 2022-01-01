Calidad Tortas & Paletas 1520 N Government Way

A map showing the location of Calidad Tortas & Paletas 1520 N Government WayView gallery

Calidad Tortas & Paletas

No reviews yet

1520 North Government Way

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Popular Items

Al Pastor
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
quesadilla

Tortas

Al Pastor

$12.00

Carne Asada

$13.00

Bacon Torta (breakfast)

$9.00

Chorizo Torta (breakfast)

$9.00

Torta del dia

$12.00

Veg Breakfast Torta

$9.00

Apps

Apple Empanada

$3.77

Pumpkin Mushroom Empanada

$3.77Out of stock

Chicken Empanada

$3.77

Picadillo (beef) Empanada

$3.77

Pozole

$12.00

quesadilla

$10.00

steak quesadilla

$14.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Paletas

ice cream popsicles

Oreo

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Bubblegum

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Deep Fried Paleta

$7.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.95

Mexican Squirt

$2.95

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$1.50

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Sides & Extras

fresno hot sauce

$0.50

habanero hot sauce

$0.50

pico

$1.00

brava

$1.00

cotija

$1.00

salsa frita

$1.00

FRESNO BOTTLE

$7.00

HABANERO BOTTLE

$7.00

pineapple-habanero sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Mexican Sandwiches and Ice Cream Bars

Location

1520 North Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Directions

