ChiZona Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Real Authentic Chicago style pizza!
Location
8418 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
No Reviews
7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurant
Fratelli La Bufala - 7300 N Via Paseo del Sur suite B
No Reviews
7300 N Via Paseo del Sur suite B Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurant
Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.
No Reviews
6204 N Scottsdale rd. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale