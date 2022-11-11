Restaurant header imageView gallery

4th On Main

4 S Main St

Buffalo, WY 82834

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$14.99

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Chicharron- Nachos

$13.99

Loaded Sweet Potato

$12.99

Stuffed Portabello

$12.99

Fried Green Tomato

$12.99

Walleye Cakes

$15.00

Soups & Salads

AYCE

$14.99

Steakhouse Salad

$7.99

Steak & Arugula Salad

$15.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Citrus Chicken

$15.99

Soup Du Jour

$4.50+

White Cheddar Bacon Potato

$4.50+

AYCE Refill

Side Caeser

$5.95

Burgers

1st Base

$12.99

2nd Base

$13.99

3rd Base

$14.99

Homerun

$15.99

Whiskey Maple Bacon Burger

$14.99

Curd-Burger

$14.99

Apple Jacks

$14.99

PB&J

$13.99

Burger of the Week

$16.00

Lunch

Chicken Artichoke

$13.99

Berries and Brie

$14.99

Chef's BLT

$14.99

Angry Bird

$14.99

Open Face Prime Rib

$15.99

Panini Special

$14.00

Lunch Special

$10.99

Gourmet Comfort

Mamas Chicken

$21.99

Hanger Steak

$30.99

Shrimp Pasta

$20.99

Grilled Salmon

$31.99Out of stock

Bison Bolognese

$19.99

Blue Plate

$19.99

Steaks

El Choppy Don

$24.99

Filet Mignon

$30.99

New York

$30.99

Ribeye

$31.99

Sirloin

$21.99

Steak Special

$29.99

10 oz Prime Rib

$29.00

12 oz Prime Rib

$31.00

Kids

Steak & Frites

$14.99

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.99

Pigs on a Stick

$6.99

Krafty Mac

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Al a Carte Sides

House Salad

$6.95

Asparagus

$4.95

Chef's Vegetables

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Shoe-String Fries

$4.95

Steak Fries

$4.95

Black & Blue House Chips

$4.95

Horseradish Mashed

$4.95

Loaded Potato

$6.95

House Bread

$3.95

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Warm Bacon

$0.75

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Crostini

$1.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Parm

$0.45

Desserts

Panna Cotta

$8.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Scoop

$2.50

Basque Cheesecake

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Roxie's Cowboy Gold

$3.00

BT Brown Ale

$4.50

BT 307

$4.50

BT Bomber Mtn

$4.50

BT Hot Streak

$4.00

Melvin

$4.50+

Ranch Water

$4.00+

Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

$5.00

Upside Dawn NA

$5.00

Kill the Can

$3.00

Kitchen Sixer

$8.99

Bar Glass

$8.00

Black Cherry WC

$5.00

Mango WC

$5.00

Cock N Bull

$5.00

Grapefruit WC

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Sawyer Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Draft Beer

Rotating Line 1

$5.00

Rotating Line 2

$5.00

Rotating Line 3

$5.00

Draft Special

$3.00

Wine

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio GL

$6.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauv GL

$6.00

Butter Chardonnay GL

$8.00

Menage A Trois Moscato GL

$8.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir GL

$8.00

J Lohr Cab GL

$9.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$8.00

Mondavi Cab Sauv GL

$9.00

Red Rock Merlot GL

$8.00

Coppola Merlot GL

$9.00

Red Rock Malbec GL

$8.00

19 Crimes Hard Chard GL

$7.50

19 Crimes The Warden GL

$7.50

19 Crimes Banished

$7.50

Menage Midnight

$9.00

Josh Chardonnay GL

$8.00

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Menage Dark Blend

$8.00

19 Crimes Cali Red Blend GL

$4.00

Reisling GL

$8.00

Butter Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Menage A Trois Moscato BTL

$26.00

Darkhorse Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

J Lohr Cab BTL

$29.00

Josh Cab BTL

$27.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir BTL

$27.00

Red Rock Merlot BTL

$21.00

Coppola Merlot BTL

$24.00

Red Rock Malbec BTL

$21.00

Mondavi Cab BTL

$15.00

Prosecco BTL

$25.00

19 Crimes Hard Chard Btl

$35.00

19 Crimes Cali Red Blend Btl

$35.00

19 Crimes The Warden Btl

$35.00

19 Crimes Punishment Btl

$35.00

BTL Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Mini Mondavi Cab BTL

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff SF Rose

$5.50

360 Huckleberry

$5.00

Absolut DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$13.00

Jeremiah Weed DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff DBL

$9.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

UV Blue DBL

$10.00

UV Cherry DBL

$10.00

360 Huck DBL

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Empress

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Absaroka

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$10.00

Empress DBL

$11.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Absaroka Double

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Myers Dark

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Myers Dark DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Tarantula

$6.00

1800

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Avion Silver

$7.00

Tarantula DBL

$14.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

1800 DBL

$11.00

Don Julio DBL

$14.00

Avion Silver DBL

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Lord Calvert

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Ten High

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Pendleton

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Koltiska

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Skrewball

$5.00

JW Black

$5.50

Cutty Sark

$5.00

Chivas

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Seagrams 7 Honey

$6.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$10.00

Lord Calvert DBL

$10.00

Canadian Club DBL

$10.00

Black Velvet DBL

$10.00

Ten High DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$11.00

Pendleton DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$10.00

Koltiska DBL

$10.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Skrewball DBL

$10.00

JW Black DBL

$10.00

Cutty Sark DBL

$10.00

Chivas DBL

$12.00

Seasgrams 7 Honey DBL

$12.00

Makers 46 DBL

$14.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

McGillicuddy Mint

$4.00

McGillicuddy Vanilla

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

E&J

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.00

McGillicuddy Mint DBL

$8.00

McGillicuddy Vanilla DBL

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$10.00

Midori DBL

$8.00

Christian Brothers DBL

$10.00

E&J DBL

$9.00

Frangelico DBL

$9.00

Hot Damn DBL

$9.00

Jagermeister DBL

$9.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Tequila Rose DBL

$9.00

Triple Sec DBL

$9.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$9.00

Buttershots DBL

$9.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Disaronno DBL

$12.00

Amaretto DBL

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Flavored Margarita

$11.00

Caddilac Marg

$12.00

Cowboy Gold

$8.00

Rusty Barrel

$8.00

Mainstreet Manhattan

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Caesar

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Drink Special

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Caesar

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

PB&J Martini

$8.00

Maliburita

$10.00

Bloody Mary Special

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

7 Up

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Non Carbonated

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hogwash

$2.50

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Simple classics, modern preparation and rustic ambience. These elements are enhanced by explosive flavors yet balanced by small town hospitality that is uniquely Buffalo. Here at 4th On Main seasonal menus are persistent in showcasing bold regional flavors. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 S Main St, Buffalo, WY 82834

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

