The Coffee Class at Horizon

709 East Horizon Drive

Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89015

Pumpkin Poptart (Vegan & Gluten Free)
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit

Hot Specialty Drinks

Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Hot)

Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

House made brown sugar syrup with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and butter. It is lightly sweetened with a smooth, buttery texture.

Caffè Latte (Hot)

Caffè Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Double espresso with steamed milk

Caramel Apple Chai (Hot)

Caramel Apple Chai (Hot)

$6.00+

Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon.

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Chai Tea, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Honey Lavender Latte (Hot)

Honey Lavender Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Double shot espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey, steamed milk.

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

Lavender London Fog (Hot)

$6.00+

House made lavender syrup, earl grey and steamed milk.

Maple Blueberry Latte (Hot)

Maple Blueberry Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Double shot espresso and house made blueberry syrup with maple syrup, steamed milk.

Maple Taro Latte (Hot)

Maple Taro Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Taro (includes dairy), steamed milk, double shot espresso and maple syrup.

Matcha Latte (Hot)

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Mocha Latte (Hot)

Mocha Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, steamed milk.

Pumpkin Chai (Hot)

Pumpkin Chai (Hot)

$6.00+

Spicy Chai with steamed milk, and housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Hot)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Double espresso with steamed milk, and housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.

Snickerdoodle Latte (Hot)

Snickerdoodle Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.

Vanilla Bean Latte (Hot)

Vanilla Bean Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

House made vanilla. With steamed milk and double espresso.

Cold Specialty Drinks

Banana Walnut Shaken Latte (Iced)

Banana Walnut Shaken Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Espresso shaken iced latte with real banana purée, house made black walnut syrup garnished with banana chips

Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Iced)

Brown Butter Toffee Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

House made brown sugar syrup with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and butter. It is lightly sweetened with a smooth, buttery texture.

Caffe Latte (Iced)

Caffe Latte (Iced)

$5.00+

Double espresso with milk. Iced

Caramel Apple Chai (Iced)

Caramel Apple Chai (Iced)

$6.00+

Delicious caramel apple flavored iced chai latte with subtle sweetness, tartness and a hint of spice from the chai. Finished with cinnamon. Refreshing iced.

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Medium roast, Peru and Honduras blend, tasting notes of shortbread, lemon, and grape.

Honey Lavender Latte (Iced)

Honey Lavender Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Espresso and house made lavender syrup with honey syrup, milk.

Lavender London Fog (Iced)

Lavender London Fog (Iced)

$6.00+

House made lavender syrup, earl grey and cold milk.

Maple Blueberry Latte (Iced)

Maple Blueberry Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Espresso and house made blueberry syrup with maple syrup, milk.

Maple Taro Latte (Iced)

Maple Taro Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Taro (includes dairy), milk, double shot espresso and maple syrup.

Matcha Latte (Iced)

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Matcha, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.

Mocha (Iced)

Mocha (Iced)

$5.50+

Double shot espresso and chocolate sauce, milk.

Pumpkin Chai Shaken Latte (Iced)

Pumpkin Chai Shaken Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Chai with milk, housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.

Pumpkin Cream Shaken Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Shaken Cold Brew

$6.00+

Seasonal cold brew organic coffee with heavy cream, pumpkin, a touch of maple syrup.

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Iced)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Double espresso with milk, housemade pumpkin puree, cinnamon.

Shaken Cold Brew Coffee (Iced)

Shaken Cold Brew Coffee (Iced)

$5.00+

Seasonal cold brew organic coffee. Shaken and served over ice.

Snickerdoodle Latte (Iced)

Snickerdoodle Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Subtly sweet latte with hints of our house made vanilla, caramel sauce, and a hint of cinnamon. The perfect balance between sweet and spiced.

Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Tea (Iced)

Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Tea (Iced)

$5.00+

Real strawberry puree, coconut syrup, tangy hibiscus tea shaken over ice.

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Iced)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Strawberry puree and premium matcha iced with your choice of milk.

Vanilla Bean Latte (Iced)

Vanilla Bean Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Espresso, house-made Madagascar vanilla, milk of your choice.

Water

Coffee & Espresso

Americano (DECAF Hot)

Americano (DECAF Hot)

$4.00+

Decaf espresso with hot water

Americano (Decaf Iced)

Americano (Decaf Iced)

$4.00+

Decaf espresso with water and ice

Americano (Hot)

Americano (Hot)

$4.00+

Double shot espresso and water.

Americano (Iced)

Americano (Iced)

$4.00+

Double shot espresso and water over ice.

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.50

Double espresso made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam. 8oz

Cortado

Cortado

$4.75

Double espresso with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.75

A latte served with steamed milk with a think added layer of foamed milk sitting on top

House Coffee (HOT)

House Coffee (HOT)

$2.75+
Onyx Pour Over: Colombia Eduardo Munoz

Onyx Pour Over: Colombia Eduardo Munoz

$6.50

Grown in the Huila region of Colombia, this Pink Bourbon variety displays a wonderful fruited cup across many brewing methods. Grown by Eduardo Tulcan, this naturally processed lot has prominent notes of raspberry and cacao nib.

Onyx Pour Over: Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural

Onyx Pour Over: Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural

$6.50

This delicious natural from Onyx offers big fruit notes with just enough of a floral kick to make it one of the most interesting coffees in recent memory. With notes of strawberry puree, simple syrup, and violet, this is a roast with big modern flavors. Sourced from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region, this coffee was produced by Francisca and Oscar Chacon. With lots of experience experimenting with varietals and techniques, this producer always offers something unique. This roast is no exception. Try it as a pour over today!

Onyx Pour Over: Ethiopia Banko Gotiti

Onyx Pour Over: Ethiopia Banko Gotiti

$6.50

From the Southern district of Gedeb, this is a washed offering from the Banko Gotiti Cooperative. Widely held as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, coffees from Gedeb are a shining example of the delicate florals and stone fruit complexity that this species is capable of.

Traditional 3oz Macchiato

Traditional 3oz Macchiato

$4.75

Double espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.

Tea

Jasmine Lychee Iced Tea

Jasmine Lychee Iced Tea

$5.00+

A floral jasmine green tea base, with a aromatic lychee syrup, and a housemade vanilla syrup shaken to get a slightly sweet floral iced tea.

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.50+

Iced Black Tea. Unsweetened.

Hibiscus Tea Iced

Hibiscus Tea Iced

$4.50+

Iced Hibiscus Tea. Unsweetened.

Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Tea (Iced)

Strawberry Coconut Hibiscus Shaken Tea (Iced)

$5.00+

Real strawberry puree, coconut syrup, tangy hibiscus tea shaken over ice.

Chamomile Tea (Organic)

Chamomile Tea (Organic)

$4.25

Known for centuries as a stress reducer, the chamomile flower has many other health benefits, including helping the digestive track and minimizing PMS. The flavor is soft, subtle, mellow, and soothing. Decaf.

Earl Grey (Organic)

Earl Grey (Organic)

$4.25

Named after the 2nd Earl Grey, the British Prime Minister in the 1830's, who most likely received this tea as a gift. A full-bodied organic Indian Assam tea that is garnished with Italian Bergamot oil, Earl Grey produces a medium-bodied cup that is not overpowering.

English Breakfast Tea (Organic)

English Breakfast Tea (Organic)

$4.25

The origin of this popular tea is in question. Many believe a Scot by the name of Drysdale developed the blend in the mid 1850‟s. Others attribute the origin to an English immigrant by the name of Richard Davies, who ended up developing the tea in New York. Regardless, this tea is a staple in many lands. As the name suggests, it is a great breakfast tea, with a bright cup and a full body. It goes well with sugar and milk.

Jasmine Tea (Organic Green)

Jasmine Tea (Organic Green)

$4.25

The scent of this high quality green tea is enhanced with natural Jasmine flowers. The result is crisp and refreshing, a delicious balance of both flavors.

Moroccan Mint Tea (Organic)

$4.25

This classic combination blends a strong and smoky rolled gunpowder green tea with bright peppermint leaves from Oregon. Aromatic and refreshing, Moroccan Mint Green tea is good hot or iced and makes the perfect afternoon pickme-up.

Jasmine Green Tea Iced

$4.00+

A high-quality, Rishi green jasmine tea brewed fresh in-house.

Alternative

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Creamy chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla. Optional whip cream topping and shaved chocolate.

All Day Food

Holiday Pie: Chocolate Pecan Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

Holiday Pie: Chocolate Pecan Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

$26.00

Fresh Baked Whole Chocolate Pecan Pie Pie. Pre-order for the holidays. Deadline 7 days prior to Thanksgiving. Pickup 11/21 or 11/22 Must submit Order Form with Name, Phone #, Email, Address and attach receipt.

Holiday Pie: Pumpkin Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

Holiday Pie: Pumpkin Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

$24.00

Fresh Baked Whole Pumpkin Pie. Pre-order for the holidays. Deadline 7 days prior to Thanksgiving. Pickup 11/21 or 11/22 Must submit Order Form with Name, Phone #, Email, Address and attach receipt.

Holiday Pie: Apple Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

Holiday Pie: Apple Pie Fresh Baked Whole (Pickup 11/21 or 11/22)

$24.00

Fresh Baked Apple Pumpkin Pie. Pre-order for the holidays. Deadline 7 days prior to Thanksgiving. Pickup 11/21 or 11/22 Must submit Order Form with Name, Phone #, Email, Address and attach receipt.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Smashed avocado, onion jam, bacon bits, tomato and micro greens, crispy multi-grain toast. Gluten free bread option. Vegan option.

Baked Creme Brûlée French Toast

Baked Creme Brûlée French Toast

$15.00

Brioche soaked in crème brulee custard base, with a brulee raw sugar top paired with a berry compote.

Biscuit & Gravy (V)

Biscuit & Gravy (V)

$9.00

Flaky biscuit with scratch made beyond sausage gravy. Creamy, peppery and delicious gravy. (Vegan)

Biscuit - Single (V)

Biscuit - Single (V)

$4.00

Flaky, moist biscuits served with maple butter & homemade strawberry balsamic jam. Single Order. Vegan

Biscuit Basket (V)

Biscuit Basket (V)

$9.50

Flaky, moist biscuits served with maple butter & homemade strawberry balsamic jam. Served 3 to an order. Vegan

Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit

Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit

$14.00

Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, bacon., creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, or salmon. Choice of toast, biscuit or croissant & jam. With hardboiled eggs and fruit.

Caesar Salad (V)

Caesar Salad (V)

$10.00

Chopped hearts of Romaine, vegan parmesan, garlic confit croutons, Olive oil, tossed in our house Caesar dressing. (Vegan dressing and cheese)

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Creamy delicious pot pie filling (made from scratch) with onions, carrots, celery and topped with a crispy rosemary herb biscuit top.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing on a flaky croissant with our house-made Rosemary aioli and roma tomatoes

Chicken Salad Lettuce Cup

Chicken Salad Lettuce Cup

$14.00

Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing with our house-made Rosemary aioli bib butter lettuce and roma tomatoes, pecan and grape.

Chili - 8oz Cup (V)

Chili - 8oz Cup (V)

$6.00

Our chili is composed of herbs, spices, onion, bell pepper, beans and fire roasted tomatoes.

Egg Salad Lettuce Cup

Egg Salad Lettuce Cup

$12.00

Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on lettuce cup.

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$14.00

Homemade egg salad, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, smoked bacon on multi grain crispy toast. GF Bread option.

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

Fritos Chili Pie (V)

$12.00

Description: House made Beyond Sausage chili folded into a scratch made chili corndough. Our chili is composed of herbs, spices, onion, bell pepper, beans and fire roasted tomatoes. Finished with Fritos and housemaid chili lime crema. (Vegan)

Gruyere Grilled Cheese Panini

Gruyere Grilled Cheese Panini

$12.00

Gruyere, provolone on crispy sourdough, brushed with herbs. Served with a choice of side salad, chips, or fruit

On The Side

$2.50+
Protein Plate

Protein Plate

$12.00

Sliced hardboiled eggs, sliced avocado, tomato. Choice of bacon or smoked salmon

Quiche - Bacon & Creamed Spinach

Quiche - Bacon & Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Scratch made quiche in house, baked fresh daily and served with a side salad or fruit. Flavors change seasonally. **Bacon Quiche**

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, dill, capers, on crispy sourdough bread.

Spicy Southwest Biscuit Sandwich (V)

Spicy Southwest Biscuit Sandwich (V)

$12.00

Vegan biscuit, topped with rosemary garlic aioli, roma tomato just egg, grilled sausage, house-made queso, avocado, chili lime crema, and pickled jalapenos, garnished with microgreens.

Toast & Jam

Toast & Jam

$5.50

Multigrain crispy toast with our house made jam and orange blossom butter. GF bread option

Vegan Grilled Cheese Panini

Vegan Grilled Cheese Panini

$12.00

Vegan cheddar on crispy sourdough bread brushed with herbs and olive oil. Served with choice of chips, side salad w vegan dressing or fruit.

Fresh Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Fresh baked croissant stuffed with fresh housemade almond paste, topped with crispy almonds. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Almond Joy Poptart (V)

Almond Joy Poptart (V)

$7.00Out of stock

Gooey coconut filling, candied almonds, and a chocolate ganache, with a coconut glazed topped with toasted coconut and chopped candied almonds and finished with our coffee class chocolate swiish.

Chocolate Malt Brownie

Chocolate Malt Brownie

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

Cinnamon Roll Scone (V)

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon roll shaped scones! Vegan

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Baked Fresh Daily

Fall Funfetti Cookie

Fall Funfetti Cookie

$3.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Bundt Cake Slice

Pumpkin Chocolate Bundt Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Poptart (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Pumpkin Poptart (Vegan & Gluten Free)

$7.00

Handmade and baked fresh, filled with real pumpkin and topped with pumpkin glaze. Customer favorite. Vegan and Gluten Free

Strawberry Croissant

Strawberry Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Fresh baked croissant stuffed with fresh strawberries and cream cheese blend filling. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Butterscoth, dark and white chocolate!

Blueberry Pie (V) - Personal

Blueberry Pie (V) - Personal

$8.00Out of stock

Wild Maine Blueberries, house-made dough, with an almond crumble. (V)

Blackberry Oreo Poptart (V/GF)

$8.75Out of stock

Oreo-infused dough with an Oreo cream filling and blackberry jam. Topped with a blackberry glaze and an Oreo crumble. (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Whole Bean Coffee

Onyx Coffee: Eclipse 10oz

Onyx Coffee: Eclipse 10oz

$25.00

Onyx Coffee: Colombia Eduardo Munoz 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Onyx Coffee: Ethiopia Banko Gotiti 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Onyx Coffee: Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural 10oz

$25.00Out of stock

Market Items

Aqua Panna Large 1L Natural Spring Water

(96oz) House Hot Coffee Traveler - Group Size

$19.00

(96oz) Cold Brew Coffee Traveler - Group Size

$24.00

Acqua Panna Water

$4.00

Aqua Panna Water (1L)

$6.00
Orangina Sparkling Beverage

Orangina Sparkling Beverage

$4.00

Sparkling citrus beverage best served chilled.

Ginger Ale Small Bottle

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice 10oz

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10oz

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Elevated coffee bistro serving scratch made pastries, specialty coffee, lattes and American comfort food.

Location

709 East Horizon Drive, Suite 100, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

