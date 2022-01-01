The Coffee Class at Horizon

English Breakfast Tea (Organic)

The origin of this popular tea is in question. Many believe a Scot by the name of Drysdale developed the blend in the mid 1850‟s. Others attribute the origin to an English immigrant by the name of Richard Davies, who ended up developing the tea in New York. Regardless, this tea is a staple in many lands. As the name suggests, it is a great breakfast tea, with a bright cup and a full body. It goes well with sugar and milk.