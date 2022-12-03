  • Home
  • /
  • Gardena
  • /
  • Tessie Cleveland Community Services Corp - Gardena
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tessie Cleveland Community Services Corp - Gardena

review star

No reviews yet

18220 S. Broadway

Gardena, CA 90248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18220 S. Broadway, Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

Gallery
TCCSC - Gardena image
TCCSC - Gardena image
TCCSC - Gardena image
TCCSC - Gardena image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Chinollo
orange star4.7 • 1,903
18415 S. Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
The Pan - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
1425 w artesia bvld #24 Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1550 W Artesia Blvd. Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place
orange starNo Reviews
18605 S Western Ave Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori - Gardena - 18517 S. Western
orange starNo Reviews
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston