Teriyaki Box Kennesaw
745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Popular Items
Starters
A1. Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with tofu and wakame seaweed sprinkled with spring onion
A1. Eggcorn Soup
Creamy corn and eggs with peas and carrots sprinkled with spring onion
A2. Chicken Eggroll
A3. Vegetable Springrolls
A4. Edamame
Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt
A5. Ebi Shrimp Tempura
Crispy Japanese Shrimp with tempura dipping sauce
A6. Rangoon Dip
Wonton Chips with Baked Creamy Cheese Crabmeat dipping sauce, drizzling with hot tangy sauce
A7. Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing
A8. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)
Fried Octopus Balls served with Japanese mayonnaise and Japanese Barbecue sauce with Bonito flakes
A9. Chicken Gyoza
Pan-fried Japanese Chicken dumplings with homemade dipping sauce
A10. Shrimp Gyoza
Japanese shrimp dumplings with homemade dipping sauce
A11. *Tuna Tartare
RAW Tuna on top of avocado and rice
A12. Regular Fries
A13. Cajun Seasoned Fries
Fries with Cajun Spice Seasoning
A13. Seaweed Seasoned Fries
Fries with seaweed seasoning
A14. Okono Fries
Seaweed seasoning Fries loaded with mayonnaise, sweet sauce, Bonito flakes and Roasted Shredded Seaweed
A15. Ginger Salad
Lettuce and carrots with ginger vinaigrette dressing
A16. Sunamono Salad
Cucumber and crabmeat seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing
Chicken wings Only (8)
Butterfly shrimps only
Sushi Rice
Grill Box
G1 Tofu Teriyaki
Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G2 Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G3 Shrimp Teriyaki
Grilled Shrimps with mushrooms and glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
G4 Beef Teriyaki
Grilled sliced Beef with mushroom glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
G5 Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G6 Mix 2 Meats
Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G7 Mix 3 Meats
Choice of 3 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
Wok Box
W1 Curry
Choice of protein, broccoli, baby corn and carrots stir-fried with red curry paste and coconut milk, served with steamed rice
W2 Garlic
Choice of protein and broccolis stir-fried with brown sauce, served with steamed rice
W3 Orange
Orange Flavored Chicken or Tofu with Steamed Rice and Steamed Broccolis
W4 Honey Sriracha
Choice of protein glazed with honey and Sriracha sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli
W5 Pad Thai
Stir-fried Noodle with choice of your protein, eggs, carrots and green onion.
W6 Sweet Chili
Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli
W7 Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
W8 Stir-fried Udon
Stir-fried udon Noodle with choice of your protein and mixed vegetables
W9. Stir Fried Rice Noodle
Stir fry rice Noodle with Tom yum paste, a choice of your protein, mixed vegetables, and eggs.
W10. Shaking Beef Tenderloin
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with spring onion and sweet and savory sauce, served with steamed rice
Fried Box
F1. Kkanpunggi Chicken Lollipops
Whole chicken wings glazed with Korean spicy garlic sauce, served with steamed rice or french fries.
F2. Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Wings tossed with choice of sauce, served with Regular Fries*. (*can be substitute for fried rice or seasoned fries)
F3. Fish Fillets
Seasoned Fish fillets served with Tartar Sauce, Regular Fries.
Sushi Box
S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup
16 Pieces of Regular Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup
16 Pieces of Maki Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup
16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
S4 1 Regular Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup
8 pieces of Regular Roll and 4 pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S5 1 Maki Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup
8 pieces of Maki Roll and 4 pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S6 10pc Nigiri + Soup
Kids Mealbox
Donburi
Unagi Don
Grilled Unagi served with sushi rice, tamago, and seaweed salad
*Tekka (Tuna) Don
Raw Tuna served with sushi rice, tamago and seaweed salad
*Salmon Don
Raw Salmon served with sushi rice, tamago, and seaweed salad
*Poke Don
Raw Tuna and salmon served with sushi rice, tamago and seaweed salad
Nigiri
Seared Nigiri
Regular Roll
S7. Veggie Roll
Avocado, seasoned carrots and seaweed salad
S8. California Roll
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado
S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
S11. *Sunrise Roll
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat, avocado, topped with masago
S12. *Spicy Crunch Roll
Crunchy flakes with masago and spicy sauce
S13. *Spicy Salmon Roll
Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
S13. *Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw tuna fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
Maki Roll
S14. *Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted raw fish, avocado and masago
S15. *Volcano Roll
California roll topped with spicy tuna & spicy mayonnaise.
S16. *Blazing Roll
Spicy salmon & avocado topped with masago, unagi sauce and spicy mayonnaise
S17. Golden Bagel Roll
Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with unagi sauce
S18. Mexican Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp, cream cheese & avocado topped with unagi sauce
S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll
Seasoned crawfish & avocado, topped with spicy mayonnaise.
Specialty Roll
S20. Tiger Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp & seasoned imitation crabmeat, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and unagi sauce
S21. Black Dragon Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp with avocado, topped with baked unagi
S22. *Red Dragon Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp with avocado, topped with raw tuna, masago and spicy sauce
S23. Caterpillar Roll
Unagi with avocado and cucumber, topped with avocado and unagi sauce
S24. *Crazy Tuna Roll
Spicy raw tuna with avocado, topped with seared tuna, avocado and spicy sauce
S25. Rattlesnake Roll
California roll topped with baked unagi, avocado and unagi sauce
S26. Spiderman Roll
fried soft shell crab with cucumber and avocado, topped with seared imitation shredded crabmeat and mango sauce
S27. *Philly Special Roll
Raw salmon with cream cheese and avocado, topped with seared salmon and unagi sauce
S28. Alligator Roll
Seasoned imitation shredded crabmeat with cream cheese and avocado, topped with baked unagi and avocado
S29. *Chastain Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes and Masago drizzling with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce and Wasabi Cucumber sauce
S30. *KSU Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber Topped with baked eel, Avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki glaze, wasabi sauce and finished with tempura flake & masago.
S31. Jazz Roll
Seasoned crawfish with avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and spicy sauce
S32. Yummy Roll
Deep fried California Roll, topped with spicy crab salad and teriyaki sauce
S33. Avocado Lover Roll
Avocado, seasoned carrots, seaweed salad, tamago egg and cucumber, topped with avocado and mango sauce
Tea Bar
Signature Milk Tea
Real Fruit Slushies
Avocado Smoothies
Mango Slushies
Pineapple Slushies
Strawberry Slushies
Watermelon Slushies
Taro Smoothies
Lychee Slushies
Coconut Smoothies
Pina Colada Smoothie
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
Thai Tea Frappe
Summer Slushies
Strawberry watermelon blended drink
Mangonada Slushies
Mango orange blended drink
Sunset Slushies
Strawberry Mango blended drink
Tropical Slushies
Mango Pineapple and Passion Fruit blended drink
Frose Slushies
Strawberry Rose blended drink
Bottled Drinks
Coconut water
1/2 Gallon Drink
Cheesecake
Taiyaki
Starters
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Chicken Eggrolls
Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Takoyaki
Octopus Bites Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Edamame
Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Shrimp Gyoza
Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Chicken Gyoza
Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons
Grilled Platter
Tofu
$6.67/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set. .
Chicken
$7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Beef
$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Shrimp
$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Salmon
$9.58/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Grilled Bento Box
Tofu
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Chicken
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Shrimp
$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Beef
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Salmon
$13.33/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fried Platter
50 pc Chicken wings
served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
40 pc Chicken tenders
served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
25 pc Fish fillets
served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
50pc Butterfly shrimps
served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fried Bento Box
Chicken wings
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Chicken Tenders
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fish fillet
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Butterfly shrimps
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sushi Platter
Regular Rolls
$5.41 - $5.83/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Maki Rolls
$7.08 - $7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
60 Nigiris
$5.00/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sushi Bento Box
Regular Roll
$12/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Maki Roll
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
6 pc Nigiris
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Wok Platter
Orange
$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with orange sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Sriracha Honey
$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with sriracha honey sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Sweet Chili
$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with sweet chili sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Garlic Broccoli
$7.08 - $9.16/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with garlic sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Curry
$7.08 - $9.16/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with red curry sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Wok Bento Box
Orange
$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with orange sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sriracha Honey
$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sriracha honey sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sweet Chili
$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sweet chili sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Garlic Broccoli
$10.83 - $12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with garlic sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Curry
$10.83 - $12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with red curry sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Dessert
1/2 Gallon Drink
Japanese Grilled, Sushi and Tea Bar Restaurant.
