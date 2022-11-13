Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Burrito King South Harlem

541 Reviews

$

5601 S Harlem Ave

Chicago, IL 60638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
King Burrito
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)

Mexican Favorites

Tacos (Corn Tortilla)

$3.60

Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings

Tacos (Flour Tortilla)

$3.60

A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.

Sope

$4.50

A crispy homemade thick corn shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

Tostada

$4.50

An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

Torta

$7.75

A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

Veggie Tacos

$3.60

A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Jr Fajita

$8.75

A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

King Fajita

$10.75

A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

Taco Salad

$8.75

A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.

Fish Tacos

$3.60

A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.

Burritos

Jr Burrito

$7.50

A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

King Burrito

$9.50

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.

Super King Burrito

$11.25

A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.

Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$9.75

A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.75

A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking

Dinners

Taco Plate

$9.95

Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.

Quesadilla Plate w/Meat

$13.25

Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Plate

$11.25

Two cheese quesadillas served with rice and beans.

Tamale Plate

$10.25

Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Jr Burrito Plate

$8.95

A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.

King Burrito Plate

$10.95

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.

Enchilada Plate

$13.50

Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Only 1 Enchilada Sauce Selection Allowed

Steak a la Mexicana

$12.95

Chopped skirt steak, onion, green pepper, tomato served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.

Flauta Plate

$13.25

Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Plate

$15.50

Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Torta Plate

$8.50

A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.

Combination Plate

$13.50

Combine one taco with your choice of meat, plus one tamale and one quesadilla served with rice and beans. *adding choice of meat on your quesadilla is extra

Tostada Plate

$10.99

Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Sope Plate

$10.99

Two Sopes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Carne Asada

$18.50

Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$3.29

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.

Quesadilla w/Meat

$7.25

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat

Super Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers. PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side

Super Fries

$9.50

Fries topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapenos.

Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese

Fries

$2.95

Tamale

$3.25

Homemade Tamales Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale

Guacamole & Chips

$4.95+

Chips & Salsa

$2.25+

TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips

Pico De Gallo & Chips

$2.50+

Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.75+

Our Famous Homemade Rice

Side of Beans

$2.75+

Homemade Refried Pinto Beans

Side of Guac

$2.95+

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75+

Side of Avocado

$1.95+

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.25+

Cilantro, tomato, lime and jalapenos mixed to create TBK's Pico De Gallo

Salsa on the Side

$0.25+

TBK's Red or Green Salsa

Cheese on the Side

$1.45+

Fries

$2.95

Super Fries

$9.50

Fries topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapenos.

Chips & Salsa

$2.25+

TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips

Pico De Gallo & Chips

$2.50+

Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.35

Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips

Tortillas on the Side

$1.25+

Side of Meat

$6.00+

Chile Toriado

$0.50

A Deep Fried Jalapeno Pepper

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese

Side of Rice/Beans (Mixed)

$2.80+

Container of homemade rice and refried beans. Half and Half Mixed

Lime(s) on the Side

$0.25+

Breakfast

Jr Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

A medium flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

King Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

A large flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Chilaquiles

$8.45

Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream. Your choice of meat can also be added for extra

Steak & Eggs

$13.25

Two eggs over easy with Steak served with a side of Rice and Beans w/ tortillas on the side

Chorizo & Eggs

$8.95

Mexican breakfast sausage with scrambled eggs served with rice and beans and a side of tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.45

Two scrambled eggs with grilled onion, green pepper, and tomato served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.

Breakfast Torta

$8.25

Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking

Super King Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Veggie a la Carte

Veggie Super Nachos

$8.50

Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.

Veggie Jr Burrito

$7.50

A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.

Veggie King Burrito

$9.50

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers. Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.

Veggie Tacos

$3.60

A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.75

A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Veggie Torta

$7.75

A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers

Veggie Tostada

$4.50

An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.

Veggie Quesadilla

$4.45

A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half

Veggie Taco Salad

$8.75

A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers

Veggie Dinners

Veggie Taco Plate

$9.95

Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas

Veggie Jr Burrito Plate

$8.95

A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Veggie King Burrito Plate

$10.95

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.

Veggie Torta Plate

$8.50

A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, grilled onions & green peppers served with rice and beans.

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$13.50

Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Party Packs

Flauta Pack

$14.00+

flautas with your choice of toppings and 5 select side

Taco 6 Pack

$22.00

3 pairs of Tacos with your choice of side.

Taco 10 Pack

$36.00

10 Tacos with your choice of a single side option (2 Groups of 5 of Tacos)

Taco 12 Pack

$43.00

A Dozen Tacos with your selections of two side options

Taco 20 Pack

$72.00

20 Tacos with your selections of two side options

Taco 25 Pack

$92.00

25 Tacos with your choice of two sides

Tamale 6 Pack

$19.00

Two Trios of Tamales of the meat of your choice and a choice of a single side

Build Your Own Taco Kit

$36.50

A Family Style Taco Kit with multiple choices of meat, several toppings selections and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Bottled Drinks (South Harlem)

Pepsi

$2.30

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Sierra Mist

$2.30

Mtn Dew

$2.30

Pink Lemonade

$2.30

Bottled Water

$2.30

Jarrito Lime

$2.30

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.30

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.30

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.30

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.30

Sidral

$2.30

Sangria

$2.30

Fountain Drinks (South Harlem)

Regular Fountain

$1.79

Large Fountain

$2.09

Horchata

Regular Horchata

$2.79

Large Horchata

$3.69

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$2.79

Large Lemonade

$3.69

Sunday Special

Carne Asada Dinner *Special*

$15.99

Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans. Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink

Monthly Special

Quesadilla

$3.29

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More... Daily Specials, Bottled Drinks, Monthly Specials, and Online Exclusive Fiesta Packs

Location

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

Directions

