TOP SHELF BISTRO

Bill Delahunt Parkway

Rockland, MA 02370

Popular Items

CAESAR

FOOD

STARTERS

WINGS

$15.00

allergens: dairy, gluten, sesame, soy, fish

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$13.00

$13.00

CHILI

$10.00

LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

SOUP

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$16.00

PIZZA

12" CLASSIC CHEESE

$15.00

$15.00
12" PEPPERONI

$16.00

$16.00

12" SAUSAGE PEPPER & ONION

$16.00

12' BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

hot sauce, fontina, blue cheese, scallions

12" GLUTEN FREE CLASSIC CHEESE

$20.00
18" CLASSIC CHEESE

$22.00

$22.00
18" PEPPERONI

$23.00

$23.00

18" SAUSAGE PEPPER & ONION

$23.00

18' BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.00

hot sauce, fontina, blue cheese, scallions

1

SALADS & PASTA

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$13.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$16.00

black bean & corn salsa, tomatillo ,chipotle aioli, guacamole. available gluten free

CAESAR

$12.00

romaine, Parmesan cheese, herbed croutons

COBB SALAD

$15.00

$15.00

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrots, red onion, house vinaigrette

HAND HELD

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE

$14.00

served with fries

CHEESEBURGER SINGLE

$11.00

served with fries

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$13.00

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$13.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$15.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, bacon, chipotle aioli served with fries

BOWLS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN & RICE BOWL

$16.00

$16.00

cabbage, carrots, sushi rice, bok choy, spicy mayo

SOUTHWESTERN BLACKENED CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

$16.00

black bean & corn salsa, tomatillo ,chipotle aioli, guacamole. available gluten free

SIDES

FRIES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

boom boom dipping sauce

WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

EXTRA SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

parmesan cheese, truffle oil, herbs

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHIP LAVA CAKE

$10.00

BAR

BEER

ATHLETIC RUN WILD

$7.00

WINE

CHATEAU ROUTAS ROSE 6 OZ

$10.00+

Provence, France- aromas of ripe, red fruits with small berries, and cherries, and spices.

STE MICHELLE RIESLING

$9.00+

KJ CHARD

$10.00+

KONO SAV BLAC

$10.00+

JOSH Cellars CAB

$10.00+

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Seasonal Cocktail

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

stoli vanilla, kahlua, bailey’s, cold brew

MIMOSA

$12.00

SPICY BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$14.00

ghost tequila, cointreau, blood orange, citrus agave

COSMO

$14.00

SPICY LOADED BLOODY MARY

$12.00

GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA

$12.00

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

STOLI PINEAPPLE CRUSH

$11.00

MOON SHINE MIMOSA

$12.00

GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA

$12.00

STANDARD COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

COSMO

$12.00

DARK & STORMY

$12.00

GREYHOUND

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

LEMON DROP

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI

$14.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

PALOMA

$14.00

SIDE CAR

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Bill Delahunt Parkway, Rockland, MA 02370

Directions

