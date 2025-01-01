Taco Burrito King - Greektown
811 W. Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
Featured Items
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings$4.25
King Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.$10.25
Super King Burrito
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$12.95
TBK Menu 2024
Mexican Favorites
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings$4.25
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.$4.25
Sope
A crispy homemade thick corn shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$4.19
Tostada
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$4.95
Torta
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$8.25
Veggie Tacos
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$4.25
Jr Fajita
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$9.95
King Fajita
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$12.25
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.$9.50
Fish Tacos
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.$4.25
Mini Taco$3.50
Elote (Corn in a Cup)
A 12oz cup of Sweet corn served topped with creamy mayo, melted butter, crumbly Cotija cheese, and a sprinkle of chili powder for the perfect blend of flavor and spice. A classic and delicious street food favorite!$5.00
Burritos
Jr Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$8.25
King Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.$10.25
Super King Burrito
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.$12.95
Bowls
Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.$10.95
Veggie Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$10.95
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$11.99
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$11.99
Breakfast Bowl
A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking$11.00
Dinners
Taco Plate
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.$10.95
Quesadilla Plate w/Meat
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.$16.75
Quesadilla Plate
Two cheese quesadillas served with rice and beans.$11.95
Tamale Plate
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.$11.25
Taco Dinner (3)
Three Tacos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served alongside rice and beans$15.00
Jr Burrito Plate
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.$9.95
King Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.$12.50
Super King Burrito Plate
A foot long burrito with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans on the side$14.75
Enchilada Plate
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Only 1 Enchilada Sauce Selection Allowed$14.25
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped skirt steak, onion, green pepper, tomato served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.$14.25
Flauta Plate
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.$14.50
Fajita Plate
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.$16.95
Torta Plate
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.$10.75
Combination Plate
Combine one taco with your choice of meat, plus one tamale and one quesadilla served with rice and beans. *adding choice of meat on your quesadilla is extra$14.25
Tostada Plate
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.$11.50
Sope Plate
Two Sopes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.$11.50
Carne Asada
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.$21.50
Mar y Terria$24.20
Mini Taco Dinner (3 Mini Tacos)$10.10
Appetizers
Quesadilla
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.$4.29
Quesadilla w/Meat
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat$8.50
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers. PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side$10.95
Super Fries
Fries topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapenos.$10.95
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.$5.95
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese$6.50
Fries$3.50
Tamale
Homemade Tamales Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale$3.50
King Quesadilla
A Large Sized Quesadilla with melted cheese inside a large tortilla$10.00
King Quesadilla w/Meat
A Large Sized Quesadilla with meat & melted cheese inside a large tortilla$12.50
Guacamole & Chips$4.95
Chips & Salsa
TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips$2.75
Pico De Gallo & Chips
Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips$3.50
Elote (Corn in a Cup)
A 12oz cup of Sweet corn served topped with creamy mayo, melted butter, crumbly Cotija cheese, and a sprinkle of chili powder for the perfect blend of flavor and spice. A classic and delicious street food favorite!$5.00
Doritos Super Nachos$10.95
Hot Cheetos Super Nacho$10.95
Veggie Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.$8.75
Sides
Side of Rice
Our Famous Homemade Rice$2.95
Side of Beans
Homemade Refried Pinto Beans$2.95
Side of Guac$3.00
Side of Sour Cream$0.75
Side of Avocado$1.95
Side of Pico De Gallo
Cilantro, tomato, lime and jalapenos mixed to create TBK's Pico De Gallo$1.25
Salsa on the Side
TBK's Red or Green Salsa$0.35
Cheese on the Side$1.75
Fries$3.50
Super Fries
Fries topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapenos.$10.95
Guacamole & Chips$4.95
Chips & Salsa
TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips$2.75
Pico De Gallo & Chips
Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips$3.50
Bag of Chips
Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips$1.50
Tortillas on the Side$1.50
Side of Meat$6.00
Chile Toreado
A Deep Fried Jalapeno Pepper$1.00
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese$6.50
Side of Rice/Beans (Mixed)
Container of homemade rice and refried beans. Half and Half Mixed$3.25
Lime(s) on the Side$0.35
Breakfast
Jr Breakfast Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.$7.95
King Breakfast Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.$10.95
Chilaquiles
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream. Your choice of meat can also be added for extra$8.50
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs over easy with Steak served with a side of Rice and Beans w/ tortillas on the side$13.95
Chorizo & Eggs
Mexican breakfast sausage with scrambled eggs served with rice and beans and a side of tortillas$10.00
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with grilled onion, green pepper, and tomato served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.$8.65
Breakfast Torta
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.$8.50
Breakfast Bowl
A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking$11.00
Super King Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Egg$1.50
Veggie a la Carte
Veggie Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.$8.75
Veggie Jr Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.$8.25
Veggie King Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers. Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.$9.75
Veggie Tacos
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$4.25
Veggie Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.$10.95
Veggie Torta
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers$8.25
Veggie Tostada
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.$4.50
Veggie Quesadilla
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half$6.00
Veggie Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers$8.75
Veggie Dinners
Veggie Taco Plate
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas$10.50
Veggie Jr Burrito Plate
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.$9.25
Veggie King Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.$11.25
Veggie Torta Plate
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, grilled onions & green peppers served with rice and beans.$9.25
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.$13.50
Limited Time Offerings
Elote (Corn in a Cup)
A 12oz cup of Sweet corn served topped with creamy mayo, melted butter, crumbly Cotija cheese, and a sprinkle of chili powder for the perfect blend of flavor and spice. A classic and delicious street food favorite!$5.00
Doritos Super Nachos$10.95
Hot Cheetos Super Nacho$10.95
Bag of Doritos$2.50
Bag of Hot Cheetos$2.50
Drinks
Bottle & Can Drinks (Greektown)
Pepsi (Can)$1.85
Diet Pepsi (Can)$1.85
Schweppes Ginger Ale (Can)$1.85
Lipton Strawberry Lemonade-Tea (Can)$2.05
Brisk Tea (Can)$1.85
Bottled Water$2.30
Strawberry Crush (Can)$1.85
Orange Crush (Can)$1.85
Grape Crush (Can)$1.85
Peach Crush (Can)$1.85
Jarrito Lime$2.75
Jarrito Mandarina$2.85
Jarrito Fruit Punch$2.75
Jarrito Pineapple$2.75
Jarrito Tamarindo$2.75
Dole Lemonade$2.75OUT OF STOCK
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.75
Can Gatorade Red$1.99
Can Gatorade Orange$1.99
Can Gatorade Lemon Lime$1.99
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:45 am
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607