2 NYers Pizza 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

432 Reviews

$$

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Duluth, GA 30097

Popular Items

16" BYO PIZZA
LARGE GREEK SALAD
14" BYO PIZZA

Appetizer

CHEESY BREAD

$6.99

Homemade pizza dough stretched out with garlic oil and topped with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce.

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

Homemade pizza dough stretched out with garlic oil and butter served with marinara sauce .

Speciality Pizza

Ham, Pineapple, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce
16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

16" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$25.49

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, And Pizza Sauce

14" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

14" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$22.49

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, And Pizza Sauce

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

12" MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$18.49

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami, And Pizza Sauce

16" SUPREME PIZZA

16" SUPREME PIZZA

$25.49

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

14" SUPREME PIZZA

14" SUPREME PIZZA

$22.49

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

12" SUPREME PIZZA

12" SUPREME PIZZA

$18.49

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

16" VEGETABLE PIZZA

16" VEGETABLE PIZZA

$24.49

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

14" VEGETABLE PIZZA

14" VEGETABLE PIZZA

$21.49

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

12" VEGETABLE PIZZA

12" VEGETABLE PIZZA

$17.49

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives And Pizza Sauce

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$22.99

Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.49

Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.49

Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil

16" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

16" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

$21.49

Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella

14" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

14" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

$18.49

Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella

12" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

12" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)

$14.49

Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella

16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.49

Ham, Pineapple, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.49

Ham, Pineapple, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce

12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$15.49

Ham, Pineapple, Shredded Mozzarella, and Pizza Sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

16" BYO PIZZA

$16.49

Topped with Shredded Mozzarella

14" BYO PIZZA

$14.49

Topped with Shredded Mozzarella

12" BYO PIZZA

12" BYO PIZZA

$12.49

Topped with Shredded Mozzarella

Salads

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

Mixed Greens,, Salami Pepperoni, Ham Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella And Feta Cheese

LARGE GREEK SALAD

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$9.49

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett

SMALL GREEK SALAD

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$6.49

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrette

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.49

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black Olives, Red Onions, And A Balsamic Vinaigrette

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$5.49

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black Olives, Red Onions, And A Balsamic Vinaigrette

Dressing

EXTRA DRESSING FOR SALAD

$0.50

Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek Vinaigrette, Caesar

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

Delectable chocolate cake slice covered with a chocolate frosting.

BROWNIE

$2.99

Deliciously baked chocolate brownies.

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.49

Smooth and creamy slice of cheesecake baked on a shortbread crust.

Beverage

BOTTLED WATER

$2.05

SAN PELLIGRINO CAN

$2.70

20 OUNCE SODA

$2.75

2 LITER SODA

$3.75

SAN PELLIGRINO SPARKLING LG

$3.25

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

TEA

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Fruit Punch / Grape Drink

$2.25

Cheese Pizza

Shredded Mozzarella And Pizza Sauce
12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$12.49

Shredded Mozzarella And Pizza Sauce

14" Cheese

$14.49

Shredded Mozzarella And Pizza Sauce

16" Cheese

$16.49

Shredded Mozzarella And Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni And Pizza Sauce
12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$14.49

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni And Pizza Sauce

14" Pepperoni

$16.99

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni And Pizza Sauce

16" Pepperoni

$17.99

Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni And Pizza Sauce

Dough

12" Dough

$3.00

14" Dough

$3.50

16" Dough

$4.00

Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Margarita Sauce

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
2 NYer's Pizza, located in Sugarloaf Marketplace in Duluth, GA, is run by Kevin and Franky, both from New York. Kevin is from Long Island and Franky from Brooklyn. They both began working in the restaurant industry in their early teens. With a shared belief in quality, delicious food, and exemplary customer service, 2NYER'S Pizza opened in October of 2020. For them, they are not servicing customers; they are serving their families. With over 60 years of combined restaurant experience, they came together to bring the New York pizza experience to Georgia.

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30097

