Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

review star

No reviews yet

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Popular Items

G2 Chicken
G6 Mix 2 Meats
S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup

Starters

A1. Miso Soup

A1. Miso Soup

$1.75

Soybean paste soup with tofu and wakame seaweed sprinkled with spring onion

A1. Eggcorn Soup

A1. Eggcorn Soup

$1.75

Creamy corn and eggs with peas and carrots sprinkled with spring onion

A2. 1 PC Chicken Eggroll

A2. 1 PC Chicken Eggroll

$2.50

A2. 2PC Chicken Egg Roll

$4.50
A3. Vegetable Springrolls

A3. Vegetable Springrolls

$2.50
A4. Ebi Shrimp Tempura

A4. Ebi Shrimp Tempura

$4.50

Crispy Japanese Shrimp with tempura dipping sauce

A5. Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Dumplings)

A5. Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Dumplings)

$4.50

Pan-fried Japanese Chicken dumplings with homemade dipping sauce

A6. Shrimp Gyoza

A6. Shrimp Gyoza

$4.75Out of stock

Japanese shrimp dumplings with homemade dipping sauce

A7. Rangoon Dip

A7. Rangoon Dip

$4.50

Wonton Chips with Baked Creamy Cheese Crabmeat dipping sauce, drizzling with hot tangy sauce

A8. Edamame

A8. Edamame

$3.75

Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt

A9. Seaweed Salad

A9. Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Wakame seaweed seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing

A10. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)

A10. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)

$4.50

Fried Octopus Balls served with Japanese mayonnaise and Japanese Barbecue sauce with Bonito flakes

A11 Cajun Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Fries with Cajun Spice Seasoning

A11. Seaweed Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Fries with seaweed seasoning

A12. Regular Fries

$3.50
A13. Okono Fries

A13. Okono Fries

$5.50

Seaweed seasoning Fries loaded with mayonnaise, sweet sauce, Bonito flakes and Roasted Shredded Seaweed

Butterfly shrimps only

$6.50

Chicken wings Only

$8.00

Chicken Tender Only

$6.50

Fish Fillets Only

$6.50

Yakisoba Noodle

$2.75+

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00+

Grill Box

Served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice* (*substitute for Fried Rice/Yakisoba Noodle - $0.99)
G1 Tofu

G1 Tofu

$8.50

Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G2 Chicken

G2 Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G3 Shrimp

G3 Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Shrimps with mushrooms and glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

G4 Beef

G4 Beef

$10.50

Grilled sliced Beef with mushroom glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

G5 Salmon

G5 Salmon

$11.00

Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G6 Mix 2 Meats

G6 Mix 2 Meats

$12.00

Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.

G7 Mix 3 Meats

G7 Mix 3 Meats

$15.00

Choice of 3 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice

Wok Box

Served with Steamed Rice* (substitute for Fried Rice - $0.99)
W1 Orange

W1 Orange

$8.75

Orange Flavored Chicken or Tofu with Steamed Rice and Steamed Broccolis

W2 Sweet Chili Sauce

$8.75

Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$7.25

Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.

Fried Box

Served with Regular Fries* (*substitute for Fried Rice or Seasoned Fries $0.99)
F1. Chicken Wings

F1. Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wings glazed with choice of sauce, served with Regular Fries*. (*can be substitute for fried rice or seasoned fries)

F2. Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Breast Tenders served with Regular Fries.

F3. Fish Fillets

F3. Fish Fillets

$9.00

Seasoned Fish fillets served with Tartar Sauce, Regular Fries.

F4. Butterfly Shrimps

$9.00

Crispy Shrimps served with Regular Fries.

F5 Pick 2

F5 Pick 2

$16.00

Pick 2 fried items and served with Regular Fries.

F6 Pick 3

$22.00

Pick 3 fried items and served with Regular Fries.

Sushi Box

Served with choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup)

S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup

$13.50

16 Pieces of Regular Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup

S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup

$17.50

16 Pieces of Maki Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.

S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup

$15.50

16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.

S4 1 Regular Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup

$13.50

8 pieces of Regular Roll and four pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S5 1 Maki Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup

$15.50

8 pieces of Maki Roll and four pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

S6. 10pc Nigiri + Soup

$16.50

Ten pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup

Kids Mealbox

Served with Regular Fries* (*Substitute for Fried Rice/Yakisoba Noddle $0.99)

KM1 Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Chicken Tenders with dipping sauce served with Fries

KM2 Fish Fillet

$5.75

Fish Fillet served with Fries

KM3 Butterfly Shrimps

$5.75

Crispy Shrimp served with Fries

KM4 Teriyaki Chicken

$5.75

Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice

KM5 Orange Chicken

$5.75

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$1.25+
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$1.25+
*Salmon Nigiri

*Salmon Nigiri

$1.75+
*Tuna Nigiri

*Tuna Nigiri

$1.75+

Regular Roll

S7. Veggie Roll

S7. Veggie Roll

$5.75

Avocado, seasoned carrots and seaweed salad

S8. California Roll

S8. California Roll

$5.75

Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado

S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll

S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$5.75

Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce

S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll

S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.25

Japanese crispy shrimp, avocado and topped with unagi sauce

S11. *Sunrise Roll

S11. *Sunrise Roll

$6.75

Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat, avocado, topped with unagi sauce and masago

S12. *Spicy Salmon Roll

S12. *Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.

S12. *Spicy Tuna Roll

S12. *Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Raw tuna fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.

S13. *Spicy Crunch Roll

S13. *Spicy Crunch Roll

$5.75

Crunch flakes with masago and spicy sauce

Maki Roll

S14. *Rainbow Roll

S14. *Rainbow Roll

$9.25

California roll topped with assorted raw fish and avocado

S15. *Volcano Roll

S15. *Volcano Roll

$9.25

California roll topped with spicy tuna & spicy mayonnaise.

S16. *Blazing Roll

S16. *Blazing Roll

$8.75

Spicy salmon & avocado topped with masago, unagi sauce and spicy mayonnaise

S17. Golden Bagel Roll

S17. Golden Bagel Roll

$9.25

Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with unagi sauce

S18. Mexican Roll

S18. Mexican Roll

$8.25

Japanese crispy shrimp, cream cheese & avocado topped with unagi sauce

S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll

S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll

$7.75

Seasoned crawfish & avocado, topped with spicy mayonnaise.

Specialty Roll

S20. Tiger Roll

S20. Tiger Roll

$10.95

Japanese crispy shrimp & seasoned imitation crabmeat, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and unagi sauce

S21. Jazz Roll

S21. Jazz Roll

$10.95

Seasoned crawfish with avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and spicy sauce

S22. Yummy Roll

S22. Yummy Roll

$10.95

Deep fried California Roll with cream cheese, topped with crab salad and spicy mayo

Fresh Brewed Tea

Sweetened Tea

$1.25+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.25+

Soda

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.25Out of stock

Fanta Pineapple

$1.25

Pibbs Extra

$1.25

Bottled Drinks

Bottled water

$1.25

Black Raspberry Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Classic Lemonade Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Grape Raspberry Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Limeade Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Real Fruit Slushies

Avocado Smoothies

$5.75Out of stock
Mango Slushies

Mango Slushies

$4.95

Pineapple Slushies

$4.95

Strawberry Slushies

$4.95
Watermelon Slushies

Watermelon Slushies

$4.95
Taro Smoothies

Taro Smoothies

$4.95

Lychee Slushies

$4.95
Coconut Smoothies

Coconut Smoothies

$4.95

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.75
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.75
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00

Mango Slushies with Chamoy hot sauce and tamarind stick

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.75+

Coconut water

Coconut water

$2.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake slice

Matcha Cheesecake slice

$4.25
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.25
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$4.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.25

Cream Puffs

Vanilla Cream Puffs

$3.75
Matcha Cream Puffs

Matcha Cream Puffs

$3.75

Taiyaki

Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$3.49Out of stock

Fish shaped pancake with red bean filling

Starters

Medium size serves up to 6 persons Large size serves up to 12 persons

Vegetable Spring Roll Platter

$13.50

Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Chicken Eggroll Platter

$13.50+

Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Edamame Platter

$20.00+

Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Chicken Gyoza Platter

$24.00+

Deep-fried Chicken Dumplings Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Shrimp Gyoza Platter

$25.00+

Deep-fried Japanese shrimp dumplings Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Takoyaki Platter

$24.00+

Octopus Bites Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Shrimp Tempura Platter

$24.00+

Grilled Platter

$6.65-$9.99/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set. .

Tofu Platter

$90.00

$6.67/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Chicken Platter

$100.00

$7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Shrimp Platter

$110.00

$8.33/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Beef Platter

$115.00

$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Salmon Platter

$120.00

$9.58/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Mix 2 Meats Platter

$165.00

$10.42/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Grilled Bento Box

$9.49-$12.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appertizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Tofu Bento

$70.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken Bento

Chicken Bento

$75.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Shrimp Bento

$78.00

$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Beef Bento

$80.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Salmon Bento

Salmon Bento

$85.00

$13.33/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Wok Platter

$6.41-$7.41/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with orange or sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed veggie. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Orange Platter

$95.00

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with orange sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Sweet Chili Platter

$95.00

$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.

Wok Bento Box

$10.49-$11.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appertizer & Stir-fried protein, steamed rice, steamed Broccoli and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Orange Bento

$70.00

$10.83-$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with orange sauce, steamed rice, and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sweet Chili Bento

$70.00

$10.83-$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sweet and spicy sauce, steamed rice, and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fried Platter

$7.49/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with choice of sauce. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

50 pc Chicken wings

$60.00

$4.58/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

40 pc Chicken tenders

$50.00

$3.75/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

25 pc Fish fillets

$50.00

$3.75/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

50 pc Butterfly shrimps

$60.00

$4.58/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with choice of sauce. Add side, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fried Bento Box

$10.49-$11.49/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appertizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken wing Bento

$70.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Chicken Tender Bento

$60.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Fish Fillet Bento

$60.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Butterfly Shrimp Bento

$70.00

$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sushi Platter

$5.41-$7.08/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appertizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Regular Roll Platter

Regular Roll Platter

$46.00+

$5.41-$5.83/person, serves up to 12 persons. 6 rolls served up to 6 persons 12 rolls served up to 12 persons Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Maki Roll Platter

$50.00+

$7.08 - $7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. 6 rolls served up to 6 persons 12 rolls served up to 12 persons Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

60 Pc Nigiri Platter

$98.00

$6.25/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Sushi Bento Box

$10 - $12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of one suzhi roll or 6 pc nigiri served with seaweed salad and one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Regular Roll Bento

$65.00

$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad, one choices of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Maki Roll Bento

$78.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of maki sushi rolls, served with seaweed salad, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

6 pc Nigiri Bento

$78.00

$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of six pieces of nigiri, served with seaweed salad, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.

Dessert

Medium size serves up to 6 persons. Large size serves up to 12 persons.

Green tea cream puffs

$18.00+

Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Vanilla cream puffs

$18.00+

Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons

Cheesecake

$20.00+

Drink

Serves up to 8 persons.

1/2 Gallon Sweetened Tea

$4.50

Served up to 8 persons

1/2 Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$4.50

Served up to 8 persons

1/2 Gallon Arnold Palmer

$6.50

1/2 Gallon Thai Tea

$12.00

Served up to 8 persons

Sides Catering

Steamed Rice

$13.00

Fried Rice

$16.00

Yakisoba Noodle

$18.00

Mixed Veggie

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
