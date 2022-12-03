Tessie Cleveland Community Services Corp - Gardena
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18220 S. Broadway, Gardena, CA 90248
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gardena
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurant