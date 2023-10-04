Meal Deals & Boxes

Savory Empanadas, Sweet Empanadas, Cuban Sandwiches, Sides, Drinks; Want it all? This section is for you!

Small Empanada Meal

$9.50

One (1) regular sized empanada with your choice of a side and a drink.

Medium Empanada Meal

$13.00

Two (2) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.

Large Empanada Meal

$16.50

Three (3) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.

Mami's Cuban Sandwich Meal

$12.00+

Half or Whole order of Mami's Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.

Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich Meal

$15.00+

Half or Whole order of Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.

Small Kid's Meal

$8.00

Choice of two (2) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.

Large Kid's Meal

$9.00

Choice of three (3) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.

Family Pack

$52.00

Family pack includes 8 empanadas, 2 large sides and 4 drinks of your choice.

Dozen Empanada Box

$48.00

12 Empanadas with up to 4 fillings of your choice.

20 Empanada Box

$82.00

20 Empanadas with up to 5 fillings of your choice.

Fiesta Box (50 Empanadas)

$200.00

Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.

Breakfast

Small Breakfast Meal

$8.50

Your Choice of 1 breakfast empanada, a side of tostada Cubana or tots, and a drink.

Large Breakfast Meal

$11.50

Your Choice of 2 breakfast empanadas, a side of tostada Cubana or tots, and a drink.

Café

$2.25+

Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.

Cortadito

$2.00

4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.

Tostada Cubana

$2.50

Pressed Cuban toast with butter. Add Swiss or American cheese, or Sub vegan butter or cheez to make it vegan!

Egg & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese Empanada

$5.50
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Empanada

$5.50
Spinach, Egg White & Feta Empanada

$5.50
Breakfast Special Empanada

$6.00

Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊

Classic Empanadas

Mami's Famous Cuban

$5.50

This item is what we are known for, Mami's original Cuban Sandwich Empanada!

Beef (No Cheese)

$5.50

Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) is made with green olives and lots of love.

Beef & Cheese

$5.50

Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) made with green olives and lots of love with creamy american cheese.

Mojo Chicken (No Cheese)

$5.50

Juicy chicken chunks in Mami's creamy mojo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken (No Cheese)

$5.50

Juicy mojo chicken with spicy buff sauce.

Mojo Chicken & Cheese

$5.50

Mami’s original mojo chicken with creamy american cheese.

Buffalo Chicken & Cheese

$5.50

Juicy mojo chicken, spicy buff sauce & creamy american cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Our creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese is perfect by itself, but can also be made hot with buffalo sauce!

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Spicy buff sauce & Mami's creamy housemade mac & cheese.

Pork & Greens

$5.50

Mami’s famous juicy pork and savory greens are another top seller.

Potato & Cheese

$5.50

Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy american cheese.

Queso (Cheese)

$5.50

Say cheeeese, for our perfectly fried fresh queso empanada.

Spinach & Feta

$5.50
Special

$6.00

Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊

Vegan Empanadas

Vegan Cuban

$7.50

Mami's mojo pulled jackfruit, smoky vegan ham pieces, creamy Chao slices, vegan MayoMustard sauce & pickles.

Vegan Beeph (No Cheez)

$7.50

Savory vegan picadillo using beefless grounds.

Vegan Beeph & Cheez

$7.50

Vegan picadillo using beefless grounds & creamy vegan cheez.

Vegan Chikn & Cheez

$7.50

Juicy mojo vegan chikn & creamy vegan cheez.

Vegan Buffalo Chikn & Cheez

$7.50

Juicy mojo vegan chikn with spicy buff sauce & creamy vegan cheez.

Vegan Chikn (No Cheez)

$7.50

Juicy mojo vegan chikn.

Vegan Buffalo Chikn (No Cheez)

$7.50

Juicy mojo vegan chikn & spicy buff sauce.

Vegan Porq & Greens

$7.50

Mami’s famous mojo vegan pork and savory greens.

Vegan Potatoes & Cheez

$7.50

Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy vegan cheez.

Vegan Special

$8.00

Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊

Mami's Cuban Sandwich

You asked, we listened! We've layered all of Mami's Famous Cuban Sandwich Empanada ingredients onto our freshly sliced Cuban bread to make Mami's Cuban Sandwich. Order a half or whole Cuban, cold or pressed.

Mami's Cuban Sandwich

$6.50+

Half or Whole Mami's Cuban Sandwich, order cold or pressed.

Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich

$9.50+

Mami's mojo jackfruit "pork", vegan smoked ham, creamy vegan cheez, pickles, and vegan MayoMustard sauce make up the perfect Vegan Cuban Sandwich. Order it pressed or cold :)

Sides

Fry Bar (V)

$4.50+

Your choice of fries, made fresh, hot and crispy to order AND your choice of two of our signature sauces from the sauce bar!

Black Beans (V)

$4.00+

Mami's famous black bean recipe was passed down to her by her father and by her to her children, trust me, you've never had black beans like these. V= Vegan.

Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)

$4.50+

This hearty chickpea soup is perfect for any lover of flavorful stews. (Vegan & gluten free!)

Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (V)

$5.00+

These platanos maduros (sweet plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum, butter & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. (Vegetarian)

Side Salad (V)

$4.00+

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber & shredded cheese. Try it with our tangy Housemade Ranch or other dressing of your choice.

White Rice (V)

$3.00+

Fluffy white rice.

Yellow Rice

$3.00+

Savory yellow rice.

White Rice & Black Beans (V)

$5.00+

Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of fluffy white rice on top.

Yellow Rice & Black Beans

$5.00+

Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of savory yellow rice on top.

White Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)

$5.50+

Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of fluffy white rice on top.

Yellow Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup

$5.50+

Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of savory yellow rice on top.

Tostada Cubana

$2.50

Pressed Cuban toast with butter. Add Swiss or American cheese, or Sub vegan butter or cheez to make it vegan!

Desserts

Flanada (Flan Empanada)

$5.50

A fan favorite. Our flan filled empanadas!

Guava & Cream Cheese

$5.50

This classic is packed with sweet guava & savory cream cheese and of course made with love is another crowd favorite!

Lemon Blueberry

$5.50

Mami's homemade sweet & tangy lemon custard with fresh blueberries create the perfect filling for this dessert empanada.

Apple

$5.50

Sautéed diced apples in cinnamon sugar sauce.

Reese’s

$5.50

Everything you love about Reese's peanut butter cups, in an empanada.

Snicker's

$5.50

Everything you love about chocolatey, peanuty, nougaty, Snickers bars, in an empanada.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Mami's homemade lemon custard with fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.

Mango Cheesecake

$5.50

Sweet mango chunks and creamy cheesecake filling.

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$5.50

Soft, warm cookie dough bites and creamy cheesecake filling.

Flancita (Individual Flan)

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$5.00

Strips of fried or air fried funnel cake dusted with sugar or cinnamon sugar. Add a side of chocolate sauce or Mami's Island Rum Caramel sauce for dipping.

Drinks

Café

$2.25+

Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.

Cortadito

$2.00

4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Your choice of flavored hot tea, add milk and/or honey to your taste.

Cold Drinks

$2.00

Jugos Naturales (Smoothies)

$5.00

Choose your base & your fruit for the perfect blended fresh juice smoothie.

Batidos (Milkshakes)

$5.00

16oz Milkshakes with plenty of options to make the shake your way :) *Please note: All milkshakes are made with a milk-based ice cream, which can be omitted upon request, just choose the "Make it Dairy Free" option at no additional cost! :)

Catering

Mini Cubans Party Tray

$38.00+

Mami's cuban sandwich cut into your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. Perfect for catered events and parties.

Mini Empanada Party Tray

$30.00+

Up to 5 different empanada flavors split evenly between your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. If you only want 3 or 4 flavors add the remainder to the flavor(s) you want the most of! :)

Black Beans Tray (V)

$38.00+

Mami's famous savory black beans. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people Full Tray feeds 20-24 people

White Rice Tray

$22.00+

Perfectly fluffy white rice. (Our white rice is vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.

Yellow Rice Tray

$22.00+

Savory saffron yellow rice. (Please note that the yellow rice is NOT vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.

Cuban Bread Tray

$14.00+

Soft, warm, sliced Cuban bread, add a side of pats of butter for $4. Half tray serves 10-12 people Full tray serves 20-22 people

Garden Salad Tray

$28.00+

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheese, with your choice of up to two (2) sides of dressing. Half tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.

Caesar Salad Tray

$28.00+

Crisp hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Comes with one side of Creamy Caesar dressing and one side of Caesar Vinaigrette. Half Tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.

Picadillo Tray

$58.00+

Ground beef in a savory tomato sauce with green olives (can be removed upon request). Half Tray feeds 15-18 people; Full Tray feeds 30-35 people.

Cuban Mojo Baked Chicken Tray

$50.00+

Mami’s juicy, bone-in, baked mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 10-12 people, Full tray feeds 22-24 people.

Cuban Mojo Chopped Chicken Tray

$55.00+

Mami’s juicy, chopped, mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 12-15 people, Full tray feeds 25-28 people.

Mojo Chicken & Yellow Rice Tray

$45.00+

Our savory yellow rice topped with Mami’s mojo chicken. Choose your tray size and cuts. Half Tray feeds 8-10 people, Full Tray feed 16-18 people.

Cuban Mojo Roast Pork Tray

$55.00+

Mami’s famous juicy and flavorful mojo pernil (pulled pork). Half tray feeds 10-12 people; Full tray feeds 22-25 people.

Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros Tray

$30.00+

These platanos maduros (Sweet Plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. Quarter (1/4) tray will serve 10-12 people; Half (1/2) tray will serve 20-24 people.

Mac & Cheese Tray

$38.00+

Creamy macaroni & cheese made in house from scratch. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people; Full Tray feeds 20-24 people.

Whole Tia's Flan

$24.00

Tia's full size flan will feed 12-14 people.

Milo's Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.00

Milo's Unsweet Tea Gallon

$7.00

Milo's Lemonade Gallon

$7.00

Quick Market

Come here for our grab and go items :)

Chips

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.00

Oreos

$1.50

Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Candy

$2.00

12oz Signature Sauce Bottle

$6.50

16oz Signature Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Bubble Tea Drink

$3.00

Cold Drink

$2.00
JUST Refillable Water Bottles

Choose your drink and come back with your sustainable, reusable bottle for unlimited free water refills :)