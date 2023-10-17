Food

Starters

Cheese Quesadilla
$6.25

Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesadilla
$9.50

Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese and chicken, served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla
$9.50
Gyro Quesadilla
$9.50
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
$11.00

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce and fries with house sauce or ranch

Shrimp Basket
$11.00

Fried shrimp and fries with house sauce or ranch

Tzatziki Appetizer
$7.25

Served with pita

Pound of Wings
$14.00

Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili

1/2 Pound Wings
$8.00

Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili

Loaded Fries
$12.50

Your choice of Greek, Philly, or Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Tenders
$9.25

Served with fries and your choice of sauce

Garlic and Jalapeno Hummus
$8.50

Garlic and Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita

Hummus
$7.50

Garlic or Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita

Falafel
$7.50

6 vegetarian meatballs, served with tzatziki

Salads

House Salad
$8.00

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber and onion with your choice of dressing

Village Salad
$9.00

Tomato,onion,cucumber,feta,kalamata olives with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad
$8.00

Lettuce,croutons and parmesan cheese

Greek Salad
$8.75

Lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumber,feta,olives, Greek dressing

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef
$9.50

Beef, BBQ sauce, onions and cheese

BLT
$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough

Philly Cheese Steak
$10.00

Philly meat, grilled onion, peppers and cheese

Dinners

Meat Lovers Dinner
$21.50

Chicken and Gyro, fries, greek salad, pita and Tzatziki

Small Gyro Dinner
$15.00

Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Large Gyro Dinner
$20.50

Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Small Chicken Dinner
$15.00

Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Large Chicken Dinner
$20.50

Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Burgers

Cheese Burger
$7.50

One beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese

Double Cheese Burger
$10.00

Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese

American Sheriff Burger
$10.00

One beef patty, gyro meat, tomato, onion, feta and tzatziki

Texan Burger
$10.00

Two beef patties, BBQ sauce, mayo, american cheese and onion rings

Mushroom Burger
$10.00

Two beef patties, grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and american cheese

Jalapeno Burger
$10.00

Two beef patties, grilled jalapenos, onions, mayo and american cheese

Blue Cheese Burger
$10.00

Two beef patties, tomato, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Pitas

Gyro Pita
$9.75

Gyro meat, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Gyro Deluxe
$9.75

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and tzatziki

Gyro Picante
$9.75

Gyro meat, jalapeno hummus, tomato, onion, tzatziki and hot sauce

Chicken Kabob Pita
$9.75

Chicken, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Chicken Kabob Deluxe Pita
$9.75
Chicken Caesar Pita
$9.75

Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan

Crispy Chicken Pita
$9.75

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and ranch

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pita
$9.75

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, ranch and buffalo sauce

Veggie Pita
$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, cucumber, feta, tzatziki and salad dressing

Falafel Pita
$9.00

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tzatziki and hot sauce

Philly Cheese Pita
$10.00

Philly meat, grilled onion, peppers and cheese

Sides

Small Fries
$4.00
Large Fries
$6.00
Greek Fries
$6.00

Fries topped with marinade and feta

Onion Rings
$5.00
Side Salad
$6.00

Served with your choice of Greek, Caesar, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dressing

Side of Garlic Hummus 6oz
$7.00
Side of Jalapeno Hummus 6oz
$7.00
Pita bread
$2.00
Feta 2oz
$1.50

Sauces

Tzatziki
$0.25
Ranch
$0.25
Buffalo
$0.25
Blue Cheese
$0.25
House Sauce
$0.25
BBQ
$0.25
Thai Chili
$0.25
Mayo
Mustard

To Go Food Items

1 Pound of Gyro
$23.99
Family Pack
$69.99
Bag of Pita
$7.99
24 Falafel
$23.99
1 Pound of Chicken
$23.99
6oz tzatziki
$6.00
Feta 6oz
$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger
$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Gyro
$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Desserts

Baklava
$5.00
Honey Fry Bread
$5.00
Nutella Honey Fry Bread
$5.50
Baklava Cheesecake
$6.50

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka
$6.50
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Titos
$9.00
Ciroc
$8.50
Deep Eddy
$8.00
Blue Raz Vodka
$8.00
DBL Well Vodka
$9.00
DBL Grey Goose
$12.50
DBL Ketel One
$11.50
DBL Titos
$11.50
DBL Ciroc
$11.00
DBL Deep Eddy
$10.50
DBL Blue Raz Vodka
$10.50

Gin

Well Gin
$6.50
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
DBL Well Gin
$8.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$11.50
DBL Hendricks
$11.50
DBL Tanqueray
$11.50

Rum

Well Rum
$6.50
Malibu
$8.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
DBL Well Rum
$8.00
DBL Malibu
$10.50
DBL Bacardi
$11.50
DBL Captain Morgan
$11.50

Tequila

Well Tequila
$6.50
Patron Silver
$10.00
Hornitos Plata
$9.00
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00
Well Gold
$6.50
DBL Well Tequila
$9.00
DBL Patron Silver
$12.50
DBL Hornitos Plata
$11.50
DBL Hornitos Reposado
$11.50
DBL Well Gold
$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey
$6.50
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
BSB
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Bulleit
$9.50
Jack Fire
$8.50
DBL Well Whiskey
$9.00
DBL Jameson
$11.50
DBL Jameson Orange
$11.50
DBL BSB
$11.50
DBL Wild Turkey
$12.50
DBL Jack Daniels
$11.50
DBL Makers Mark
$12.50
DBL Jim Beam
$11.50
DBL Seagrams 7
$12.50
DBL Crown Royal
$12.50
DBL Bulleit
$11.50
DBL Jack Fire
$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Midori
$8.00
Chamboard
$8.00
Blue Curacao
$7.50
Jaegar
$9.00
Fireball
$7.50
Baileys
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Watermelon Puckers
$7.50
Apple Puckers
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
Dry Vermouth
$8.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$12.50
DBL Midori
$10.50

Wine

Red Wine

House Red GLS
$6.00
House Red BTL
$22.00

White Wine

House White GLS
$6.00
House White BTL
$22.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft
$4.50
Rotating Micro
$6.00
Cider
$6.00
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.50

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Amberbock
$4.50
Coors Light Bottle
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Budlight
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Kilt Lifter
$5.00
Hop Knot
$5.00
Corona
$4.50
Dos Equis
$4.50
Modelo
$4.50
Stella
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Juicy Jack
$5.00
Barrio Blonde
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Truly
$5.00

HH

HH Food

HH Cheeseburger and fries
$7.00
HH Basket of fries
$3.00
HH Basket of Onion Rings
$4.00
HH Side Salad
$4.00
HH Wings and fries
$7.00

4 Wings and a side of fries

HH Liquor

Well Vodka
$4.50
Well Gin
$4.50
Well Rum
$4.50
Well Tequila
$4.50
Well Gold
$4.50
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Margarita
$6.00

HH Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft
$4.00
Rotating Micro
$4.50
Cider
$4.50
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.00

HH Wine

House Red GLS
$4.50
House White GLS
$4.50

Drinks

Cocktails

Jello shot
$2.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Blue Raz Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
A.M.F.
$11.00
Vodka Martini
$11.00
Gin Martini
$11.00
Appletini
$11.00
Washington Apple
$11.00
Amaretto Sour
$11.00
Lime Margarita
$11.00
Strawberry Margarita
$11.00
Pineapple Margarita
$11.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$11.00
Green Tea Shot
$9.00
White Tea Shot
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Jager Bomb
$9.00
White Gummy Bear
$9.00
Watermelon Jolly Rancher
$9.00

N/A Bevs

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00