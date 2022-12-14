Rocco Gervase Italian Foods & Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
703 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Red Devil Bistro Inside the CLWCC
No Reviews
436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd. Lowellville, OH 44436
View restaurant