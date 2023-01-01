Main picView gallery

The Hi-Hat

1017 Russell Blvd.

Saint Louis, MO 63104

VODKA

Belvedere

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel Citron

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel Orange

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Skyy Pineapple

$5.50

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Stoli Strawberry

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Truly

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

GIN

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Roku

$7.00

RUM

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi O

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Gold

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

RumHaven Coconut

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

TEQUILA

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Mezcal

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Rosado

$20.00

Don Julio Orange

$20.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Dickel

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Red Breast 12y

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Tullemore Dew

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

American Honey

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Paddy's

$6.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Aperol

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cherry Herring

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Luxardo

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

99 Bananas

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple Minz

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Absinthe

$10.00

BEER Draft

Bud Light

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Shocktop

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Civil Life Brown

$7.00

Zwickel

$6.00

Old Bakery Porter

$7.00

Narrow Gauge

$9.00

Broadway

$7.00

Heavy Riff Love Gun

$7.00

Praire Rainbow Sherbet

$8.00

BEER bottles

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Miller Hi-Life

$4.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Stem Cider

$6.00

Magners

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stag

$3.00

Hamm's 16oz

$4.00

Hamm's 120z

$3.00

Well Being Hell Raiser N/A

$6.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

NutrL

$6.00

WINE

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

Korbel Brut Rose

$8.00

N/A

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.00

MARDI GRAS

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$7

$7.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

$10

$10.00

$12

$12.00

$15

$15.00

$16

$16.00

$20

$20.00

SHOTS

Jello Shots

$2.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Billiken Punch

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Surf on Acid

$6.00

Car Bombs

$8.00

PB & J

$6.00

Baby Guiness

$6.00

Mixed Shot

$5.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Soulard 75

$10.00

Rainbow Rider

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Night Cap

$12.00

Typhoon

$10.00

Pineapple Ryesing

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Sweet Poison

$10.00

Draft Cocktail!!!

$10.00

Pat's Hamm's Sandwich

$12.00

The Green Fairy

$10.00

CBD Seltzers

Cherry Blossom

$8.00

Violet/Mango

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1017 Russell Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63104

