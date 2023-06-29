A map showing the location of Courtyard Social Courtyard SocialView gallery

Courtyard Social Courtyard Social

review star

No reviews yet

333 Perry Street

Unit D

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.25

SF Red Bull

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.50

Tommy Knocker Rootbeer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Water

Specialty Cocktails

Travieso

$13.00

Bird's Boulevardier

$14.00

The Fairhaven

$12.50

El Dorado

$13.00

Fountain of Youth

$12.50

Sweet Somethings

$14.00Out of stock

Big Blue Bear

$13.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Frozen Blueberry Margarita

$12.00

Spirited Away

$10.00Out of stock

Social Chico

$8.00

Mockin' Juice

$7.00

Spirits

Wheatley Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Lemon

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Wheatley Vodka

$10.50

DBL Titos

$16.50

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.50

DBL Spring 44 Vodka

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Lemon

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber

$15.00

Spring 44 Gin- Well

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$10.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$9.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$10.00

DBL Spring 44 Gin- Well

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.50

DBL Empress 1908 Gin

$15.00

DBL Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$13.50

DBL Roku Gin

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon- Well

$7.00

Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon

$10.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$11.00

Breckenridge Port Cask

$13.00

Stranahan's Single Malt

$13.00

Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon

$13.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean AAS

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$12.00

W.L. Weller 12 Year

$14.00

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Fireball

$9.00

DBL Four Roses Bourbon- Well

$10.50

DBL Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight

$22.50

DBL Jack Daniel's

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$21.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Breckenridge Bourbon

$16.50

DBL Breckenridge Port Cask

$19.50

DBL Stranahan's Single Malt

$19.50

DBL Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon

$19.50

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$16.50

DBL Angel's Envy

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$21.00

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean AAS

$19.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.50

DBL Suntory Toki

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10 Year

$18.00

DBL W.L. Weller 12 Year

$21.00

DBL W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$19.50

DBL Fireball

$13.50

Laws Whiskey House Original Rye

$10.00

Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye

$15.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$19.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Woody Creek Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Year Rye

$10.00

DBL Laws Whiskey House Original Rye

$15.00

DBL Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye

$22.50

DBL Michter's Straight Rye

$18.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$28.50

DBL High West Double Rye

$16.50

DBL Woody Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek 9 Year Rye

$15.00

El Charro Silver- Well

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$19.00

123 Blanco

$10.00

123 Reposado

$12.00

123 Anejo

$13.00

Calirosa Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

DBL El Charro Silver- Well

$10.50

DBLA Don Julio Blanco

$19.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$48.00

DBL Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$28.50

DBL 123 Blanco

$15.00

DBL 123 Reposado

$18.00

DBL 123 Anejo

$19.50

DBL Calirosa Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$19.50

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

DBL Patron Blanco

$18.00

Bozal Tepaztate

$13.00

Bozal Ensamble

$14.00

Xicala Mezcal Joven

$10.00

123 Craneo Mezcal

$12.00

Montelobos Joven

$11.00

DBL Bozal Tepaztate

$19.50

DBL Bozal Ensamble

$21.00

DBL Xicala Mezcal Joven

$15.00

DBL 123 Craneo Mezcal

$18.00

DBL Montelobos Joven

$16.50

Cruzan Silver Rum- Well

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Mount Gay Rum

$9.00

Don Q Coconut Rum

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12 Year

$11.00

DBL Cruzan Silver Rum- Well

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Superior

$13.50

DBL Mount Gay Rum

$13.50

DBL Don Q Coconut Rum

$12.00

DBL Flor de Cana 12 Year

$16.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12 Year

$19.00

Auchentoshan 12 Year

$14.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$14.00

Oban 14 Year

$19.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$28.50

DBL Auchentoshan 12 Year

$21.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 Year

$21.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 Year

$21.00

DBL Oban 14 Year

$28.50

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disarrono

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Family Jones Triple Sec

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Franjelico

$10.00

Giffard Creme de Mure

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$14.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Wine

GL House Red

$7.00

GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet

$14.00

GL H3 Merlot

$11.00

GL Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Diora Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Don David Malbec

$13.00

**Sample**

GL House White

$7.00

GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Terra de Oro Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

GL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL A-Z Riesling

$10.00

GL Viera de Plata Albarino

$11.00

GL Whispering Angel Rose

$14.00

**Sample**

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet

$56.00

BTL H3 Merlot

$44.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Diora Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Don David Malbec

$52.00

BTL Attimo Nebbiolo

$60.00

BTL Black Stallion Cabernet

$65.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$175.00

BTL Emeritus Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Terra D'Oro Pinot Grigio

$36.00Out of stock

BTL A-Z Riesling

$40.00

BTL Viera de Plata Albarino

$44.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$56.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Decoy Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Moillard Chablis

$75.00

GL La Marca Prosecco 187mL

$12.00

GL Mionetto Prosecco 187mL

$12.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$75.00

Beer

DFT Avery White Rascal

$7.00

DFT Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

DFT Coors Light

$6.50

DFT Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Coffee Stout

$8.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.50

DFT Odell Colorado Lager

$6.50

DFT Ratio Sparks Fly Juicy IPA

$7.00

DFT Snake River Jenny Lake Amber

$7.00

**Sample**

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$6.00

BTL Guinness

$7.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$6.00

BTL Roadhouse The Walrus

$9.00

BTL Tank 7 Boulevard Farmhouse Ale

$7.00

BTL Upslope Blackberry Lemon Sour

$6.50Out of stock

BTL Elevated Cucumber Lemon Lime Seltzer

$6.50Out of stock

BTL Nutrl Seltzer Watermelon

$6.50

Standard Cocktails

House Old Fashioned

$13.00

House Manhattan

$13.00

House Sazerac

$12.00

House Moscow Mule

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

House Vodka Martini

$12.00

House Gin Martini

$12.00

House Cosmopolitan

$13.00

House Lemondrop

$12.00

House Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

White Russian

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Chorizo Dates

$16.00

Fritto Misto

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.50

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Roasted Beet Hummus

$17.00

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

Everything Bagel Reuben

$16.00

Green Chile Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Social Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Burger

$17.50

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$24.00

12oz Prime Rib

$42.00

12oz Ribeye

$42.00

Atlantic King Salmon

$24.00

Beer Can Chicken

$23.00

Harissa Glazed Eggplant

$18.00

Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Fajita Veggie Taco

Flatbreads

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$19.00+

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00+

Three Cheese Flatbread

$16.00+

Spicy Double Barrel Flatbread

$18.00+

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$17.00+

Sausage & Burrata Flatbread

$17.00+

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$7.00

Caeser Salad

$7.00+

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$18.50

Spinach & Steak Salad

$23.00

Cup Green Chili

$6.50

Bowl Green Chili

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Herb Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potato & Butternut Hash

$6.00

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.50

Cherry Bomb Brownie

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Entrees

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Flatbread

$9.00

Kid's Tacos

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 Perry Street, Unit D, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Gluttony and Graze - Ecclesia - 221 Perry Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 Perry Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Fish & Company - Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
221 Perry Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Provision - 302 Wilcox St
orange starNo Reviews
302 Wilcox St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Backyard New - 330 3rd st.
orange starNo Reviews
330 3rd St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Castle Rock

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castle Rock
Parker
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston