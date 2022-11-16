Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teriyaki Box Kennesaw

No reviews yet

745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

G2 Chicken Teriyaki
G6 Mix 2 Meats
S8. California Roll

Starters

A1. Miso Soup

A1. Miso Soup

$1.75

Soybean paste soup with tofu and wakame seaweed sprinkled with spring onion

A1. Eggcorn Soup

A1. Eggcorn Soup

$1.75

Creamy corn and eggs with peas and carrots sprinkled with spring onion

A2. Chicken Eggroll

A2. Chicken Eggroll

$2.50
A3. Vegetable Springrolls

A3. Vegetable Springrolls

$2.50
A4. Edamame

A4. Edamame

$3.75

Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt

A5. Ebi Shrimp Tempura

A5. Ebi Shrimp Tempura

$4.50

Crispy Japanese Shrimp with tempura dipping sauce

A6. Rangoon Dip

A6. Rangoon Dip

$4.50

Wonton Chips with Baked Creamy Cheese Crabmeat dipping sauce, drizzling with hot tangy sauce

A7. Seaweed Salad

A7. Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Wakame seaweed seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing

A8. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)

A8. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)

$4.50

Fried Octopus Balls served with Japanese mayonnaise and Japanese Barbecue sauce with Bonito flakes

A9. Chicken Gyoza

A9. Chicken Gyoza

$4.50

Pan-fried Japanese Chicken dumplings with homemade dipping sauce

A10. Shrimp Gyoza

A10. Shrimp Gyoza

$4.75

Japanese shrimp dumplings with homemade dipping sauce

A11. *Tuna Tartare

A11. *Tuna Tartare

$8.50

RAW Tuna on top of avocado and rice

A12. Regular Fries

$3.50

A13. Cajun Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Fries with Cajun Spice Seasoning

A13. Seaweed Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Fries with seaweed seasoning

A14. Okono Fries

A14. Okono Fries

$5.50

Seaweed seasoning Fries loaded with mayonnaise, sweet sauce, Bonito flakes and Roasted Shredded Seaweed

A15. Ginger Salad

A15. Ginger Salad

$4.25

Lettuce and carrots with ginger vinaigrette dressing

A16. Sunamono Salad

A16. Sunamono Salad

$4.50

Cucumber and crabmeat seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing

Chicken wings Only (8)

$7.50

Butterfly shrimps only

$6.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Grill Box

Served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice*
G1 Tofu Teriyaki

G1 Tofu Teriyaki

$8.50

Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G2 Chicken Teriyaki

G2 Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G3 Shrimp Teriyaki

G3 Shrimp Teriyaki

$10.00

Grilled Shrimps with mushrooms and glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

G4 Beef Teriyaki

G4 Beef Teriyaki

$10.50

Grilled sliced Beef with mushroom glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

G5 Salmon Teriyaki

G5 Salmon Teriyaki

$11.00

Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G6 Mix 2 Meats

G6 Mix 2 Meats

$12.00

Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G7 Mix 3 Meats

G7 Mix 3 Meats

$15.00

Choice of 3 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

Wok Box

Served with Steamed Rice*
W1 Curry

W1 Curry

$9.00

Choice of protein, broccoli, baby corn and carrots stir-fried with red curry paste and coconut milk, served with steamed rice

W2 Garlic

W2 Garlic

$9.00

Choice of protein and broccolis stir-fried with brown sauce, served with steamed rice

W3 Orange

W3 Orange

$9.00

Orange Flavored Chicken or Tofu with Steamed Rice and Steamed Broccolis

W4 Honey Sriracha

$9.00

Choice of protein glazed with honey and Sriracha sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli

W5 Pad Thai

W5 Pad Thai

$9.00

Stir-fried Noodle with choice of your protein, eggs, carrots and green onion.

W6 Sweet Chili

$9.00

Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli

W7 Fried Rice

W7 Fried Rice

$7.50

Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.

W8 Stir-fried Udon

W8 Stir-fried Udon

$9.00

Stir-fried udon Noodle with choice of your protein and mixed vegetables

W9. Stir Fried Rice Noodle

W9. Stir Fried Rice Noodle

$9.00

Stir fry rice Noodle with Tom yum paste, a choice of your protein, mixed vegetables, and eggs.

W10. Shaking Beef Tenderloin

W10. Shaking Beef Tenderloin

$11.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin with spring onion and sweet and savory sauce, served with steamed rice

Fried Box

Served with Regular Fries*
F1. Kkanpunggi Chicken Lollipops

F1. Kkanpunggi Chicken Lollipops

$13.00

Whole chicken wings glazed with Korean spicy garlic sauce, served with steamed rice or french fries.

F2. Chicken Wings

F2. Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wings tossed with choice of sauce, served with Regular Fries*. (*can be substitute for fried rice or seasoned fries)

F3. Fish Fillets

F3. Fish Fillets

$9.00

Seasoned Fish fillets served with Tartar Sauce, Regular Fries.

Sushi Box

Served with choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup)

S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup

$13.50

16 Pieces of Regular Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup

S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup

$17.50

16 Pieces of Maki Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.

S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup

$15.50

16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.

S4 1 Regular Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup

$13.50

8 pieces of Regular Roll and 4 pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S5 1 Maki Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup

$15.50

8 pieces of Maki Roll and 4 pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S6 10pc Nigiri + Soup

$16.50

Kids Mealbox

Served with regular fries* or steamed rice*

KM2 Fish Fillet

$5.75

Fish Fillet served with Fries

KM4 Chicken Teriyaki

$5.75

Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice

KM5 Orange Chicken

$5.75

Fried battered chicken glazed with orange sauce served with steamed rice

Donburi

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$14.00

Grilled Unagi served with sushi rice, tamago, and seaweed salad

*Tekka (Tuna) Don

*Tekka (Tuna) Don

$15.00

Raw Tuna served with sushi rice, tamago and seaweed salad

*Salmon Don

*Salmon Don

$14.00

Raw Salmon served with sushi rice, tamago, and seaweed salad

*Poke Don

$14.00

Raw Tuna and salmon served with sushi rice, tamago and seaweed salad

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$1.25+
Cucumber Nigiri

Cucumber Nigiri

$1.25+
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$1.25+
Tamago Nigiri (egg)

Tamago Nigiri (egg)

$1.25+
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$1.75+
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$2.00+
Unagi Nigiri (eel)

Unagi Nigiri (eel)

$1.75+

Smelt Roe

$1.50+

Crabstick

$1.50+

Seared Nigiri

Seared Shrimp Nigiri

$1.75+

Seared Tamago Nigiri

$1.75+
Seared Salmon Nigiri

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$2.25+
Seared Tuna Nigiri

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$2.50+

Seared Unagi Nigiri

$2.25+

Regular Roll

S7. Veggie Roll

S7. Veggie Roll

$5.75

Avocado, seasoned carrots and seaweed salad

S8. California Roll

S8. California Roll

$5.75

Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado

S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll

S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$5.75

Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce

S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll

S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.25

Japanese crispy shrimp, avocado and topped with unagi sauce

S11. *Sunrise Roll

S11. *Sunrise Roll

$6.75

Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat, avocado, topped with masago

S12. *Spicy Crunch Roll

S12. *Spicy Crunch Roll

$5.75

Crunchy flakes with masago and spicy sauce

S13. *Spicy Salmon Roll

S13. *Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.25

Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.

S13. *Spicy Tuna Roll

S13. *Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.25

Raw tuna fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.

Maki Roll

S14. *Rainbow Roll

S14. *Rainbow Roll

$9.25

California roll topped with assorted raw fish, avocado and masago

S15. *Volcano Roll

S15. *Volcano Roll

$9.25

California roll topped with spicy tuna & spicy mayonnaise.

S16. *Blazing Roll

S16. *Blazing Roll

$8.75

Spicy salmon & avocado topped with masago, unagi sauce and spicy mayonnaise

S17. Golden Bagel Roll

S17. Golden Bagel Roll

$9.25

Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with unagi sauce

S18. Mexican Roll

S18. Mexican Roll

$8.25

Japanese crispy shrimp, cream cheese & avocado topped with unagi sauce

S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll

S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll

$7.75

Seasoned crawfish & avocado, topped with spicy mayonnaise.

Specialty Roll

S20. Tiger Roll

S20. Tiger Roll

$12.00

Japanese crispy shrimp & seasoned imitation crabmeat, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and unagi sauce

S21. Black Dragon Roll

S21. Black Dragon Roll

$13.00

Japanese crispy shrimp with avocado, topped with baked unagi

S22. *Red Dragon Roll

S22. *Red Dragon Roll

$13.00

Japanese crispy shrimp with avocado, topped with raw tuna, masago and spicy sauce

S23. Caterpillar Roll

S23. Caterpillar Roll

$11.00

Unagi with avocado and cucumber, topped with avocado and unagi sauce

S24. *Crazy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy raw tuna with avocado, topped with seared tuna, avocado and spicy sauce

S25. Rattlesnake Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with baked unagi, avocado and unagi sauce

S26. Spiderman Roll

S26. Spiderman Roll

$13.00

fried soft shell crab with cucumber and avocado, topped with seared imitation shredded crabmeat and mango sauce

S27. *Philly Special Roll

S27. *Philly Special Roll

$13.00

Raw salmon with cream cheese and avocado, topped with seared salmon and unagi sauce

S28. Alligator Roll

$13.50

Seasoned imitation shredded crabmeat with cream cheese and avocado, topped with baked unagi and avocado

S29. *Chastain Roll

S29. *Chastain Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes and Masago drizzling with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce and Wasabi Cucumber sauce

S30. *KSU Roll

S30. *KSU Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber Topped with baked eel, Avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki glaze, wasabi sauce and finished with tempura flake & masago.

S31. Jazz Roll

S31. Jazz Roll

$12.00

Seasoned crawfish with avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and spicy sauce

S32. Yummy Roll

S32. Yummy Roll

$10.00

Deep fried California Roll, topped with spicy crab salad and teriyaki sauce

S33. Avocado Lover Roll

S33. Avocado Lover Roll

$10.00

Avocado, seasoned carrots, seaweed salad, tamago egg and cucumber, topped with avocado and mango sauce

Tea Bar

Flavored Green or Black Tea

Tea Bar

$2.25

Hot Japanese Green Tea

$2.00

Signature Milk Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.75
Dirty Boba Milk

Dirty Boba Milk

$4.50

Brown sugar Boba with Milk

Real Fruit Slushies

Avocado Smoothies

$5.75
Mango Slushies

Mango Slushies

$4.95

Pineapple Slushies

$4.95

Strawberry Slushies

$4.95
Watermelon Slushies

Watermelon Slushies

$4.95
Taro Smoothies

Taro Smoothies

$4.95

Lychee Slushies

$4.95

Coconut Smoothies

$4.95
Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.95

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.75

Thai Tea Frappe

$4.95

Summer Slushies

$4.95

Strawberry watermelon blended drink

Mangonada Slushies

$4.95

Mango orange blended drink

Sunset Slushies

$4.95

Strawberry Mango blended drink

Tropical Slushies

$4.95

Mango Pineapple and Passion Fruit blended drink

Frose Slushies

$4.95

Strawberry Rose blended drink

Bottled Drinks

Bottled water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Ramune

$3.50

Sparkling water

$2.50

Kid Organic Juice Box

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Coconut water

Coconut water

$2.50

1/2 Gallon Drink

1/2 Gallon Green Tea

$6.00

serves up to 8 people

1/2 Gallon Black Tea

$5.50

serves up to 8 people

1/2 Gallon Thai Tea

$12.50

serves up to 8 people

Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.25
Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.25
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$4.00

Cream Puffs

Vanilla Cream Puffs

$3.50Out of stock
Matcha Green Tea Cream Puffs

Matcha Green Tea Cream Puffs

$3.50Out of stock

Taiyaki

Fish shaped waffle with red bean filling
Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$3.50Out of stock

Fish shaped pancake with red bean filling

Starters

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Takoyaki

$23.00+

Octopus Bites Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Edamame

$18.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Shrimp Gyoza

$25.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Chicken Gyoza

$23.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Grilled Platter

$6.65-$9.59/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set. .

Tofu

$90.00

$6.67/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set. .

Chicken

$105.00

$7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Beef

$125.00

$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Shrimp

$115.00

$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Salmon

$130.00

$9.58/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Grilled Bento Box

$9.49-$12.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Tofu

$69.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken

Chicken

$75.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Shrimp

$84.00

$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Beef

$84.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Salmon

Salmon

$87.00

$13.33/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fried Platter

$7.49/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or fried rice. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

50 pc Chicken wings

$65.00

served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

40 pc Chicken tenders

$50.00

served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

25 pc Fish fillets

$50.00

served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

50pc Butterfly shrimps

$65.00

served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fried Bento Box

$10.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken wings

$75.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken Tenders

$69.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fish fillet

$69.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Butterfly shrimps

$75.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of California roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sushi Platter

$5.41-$7.08/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appertizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Regular Rolls

$40.00+

$5.41 - $5.83/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Maki Rolls

$50.00+

$7.08 - $7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

60 Nigiris

$85.00

$5.00/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sushi Bento Box

$14.49-18.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Regular Roll

$69.00

$12/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Maki Roll

$84.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

6 pc Nigiris

$84.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizers and four pieces of California Roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Wok Platter

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with selected sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Orange

$90.00

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with orange sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Sriracha Honey

$90.00

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with sriracha honey sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Sweet Chili

$90.00

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with sweet chili sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Garlic Broccoli

$90.00

$7.08 - $9.16/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with garlic sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Curry

$90.00

$7.08 - $9.16/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein stir-fried with red curry sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Wok Bento Box

Orange

$12.50

$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with orange sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sriracha Honey

$12.50

$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sriracha honey sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sweet Chili

$12.50

$10.83 - $11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sweet chili sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Garlic Broccoli

$12.50

$10.83 - $12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with garlic sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Curry

$12.50

$10.83 - $12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes one choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with red curry sauce, steamed rice, and four pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Dessert

Medium size serves up to 6 persons. Large size serves up to 12 persons.
Green tea cream puffs

Green tea cream puffs

$15.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Vanilla cream puffs

$15.00+

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Cheesecake

$18.00+

1/2 Gallon Drink

serves up to 8 people

1/2 Gallon Green Tea

$6.00

serves up to 8 people

1/2 Gallon Black Tea

$5.50

serves up to 8 people

1/2 Gallon Thai Tea

$12.50

serves up to 8 people

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Grilled, Sushi and Tea Bar Restaurant.

Website

Location

745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Directions

Gallery
TERIYAKI BOX image
TERIYAKI BOX image
TERIYAKI BOX image
TERIYAKI BOX image

