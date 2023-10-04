The Cuban Empanada & Fry Bar
7901 North Armenia Avenue
Ste B
Tampa, FL 33604
Meal Deals & Boxes
Small Empanada Meal
One (1) regular sized empanada with your choice of a side and a drink.
Medium Empanada Meal
Two (2) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
Large Empanada Meal
Three (3) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
Mami's Cuban Sandwich Meal
Half or Whole order of Mami's Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.
Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich Meal
Half or Whole order of Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.
Small Kid's Meal
Choice of two (2) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.
Large Kid's Meal
Choice of three (3) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.
Family Pack
Family pack includes 8 empanadas, 2 large sides and 4 drinks of your choice.
Dozen Empanada Box
12 Empanadas with up to 4 fillings of your choice.
20 Empanada Box
20 Empanadas with up to 5 fillings of your choice.
Fiesta Box (50 Empanadas)
Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.
Breakfast
Small Breakfast Meal
Your Choice of 1 breakfast empanada, a side of tostada Cubana or tots, and a drink.
Large Breakfast Meal
Your Choice of 2 breakfast empanadas, a side of tostada Cubana or tots, and a drink.
Café
Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.
Cortadito
4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.
Tostada Cubana
Pressed Cuban toast with butter. Add Swiss or American cheese, or Sub vegan butter or cheez to make it vegan!
Egg & Cheese Empanada
Ham, Egg & Cheese Empanada
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Empanada
Spinach, Egg White & Feta Empanada
Breakfast Special Empanada
Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊
Classic Empanadas
Mami's Famous Cuban
This item is what we are known for, Mami's original Cuban Sandwich Empanada!
Beef (No Cheese)
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) is made with green olives and lots of love.
Beef & Cheese
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) made with green olives and lots of love with creamy american cheese.
Mojo Chicken (No Cheese)
Juicy chicken chunks in Mami's creamy mojo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken (No Cheese)
Juicy mojo chicken with spicy buff sauce.
Mojo Chicken & Cheese
Mami’s original mojo chicken with creamy american cheese.
Buffalo Chicken & Cheese
Juicy mojo chicken, spicy buff sauce & creamy american cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Our creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese is perfect by itself, but can also be made hot with buffalo sauce!
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Spicy buff sauce & Mami's creamy housemade mac & cheese.
Pork & Greens
Mami’s famous juicy pork and savory greens are another top seller.
Potato & Cheese
Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy american cheese.
Queso (Cheese)
Say cheeeese, for our perfectly fried fresh queso empanada.
Spinach & Feta
Special
Vegan Empanadas
Vegan Cuban
Mami's mojo pulled jackfruit, smoky vegan ham pieces, creamy Chao slices, vegan MayoMustard sauce & pickles.
Vegan Beeph (No Cheez)
Savory vegan picadillo using beefless grounds.
Vegan Beeph & Cheez
Vegan picadillo using beefless grounds & creamy vegan cheez.
Vegan Chikn & Cheez
Juicy mojo vegan chikn & creamy vegan cheez.
Vegan Buffalo Chikn & Cheez
Juicy mojo vegan chikn with spicy buff sauce & creamy vegan cheez.
Vegan Chikn (No Cheez)
Juicy mojo vegan chikn.
Vegan Buffalo Chikn (No Cheez)
Juicy mojo vegan chikn & spicy buff sauce.
Vegan Porq & Greens
Mami’s famous mojo vegan pork and savory greens.
Vegan Potatoes & Cheez
Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy vegan cheez.
Vegan Special
Mami's Cuban Sandwich
Sides
Fry Bar (V)
Your choice of fries, made fresh, hot and crispy to order AND your choice of two of our signature sauces from the sauce bar!
Black Beans (V)
Mami's famous black bean recipe was passed down to her by her father and by her to her children, trust me, you've never had black beans like these. V= Vegan.
Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)
This hearty chickpea soup is perfect for any lover of flavorful stews. (Vegan & gluten free!)
Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (V)
These platanos maduros (sweet plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum, butter & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. (Vegetarian)
Side Salad (V)
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber & shredded cheese. Try it with our tangy Housemade Ranch or other dressing of your choice.
White Rice (V)
Fluffy white rice.
Yellow Rice
Savory yellow rice.
White Rice & Black Beans (V)
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
Yellow Rice & Black Beans
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
White Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
Yellow Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
Tostada Cubana
Pressed Cuban toast with butter. Add Swiss or American cheese, or Sub vegan butter or cheez to make it vegan!
Desserts
Flanada (Flan Empanada)
A fan favorite. Our flan filled empanadas!
Guava & Cream Cheese
This classic is packed with sweet guava & savory cream cheese and of course made with love is another crowd favorite!
Lemon Blueberry
Mami's homemade sweet & tangy lemon custard with fresh blueberries create the perfect filling for this dessert empanada.
Apple
Sautéed diced apples in cinnamon sugar sauce.
Reese’s
Everything you love about Reese's peanut butter cups, in an empanada.
Snicker's
Everything you love about chocolatey, peanuty, nougaty, Snickers bars, in an empanada.
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Mami's homemade lemon custard with fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.
Blueberry Cheesecake
Fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.
Mango Cheesecake
Sweet mango chunks and creamy cheesecake filling.
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Soft, warm cookie dough bites and creamy cheesecake filling.
Flancita (Individual Flan)
Funnel Fries
Strips of fried or air fried funnel cake dusted with sugar or cinnamon sugar. Add a side of chocolate sauce or Mami's Island Rum Caramel sauce for dipping.
Drinks
Café
Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.
Cortadito
4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.
Hot Tea
Your choice of flavored hot tea, add milk and/or honey to your taste.
Cold Drinks
Jugos Naturales (Smoothies)
Choose your base & your fruit for the perfect blended fresh juice smoothie.
Batidos (Milkshakes)
16oz Milkshakes with plenty of options to make the shake your way :) *Please note: All milkshakes are made with a milk-based ice cream, which can be omitted upon request, just choose the "Make it Dairy Free" option at no additional cost! :)
Catering
Mini Cubans Party Tray
Mami's cuban sandwich cut into your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. Perfect for catered events and parties.
Mini Empanada Party Tray
Up to 5 different empanada flavors split evenly between your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. If you only want 3 or 4 flavors add the remainder to the flavor(s) you want the most of! :)
Black Beans Tray (V)
Mami's famous savory black beans. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people Full Tray feeds 20-24 people
White Rice Tray
Perfectly fluffy white rice. (Our white rice is vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
Yellow Rice Tray
Savory saffron yellow rice. (Please note that the yellow rice is NOT vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
Cuban Bread Tray
Soft, warm, sliced Cuban bread, add a side of pats of butter for $4. Half tray serves 10-12 people Full tray serves 20-22 people
Garden Salad Tray
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheese, with your choice of up to two (2) sides of dressing. Half tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
Caesar Salad Tray
Crisp hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Comes with one side of Creamy Caesar dressing and one side of Caesar Vinaigrette. Half Tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
Picadillo Tray
Ground beef in a savory tomato sauce with green olives (can be removed upon request). Half Tray feeds 15-18 people; Full Tray feeds 30-35 people.
Cuban Mojo Baked Chicken Tray
Mami’s juicy, bone-in, baked mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 10-12 people, Full tray feeds 22-24 people.
Cuban Mojo Chopped Chicken Tray
Mami’s juicy, chopped, mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 12-15 people, Full tray feeds 25-28 people.
Mojo Chicken & Yellow Rice Tray
Our savory yellow rice topped with Mami’s mojo chicken. Choose your tray size and cuts. Half Tray feeds 8-10 people, Full Tray feed 16-18 people.
Cuban Mojo Roast Pork Tray
Mami’s famous juicy and flavorful mojo pernil (pulled pork). Half tray feeds 10-12 people; Full tray feeds 22-25 people.
Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros Tray
These platanos maduros (Sweet Plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. Quarter (1/4) tray will serve 10-12 people; Half (1/2) tray will serve 20-24 people.
Mac & Cheese Tray
Creamy macaroni & cheese made in house from scratch. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people; Full Tray feeds 20-24 people.
Whole Tia's Flan
Tia's full size flan will feed 12-14 people.
Milo's Sweet Tea Gallon
Milo's Unsweet Tea Gallon
Milo's Lemonade Gallon
Quick Market
Chips
Biscotti
Oreos
Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Candy
12oz Signature Sauce Bottle
16oz Signature Sauce Bottle
Bubble Tea Drink
Cold Drink
JUST Refillable Water Bottles
Choose your drink and come back with your sustainable, reusable bottle for unlimited free water refills :)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fast, Casual, Authentic, Cuban Cuisine.
7901 North Armenia Avenue, Ste B, Tampa, FL 33604