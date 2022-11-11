Teriyaki Box Lawrenceville

- Home
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Popular Items
Starters
A1. Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with tofu and wakame seaweed sprinkled with spring onion
A1. Eggcorn Soup
Creamy corn and eggs with peas and carrots sprinkled with spring onion
A2. 1 PC Chicken Eggroll
A2. 2PC Chicken Egg Roll
A3. Vegetable Springrolls
A4. Ebi Shrimp Tempura
Crispy Japanese Shrimp with tempura dipping sauce
A5. Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Dumplings)
Pan-fried Japanese Chicken dumplings with homemade dipping sauce
A6. Shrimp Gyoza
Japanese shrimp dumplings with homemade dipping sauce
A7. Rangoon Dip
Wonton Chips with Baked Creamy Cheese Crabmeat dipping sauce, drizzling with hot tangy sauce
A8. Edamame
Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt
A9. Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed seasoned with sweet vinaigrette dressing
A10. Takoyaki (Octopus Bites)
Fried Octopus Balls served with Japanese mayonnaise and Japanese Barbecue sauce with Bonito flakes
A11 Cajun Seasoned Fries
Fries with Cajun Spice Seasoning
A11. Seaweed Seasoned Fries
Fries with seaweed seasoning
A12. Regular Fries
A13. Okono Fries
Seaweed seasoning Fries loaded with mayonnaise, sweet sauce, Bonito flakes and Roasted Shredded Seaweed
Butterfly shrimps only
Chicken wings Only
Chicken Tender Only
Fish Fillets Only
Yakisoba Noodle
Mixed Vegetables
Grill Box
G1 Tofu
Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G2 Chicken
Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G3 Shrimp
Grilled Shrimps with mushrooms and glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
G4 Beef
Grilled sliced Beef with mushroom glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
G5 Salmon
Grilled Salmon glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G6 Mix 2 Meats
Choice of 2 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
G7 Mix 3 Meats
Choice of 3 Grilled Proteins glazed with Teriyaki Sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice
Wok Box
W1 Orange
Orange Flavored Chicken or Tofu with Steamed Rice and Steamed Broccolis
W2 Sweet Chili Sauce
Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and bed of brocolli
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
Fried Box
F1. Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Wings glazed with choice of sauce, served with Regular Fries*. (*can be substitute for fried rice or seasoned fries)
F2. Chicken Tenders
Chicken Breast Tenders served with Regular Fries.
F3. Fish Fillets
Seasoned Fish fillets served with Tartar Sauce, Regular Fries.
F4. Butterfly Shrimps
Crispy Shrimps served with Regular Fries.
F5 Pick 2
Pick 2 fried items and served with Regular Fries.
F6 Pick 3
Pick 3 fried items and served with Regular Fries.
Sushi Box
S1 2 Regular Rolls + Soup
16 Pieces of Regular Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S2 2 Maki Rolls + Soup
16 Pieces of Maki Rolls served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
S3 1 Regular Roll & 1 Maki Roll + Soup
16 Pieces of Regular Roll and Maki Roll served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup.
S4 1 Regular Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup
8 pieces of Regular Roll and four pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S5 1 Maki Roll + 4pc Nigiri + Soup
8 pieces of Maki Roll and four pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
S6. 10pc Nigiri + Soup
Ten pieces of Nigiri, served with a choice of Egg Corn Soup or Miso Soup
Kids Mealbox
Regular Roll
S7. Veggie Roll
Avocado, seasoned carrots and seaweed salad
S8. California Roll
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado
S9. Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
S10. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp, avocado and topped with unagi sauce
S11. *Sunrise Roll
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat, avocado, topped with unagi sauce and masago
S12. *Spicy Salmon Roll
Raw salmon fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
S12. *Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw tuna fish seasoned with spicy sauce, avocado and crunchy flakes with spicy mayonnaise.
S13. *Spicy Crunch Roll
Crunch flakes with masago and spicy sauce
Maki Roll
S14. *Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted raw fish and avocado
S15. *Volcano Roll
California roll topped with spicy tuna & spicy mayonnaise.
S16. *Blazing Roll
Spicy salmon & avocado topped with masago, unagi sauce and spicy mayonnaise
S17. Golden Bagel Roll
Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with unagi sauce
S18. Mexican Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp, cream cheese & avocado topped with unagi sauce
S19. Spicy Crawfish Roll
Seasoned crawfish & avocado, topped with spicy mayonnaise.
Specialty Roll
S20. Tiger Roll
Japanese crispy shrimp & seasoned imitation crabmeat, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and unagi sauce
S21. Jazz Roll
Seasoned crawfish with avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and spicy sauce
S22. Yummy Roll
Deep fried California Roll with cream cheese, topped with crab salad and spicy mayo
Fresh Brewed Tea
Soda
Bottled Drinks
Real Fruit Slushies
Avocado Smoothies
Mango Slushies
Pineapple Slushies
Strawberry Slushies
Watermelon Slushies
Taro Smoothies
Lychee Slushies
Coconut Smoothies
Pina Colada Smoothie
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
Mangonada
Mango Slushies with Chamoy hot sauce and tamarind stick
Thai Tea
Coconut water
Starters
Vegetable Spring Roll Platter
Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Chicken Eggroll Platter
Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Edamame Platter
Boiled soybean in the pod, sprinkled with salt Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Chicken Gyoza Platter
Deep-fried Chicken Dumplings Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Shrimp Gyoza Platter
Deep-fried Japanese shrimp dumplings Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Takoyaki Platter
Octopus Bites Medium served up to 6 persons Large served up to 12 persons
Shrimp Tempura Platter
Grilled Platter
Tofu Platter
$6.67/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Chicken Platter
$7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Shrimp Platter
$8.33/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Beef Platter
$9.17/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Salmon Platter
$9.58/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Mix 2 Meats Platter
$10.42/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and grilled mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Grilled Bento Box
Tofu Bento
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Chicken Bento
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Shrimp Bento
$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Beef Bento
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Salmon Bento
$13.33/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & grilled protein, steamed rice, grilled mixed vegetables and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Wok Platter
Orange Platter
$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with orange sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Sweet Chili Platter
$7.08 - $7.91/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style Choice of protein glazed with sweet and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Add drink and perhaps dessert, you are all set.
Wok Bento Box
Orange Bento
$10.83-$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with orange sauce, steamed rice, and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sweet Chili Bento
$10.83-$11.67/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Each box includes your choice of appetizer & stir-fried protein with sweet and spicy sauce, steamed rice, and 4 pieces of California Roll (sushi roll with imitation crabmeat & avocado). Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fried Platter
50 pc Chicken wings
$4.58/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
40 pc Chicken tenders
$3.75/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
25 pc Fish fillets
$3.75/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with choice of sauce. Add sides, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
50 pc Butterfly shrimps
$4.58/person, served up to 12 persons. Catering style. Choice of fried item, served with choice of sauce. Add side, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fried Bento Box
Chicken wing Bento
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Chicken Tender Bento
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Fish Fillet Bento
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Butterfly Shrimp Bento
$10.83/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of fried item, served with steamed rice or vegetable fried rice, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sushi Platter
Regular Roll Platter
$5.41-$5.83/person, serves up to 12 persons. 6 rolls served up to 6 persons 12 rolls served up to 12 persons Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Maki Roll Platter
$7.08 - $7.50/person, serves up to 12 persons. 6 rolls served up to 6 persons 12 rolls served up to 12 persons Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
60 Pc Nigiri Platter
$6.25/person, serves up to 12 persons. Catering style. Add appetizers, drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Sushi Bento Box
Regular Roll Bento
$10/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of sushi roll, served with seaweed salad, one choices of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Maki Roll Bento
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of maki sushi rolls, served with seaweed salad, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
6 pc Nigiri Bento
$12.50/person. Minimum Order is 6 bento boxes. Single serving and packed individually. Choice of six pieces of nigiri, served with seaweed salad, one choice of appetizer and four pieces of california roll. Add drinks and perhaps dessert and you are all set.
Dessert
Drink
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Japanese Grill and Sushi Restaurant
1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville, GA 30044