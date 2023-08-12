Appetizers

Homemade Fries

Homemade Fries

$7.97

Hand cut fries served with homemade ranch and cup of aged cheddar cheese sauce

Cheese Fries

$9.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.95

Served with side of homemade ranch

Chicago’s Original Pizza Puff

Chicago’s Original Pizza Puff

$7.95

Served with side of homemade ranch and marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

With marinara sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Chicken Fingers with homemade fries

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Breaded Zucchini

$9.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Combo

$14.95

Mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, breaded zucchini & onion rings

Garlic Bread

$7.95

Specials

Big Slice, 1 Topping, Fries & Drink

$12.50

Big Slice, 1 Topping Salad & Drink

$12.50

Big Slice & 6 Wings W/ Pop

$13.95

2 Chizona Dogs, Homemade Fries & Drink

$12.50

2 Vienna all beef natural casing hotdogs. Topped with mustard, onion, bright green relish, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and dash of celery salt served on a fresh steamed poppyseed hot dog bun.

Italian Beef, Homemade Fries & Drink

$14.95

Italian Sausage, Homemade Fries & Drink

$14.95

Salads

Garden

$12.95

Large portion. Fresh cut romaine lettuce, fresh Mozzarella, sliced black olive, diced tomatoes

Ceasar

$12.95

Big Antipasto

$16.95

Big portion of Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Italian salami, sliced ham, sliced pepperoni, fresh provolone cheese and sliced black olives and peppers Served with your choice of Homemade dressing on the side

Greek

$14.95

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, topped with fresh feta cheese, sliced Red Onions, fresh tomatoes black olives & peppers

Any Small Salad

$6.95

Pizza

Italian Beef (18")

$27.95

Italian Beef (16")

$24.95

Italian Beef (14")

$19.95

Italian Beef (12")

$16.95

Supreme (18")

$27.95

Supreme (16")

$24.95

Supreme (14")

$19.95

Supreme (12")

$16.95

BBQ Chicken (18")

$27.95

BBQ Chicken (16")

$24.95

BBQ Chicken (14")

$19.95

BBQ Chicken (12")

$16.95

Veggie (18")

$27.95

Veggie (16")

$24.95

Veggie (14")

$19.95

Veggie (12")

$16.95

Meat (18")

$27.95

Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage

Meat (16")

$24.95

Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage

Meat (14")

$19.95

Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage

Meat (12")

$16.95

Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage

Cheese (18")

$22.99

Cheese (16")

$18.99

Cheese (14")

$15.50

Cheese

$12.99+

Calzones

Cheese Sauce & One Topping

$15.95

Vienna Hot Dogs

Chizona Dog

Chizona Dog

$6.95

100% all beef natural casing hotdogs. Served with mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, sport peppers & celery salt in fresh steamed poppyseed bun

Cheese Dog

$7.95

Big Spicy Polish

$8.95

Polish Sausage

$7.95

Vienna Beef Corn Dog

$5.95

All Beef hotdog dipped in batter and fried until golden brown

Hot Sandwiches

Italian Beef - Half

$7.95

Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus

Italian Beef - Whole

$12.95

Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus

Gryo

$12.50

Onion, tomato & sauce

Combo

$15.95

Italian sausage & Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus

Meatball

$12.95

Red sauce & mozzarella

Hot or Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$12.95

Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, parmesan, mayo & Italian dressing with red onion and tomatoes

Roast Beef & Cheese

$12.95

Wings

Wings - 6 Pieces

$8.95

Served with homemade ranch

Wings - 12 Pieces

$15.95

Served with homemade ranch

Wings - 24 Pieces

$29.95

Served with homemade ranch

Pastas

Spaghetti

$15.95

Includes salad & garlic bread

Ravioli

$15.95

Includes salad & garlic bread

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

20oz

Cans

$2.00

Six Pack

$7.95

2-Liter

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Desserts

Eli's Chicago Style Cheesecake

$3.00