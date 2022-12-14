Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco Gervase Italian Foods & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

703 Wilmington Rd

New Castle, PA 16101

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Stick w/Sauce

$5.50

Zucchini Planks w/Ranch Dip

$5.95

Fried Raviolis w/Sauce

$5.95

Homemade Potato Chips w/Special Dip.

$5.50

Garlic Cheese Bread & Sauce

$6.50

Artichoke Dip In A Bread Bowl

$7.25

Onion Rings & Special Dip

$5.95

Fresh Cut Fries SMALL

$2.25

Fresh Cut Fries MEDIUM

$3.50

Fresh Cut Fries LARGE

$5.50

Fried Stuffed Peppers

$9.50

Meat and Cheese Plate

$11.50

Smelts SMALL

$12.00

Smelts LARGE

$18.00

6 Wings

$8.75

12 Wings

$16.99

50 Wings

$28.00

Pizza

8 cut w/cheese

$6.50

12 cut w/cheese

$9.99

Italian Style #1 8 cut

$7.25

Fried Green Peppers, Parmesan Cheese

Italian Style #2 8 cut

$7.25

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Sweet Basil..

Fried Dough Sugar

$7.25

Salad

Wedge Salad

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$3.79

Sm. Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Chip Dip 2 Oz.

$1.75

Chip Dip 8 Oz.

$4.50

Horseradish Dip 2 Oz.

$1.85

Horseradish Dip 8 Oz.

$4.90

Alabama White Sauce 2 Oz.

$1.99

Alabama White Sauce 8 Oz.

$5.75

Italian Oil Mix 2 Oz.

$1.75

Italian Oil Mix 8 Oz.

$4.50

Soup

Wedding Cup

$2.85

Wedding Bowl

$4.95

Wedding QT

$12.95

Chicken Pastina Cup

$2.85

Chicken Pastina Bowl

$4.95

Chicken Pastina QT

$12.95

Pasta Fazool Cup

$2.85

Pasta Fazool Bowl

$4.95

Pasta Fazool QT

$12.95

Garlic Bread 2 Slices

$3.75

Cheese Garlic Breads

$5.95

1 Bun Cut In Half

Bread Stix w/Dipping Sauce

$5.95

Italian Stuffed Artichoke

$9.95

One LG or 2 SM

Veggie Plate

$8.95

w/Oil Dip, Ranch, Blue Cheese or Oil Mix.... Peppers, Celery, Carrots, Green Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Cauliflower

Dinner

Homemade Cheese Ravioli w/2 Meatballs

$14.95

Homemade Cheese Cavatelli w/2 Meatballs

$13.95

Homemade Cheese Lasagna w/2 Meatballs

$12.95

Homemade Macaroni w/2 Meatballs

$12.95

Roman Empire Dinner

$16.45

Ravioli, Cavatelli, Macaroni, Veal Parmesan w/2 Meatballs

Chicken Cacciatore w/Spaghetti

$15.95

Spaghetti w/2 Meatballs

$11.45

Veal Parmesan w/Spaghetti

$13.95

Cheese Manicotti w/2 Meatballs

$13.95

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$17.95

Potato, Salad, Green Beans, Dinner Rolls

Filet Mignon

$24.99

Potato, Salad, Green Beans, Dinner Rolls

Fish Diner – Fridays Only

$13.95

Deep Fried Cod w/Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce

3 Pc. Italian Style Chicken Dinner

$12.95

With Butter Potatoes, Italian Style Salad, Bread & Butter

Meatball Bowl w/Cheese & Sauce

$9.50

Sausage Bowl w/Cheese & Sauce

$10.50

Veggie Bowl w/Cheese & Sauce

$10.50

Portobello Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Tomato with Herbs & Fresh Spice & Celery

Eggplant Parmesan w/2 Meatballs

$11.50

Sandwiches

Rocco Gervase Hot Italian Sub HALF

$8.75

Rocco Gervase Hot Italian Sub FULL

$15.25

Cold Italian Sub

$8.95

Italian Club Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball Sub w/Cheese

$7.95

Sausage Sub w/Pepper, Onion, Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Pepper Sandwich

$7.75

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Turkey Club

$10.75

Chicken Dinner Sub

$11.50

Chicken, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing

Turkey Dinner Sub

$12.75

Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce

Toasted Cheese

$5.75

BLT

$6.95

Fried Bologna

$5.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Chopped Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Kids Meal

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.75

$2.50

$2.50

Cheeseburger & Fries

$4.95

Sm. Spaghetti Dinner w/1 Meatball

$6.00

Sm. Cavatelli Dinner w/1 Meatball

$6.00

Dessert by the slice

Apple Pie pc

$3.75

Coconut Cream Pie pc

$3.75

Pumpkin Pie pc

$3.75

Sweet Potato Pie pc

$3.95

Tiramisu ea

$5.95

Cannoli ea.

$3.45

Chocolate Cake pc

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake pc

$4.75

Italian Pizzelle pk

$6.50

Full Pie

Apple Pie

$14.95

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.95

Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.25

Breakfast

Pancakes

$2.75

Waffles

$3.25

1 Egg

$1.95

3 Pc. Bacon

$3.25

Home Fries

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

2 Pc. Sausage Patties

$3.75

Sausage Gravy

$3.75

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Strawberry & Whip Cream

$2.75

Sausage Gravy Over Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.95

4 Pc. French Toast

$4.95

3 Egg Omelet Cheese & Bacon

$5.75

Coffee

$2.75

2 Eggs, 3 Bacon, potato. toast

$4.95

3 Eggs, 3 Bacon , 2 Sausage Patties, Potato, Pancake, Toast

$6.95

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25

12 oz. Coffee

$2.00

16 oz. Pepsi Products To Go

$1.99

2 lt. Pepsi Products To Go

$3.00

Water Tap w/Ice Free Bottle

$1.89

16 oz. Sweet Tea

$1.75

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$2.00

12 oz. Hot Tea

$2.00

8 oz. Milk

$1.25

12 oz. Milk

$1.75

8 oz. Orange Juice

$1.50

12 oz. Orange Juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

703 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16101

Directions

