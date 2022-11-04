A map showing the location of Lemon Sole 2466 East Chapman AvenueView gallery

Lemon Sole

2466 East Chapman Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92831

Small Plate

Crispy Egg Roll

$9.00

Garlic and Herbs Potatoes fries

$8.00

Garlic Peppered Chicken Wings

$12.00

Grilled Squid with hot satay

$12.00

Salmon Rolls

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab with Tamarind honey dip

$12.00

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Veggies Tofu Rolls

$8.00

Oxtail truffle fries

$16.00

Calamari

$13.00

Ahi roll

$9.00

Sugarcane roll

$8.00

Salad

House Salad With Citrus and herb dressing

$12.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Plum salmon salad

$18.00

Powerhouse Mixed Greens and pine nut with cranberry vinaigrette dressing

$13.00

Jackfruit salad with cripsy rice paper

$17.00

Entrees

Grilled shrimp vermicelli

$15.00

Earthy Mushroom stir fried with garlic noodles

$17.00

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$15.00

Grilled Salmon with Garlic noodles

$18.00

Prawn Garlic noodles

$18.00

Skillet cube filet mignon over steam jasmine rice

$18.00

Steak Garlic noodles

$18.00

Stone Pot Braised prawn with steam jasmine rice

$18.00

Lobster garlic noodles

$77.00

Chicken garlic noodles

$16.00

Cajun shrimp alfredo

$18.00

Oxtail fried rice

$17.00

Chicken fried rice

$14.00

Lobster tray

$130.00

Shrimp fried rice

$15.00

Clay pot seafood

$18.00

Clay pot beef

$16.00

Clay pot chicken

$16.00

Clay pot tofu

$15.00

Griiled chicken Vermicelli

$15.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Strawberry lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Passion fruit chiller

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Pho

Special beef pho

$16.00

Ginger chicken pho

$14.00

Shrimp pho

$15.00

Veggie pho

$14.00

Fillet pho

$16.00

Brisket pho

$13.00

Meat ball pho

$13.00

Tray order

Prawn garlic noodles

$65.00
