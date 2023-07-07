Main picView gallery

The BESTA-WAN PIZZA HOUSE 148 Aberdeen Dr

148 Aberdeen Dr

Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007

Food

Besta Classics

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Lemon, red sauce, and caper aioli

Puccini's Skins

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, roasted garlic, and chives

Crispy Saffron Arancini

$3.00

Pomodoro sauce

TBW Meatballs

$12.00

Red sauce, pecorino, and garlic bread

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle pecorino +5

Some Meat and Cheese

$22.00

House flatbread, orange, and FLG compote

Dips

Hand Crushed Avocado

$14.00

Molcajete salsa, tortilla chips

Chickpea Hummus

$13.00

Roasted peperonata, basil, olives, and flatbread

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Parmesan, basil, tortilla chips

4 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$11.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

8 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$19.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

12 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$28.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

Sandies

Besta Burger

$17.00

Pickles, red onion, American cheese, Besta spread, and toasted brioche bun

The Italian Job

$17.00

Provolone, salami, ham, capocolla, mortadella, shaved lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar

BLTA

$15.00

Truffle chickpea spread and rustic bread

Quinoa Black Bean Cashew Burger

$15.00

Avocado, hummus, mixed greens, mozzarella, and brioche bun

Italian Beef

$18.00

House giardiniera, onions and peppers, amoroso roll, beef jus, choice of French fries or house salad

Greens

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Romaine heart, reggiano cheese, and garlic croutons

Cardiff Cobb

$18.00

Avocado, crispy bacon, egg, tomatoes, roasted chicken, blue cheese, and peppercorn vinaigrette

Half TBW House

$10.00

Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Full TBW House

$15.00

Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Spare Parts

$18.00

Romaine, radicchio, avocado, ancient farro, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, peperoncini, mozzarella, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Baby Arugula and Kale

$15.00

California dates, green apple, chuck's almonds, and citrus vinaigrette

Seasonal Summer

$17.00

Mango, avocado, red onion, cilantro and basil, red peppers, arugula, quinca, and lime vinaigrette

Pastas and Grains

Summer Farroto

$21.00

Zucchini, tomato, garlic, basil pistou, and parmesan

Cavatappi Carbonara

$19.00

Mushrooms, black pepper, bacon, eggs, pecorino and parmesan, and garlic bread crumbs

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Sub red sauce with meatballs +1

Summer Penne

$19.00

Peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, roasted garlic, parmesan, olive oil, oregano, chives, and fresh lemon

Red Pies

The OG

The OG 12" Standard

$16.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

The OG 16" Big Boy

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Roni's For Days

Roni's for Days 12" Standard

$25.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Roni's for Days 16" Standard

$30.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Italian Mafia

Italian Mafia 12" Standard

$25.00

Italian beef, onion, poblano pepper, mozzarella, pecorino, house-made giardiniera

Italian Mafia 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Italian beef, onion, poblano pepper, mozzarella, pecorino, house-made giardiniera

Spicy Pep

Spicy Pep 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, tomato, pepperoni, basil, and house hot honey

Spicy Pep 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, tomato, pepperoni, basil, and house hot honey

The Besta Wan

The Besta Wan 12" Standard

$25.00

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, poblano peppers, mozzarella, onions, and mushroom

The Besta Wan 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, poblano peppers, mozzarella, onions, and mushroom

Beardown

Beardown 12" Standard

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, jalapeños, onion, black olives, and mushroom

Beardown 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, jalapeños, onion, black olives, and mushroom

Abe Froman

Abe Froman 12" Standard

$25.00

Italian sausage, cremini mushroom, red onion, and wild oregano

Abe Froman 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Italian sausage, cremini mushroom, red onion, and wild oregano

Simply Red

Simply Red 12" Standard

$15.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and wild oregano (no cheese)

Simply Red 16" Big Boy

$18.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and wild oregano (no cheese)

Hot Hawaiian

Hot Hawaiian 12" Standard

$25.00

Pineapple, red onion, gruyere, pecorino, jalapeños, cilantro, and house hot honey

Hot Hawaiian 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pineapple, red onion, gruyere, pecorino, jalapeños, cilantro, and house hot honey

Straight Sausage

Straight Sausage 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, Italian sausage, and pecorino

Straight Sausage 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, Italian sausage, and pecorino

White Pies

Veggie Plus

Veggie Plus 12" Standard

$25.00

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and tomatoes

Veggie Plus 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and tomatoes

Classico

Classico 12" Standard

$25.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino, and wild oregano

Classico 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino, and wild oregano

For-maa-ggio

For-maa-ggio 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pecorino, cremini mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil, and red onion

For-maa-ggio 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pecorino, cremini mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil, and red onion

Leafy Green

Leafy Green 12" Standard

$25.00

Spinach, kale, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and chile flake

Leafy Green 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Spinach, kale, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and chile flake

Carbonara-ish

Carbonara-ish 12" Standard

$25.00

Pecorino, heavy cream, egg, bacon, and black pepper

Carbonara-ish 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pecorino, heavy cream, egg, bacon, and black pepper

Build Your Own

BYO 12" Standard

$16.00

12". With cheese, per topping +4

BYO 16" Big Boy

$19.00

16". With cheese, per topping +5

BYO Half/Half 12" Standard

Drinks

Wine

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Draft Red

$12.00

Draft White

$12.00

White Bottle

White Bottle*

White Bottle**

White Bottle***

White Bottle****

Red Bottle

Red Bottle*

Red Bottle**

Red Bottle***

Red Bottle****

Red Bottle*****

Red Bottle******

M and M's

Michelada

$10.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$5.50+

Coor's Light

Modern Times Pilsner

Alesmith Little Devil

Sculpin IPA

10 Barrel Hazy IPA

Lagunitas IPA

Firestone 805

Big Wave

Rotating Tap

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Cardiff Staple Since 1965

Location

148 Aberdeen Dr, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007

Directions

