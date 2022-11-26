Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

303 W Higgins Lake Dr

Roscommon, MI 48653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

14” Cheese Pizza
Cheesy Breadsticks
#1 Cheeseburger Meal

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Crispy, golden-fried french fries.

Red Hot Fries

Red Hot Fries

$5.99

Crispy French fries tossed is spicy hot seasoning.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49

Crispy battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.49

Breaded Wisconsin cheese curds deliver a spicy kick in every bite!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

The Bavarian Beast

The Bavarian Beast

$14.99Out of stock

1lb Bavarian style soft pretzel served with honey mustard and your choice of cheese sauce. This pretzel is HUGE!

Classic Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

$7.49

Classic breadsticks topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.49+

Pizza crust topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dough Bites

Dough Bites

$6.99

Little baked dough bites tossed in garlic & Romano cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

$10.99+

Burgers, Sandwiches, Subs

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.49

1/3 lb burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.49

*VEGETARIAN OPTION* Plant-based burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Dearborn Brand Hot Dog

Dearborn Brand Hot Dog

$3.99

Dearborn brand 1904 style weiner, the original hot dog of the old Tigers Stadium.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow-smoked pulled pork on a fresh brioche bun. Served with a side of barbecue sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Four crispy-breaded and golden-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Three pizza toppings of your choice, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.

Combo Meals

#1 Cheeseburger Meal

#1 Cheeseburger Meal

$12.49

1/3 lb burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#2 Impossible Burger Meal

#2 Impossible Burger Meal

$12.49

*VEGETARIAN OPTION* Plant-based burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#4 Dearborn Brand Hot Dog Meal

#4 Dearborn Brand Hot Dog Meal

$7.99

Dearborn brand 1904 style weiner, the orignal hot dog of the old Tigers Stadium. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#5 Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

#5 Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$13.99

Slow-smoked pulled pork on a fresh brioche bun. Served with a side of barbecue sauce. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#6 Chicken Tenders Meal

#6 Chicken Tenders Meal

$11.99

Four crispy-breaded and golden-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#7 Pizza Sub Meal

#7 Pizza Sub Meal

$11.99

Three pizza toppings of your choice, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

#8 Italian Sub Meal

#8 Italian Sub Meal

$12.99

Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.

Desserts

Classic Funnel Cake

Classic Funnel Cake

$6.99
Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$7.99

Deep fried pastry dough bites rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese icing.

Dressings

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Barbecue Sauce

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Italian Dressing

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Cream Cheese Icing

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$1.29

Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

$7.49

Classic breadsticks topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.49+

Pizza crust topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dough Bites

Dough Bites

$6.99

Little baked dough bites tossed in garlic & Romano cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Specialty Pizza

8" BLT Pizza

$8.99
10” BLT Pizza

10” BLT Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

14” BLT Pizza

14” BLT Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

8" Meat Lover's Pizza

$8.99
10” Meat Lover’s Pizza

10” Meat Lover’s Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

14” Meat Lover’s Pizza

14” Meat Lover’s Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

8" Supreme Pizza

$9.49
10” Supreme Pizza

10” Supreme Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olives.

14” Supreme Pizza

14” Supreme Pizza

$22.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olives.

8" Veggie Pizza

$8.99
10” Veggie Pizza

10” Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olives.

14” Veggie Pizza

14” Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olives.

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.49
10” Cheese Pizza

10” Cheese Pizza

$9.49
14” Cheese Pizza

14” Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Fountain Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79
Barq’s Root Beer

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.79
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Apparel

Polar Parlor T-Shirt - Large Black

$18.00

Polar Parlor T-Shirt - Large Red

$18.00

Polar Parlor T-Shirt - XL Black

$18.00

Polar Parlor T-Shirt - Medium Red

$18.00

Polar Parlor T-Shirt - Medium Black

$18.00

Polar Parlor Shirt- Small Black

$18.00

Polar Parlor Shirt- Small Red

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon, MI 48653

Directions

Gallery
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream image
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cutriver Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1136 E Higgins Lake Drive Roscommon, MI 48653
View restaurantnext
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
312 Lake Street Roscommon, MI 48653
View restaurantnext
Little Boots Country Diner
orange star4.6 • 546
6633 W. Houghton Lake Drive Houghton Lake, MI 48629
View restaurantnext
Shaker's Restaurant - Houghton Lake
orange star4.3 • 898
1581 W. Houghton Lake Drive Prudenville, MI 48651
View restaurantnext
Randy's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 866
677 E Houghton Lake Drive Prudenville, MI 48651
View restaurantnext
Grayling Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,248
211 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Roscommon
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston