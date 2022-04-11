  • Home
Tutto Calcio Express-Purchase 3000 Westchester Avenue

No reviews yet

3000 Westchester Avenue

Harrison, NY 10577

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
Cappuccino
Chai

Coffees & Teas

Regular Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Americano

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chai

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.50+

Latte

$3.00+

Macchiato

$2.75+

Matcha

$4.25+Out of stock

Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Box of Joe (12 Cups)

$19.95

Our Box of Joe comes with 12 cups of coffee and includes cups, assorted sweeteners and whole milk.

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla & hazelnut syrup, oat milk and cinnamon

Scooby Snack Latte

$3.75+

Caramel syrup and cinnamon with your choice of milk

Mint-N-Chip Matcha

$3.75+

Peppermint syrup, mocha sauce with matcha

Honey Lavender Matcha

$3.75+

Lavender syrup, honey and matcha

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Hazelnut syrup and mocha sauce

Cherry White Chocolate Latte

$3.75+

Cherry syrup and white mocha sauce

Honey Oat Latte

$3.75+

Oat milk and honey

Coconut Mint Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Coconut and peppermint syrup with mocha sauce

Coconut Honey Cortado

$3.75+

Coconut syrup and honey

Spiced Vanilla Chai

$3.75+

Chai and vanilla syrup

Churro Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla syrup, caramel sauce and cinnamon

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

BLT

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Breakfast Platters

All egg and omelet platters come with white or whole wheat toast.

Egg Platter (2 eggs)

$4.00

Build Your Own Omelet

Hash Brown (1 pc.)

$2.00
French Toast

French Toast

$6.95

Bakery

Bagel

$1.50

Croissant

$1.50

Roll

$1.50

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Italian Plain Croissant

$2.00

Italian Chocolate Croissant

$2.00

Italian Custard Croissant

$2.00

Italian Apricot Croissant

$2.00

Muffins

$3.00

Mini Cartoccio

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Nutella Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$5.00

Rainbow Cookie Container (7pc)

$5.00Out of stock

Butter Cookie Container

$5.00

Bombolini

$2.00

Paninis & Wraps

All sandwiches are served with your choice of our homemade focaccia bread, regular wrap or whole wheat wrap.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$9.95

Grilled chicken OR Fried Chicken Cutlet with crispy romaine lettuce, parmigiana shavings and our house made creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Cutlet American

$11.95

Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe

$12.95

Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Deli ham & American cheese

Homemade Turkey

$10.95

House roasted turkey, swiss cheese, cucumber and herb mayo

Italian Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze

Prosciutto Panini

$12.95

Imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic glaze

Tuna-Housemade

$7.95Out of stock

Turkey American

$9.95

House roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grab & Go

Bowtie Fresh Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Bowtie pasta, fresh mozzarella, tomato, olives, onion, basil, oil and vinegar.

Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Bowtie pasta, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, peas and pesto sauce.

Greek Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Fusilli pasta, peppers, onion, tomato, olives, feta cheese, oil and vinegar.

Fusilli alla Romana Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Fusilli, arugula, cherry tomato, Romano cheese and oil.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, shaved parmigiana, croutons w/ house made creamy Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmigiana, croutons w/ house made creamy Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$6.95

Romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions w/ house made creamy balsamic dressing.

House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions w/ house made creamy balsamic dressing.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Salami & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Cups

$4.95Out of stock

Yogurt Parfaits

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade Bread Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Friday 11/04/22 Hot Table Specials

Roasted Veggies

$4.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$5.95

Combo-Roasted Veggies w/ Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

Riceball Parm

$5.00

Soup

$5.95

Spinach & Mushroom Riceballs

$3.50

Traditional Riceball (Chop meat, peas, mozzarella)

$3.50

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$7.95

Salad Bar

Build Your Own Salad

$7.95

Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Tea (House Brewed)

$3.00+

A'Siciliana Blood Orange (Can)

$2.00

A'Siciliana Limonata (Can)

$2.00

Diet Pepsi (Can)

$1.50

Essentia Water

$2.00

Hal's Gingerale

$2.00

Hal's Seltzer

$2.00

Pepsi (Can)

$1.50Out of stock

San Benedetto Green Tea

$2.50

San Benedetto Lemon Tea

$2.50

San Benedetto Peach Tea

$2.50

San Benedetto Sparkling Water (16oz)

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Catering Supplies

Racks, Sternos and Water Tray Deposit

$75.00

ADD PLATES, FORKS, KNIVES, NAPKINS

ADD SERVING SPOONS

Appetizers

Arancini al Burro

$40.00+

Our famous arancini made of rice, a creamy bechamel sauce and thinly chopped ham.

Arancini al Funghi e Spinaci

$40.00+

Our famous arancini for the vegetarian! Rice, sauteed spinach and mushroom with mozzarella.

Arancini alla Carne

$40.00+

Our most popular arancini! Rice, chop meat, peas and mozzarella!

Arancini Mixed Tray

$40.00+

An mix of all three of our arancini- Alla Carne, Al Burro, and Spinach & Mushroom.

Assorted Cheese Platter

$55.00+

Mix of Imported & Domestic Cheeses

Assorted Pizzette Tray

$45.00

An assortment of our homemade pizzette. The platter includes plain, mushroom, and prosciutto pizzette. Each piece cut in four.

Baked Clams Oreganata

$65.00+

Traditional baked little neck clams with seasoned breadcrumb stuffing and broiled to perfection.

Bruschetta Platter

$60.00

Tomato, basil, red onion tossed in olive oil served on crispy semolina

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$60.00+

Cold Antipasto Platter

$60.00+

An assortment of Italian specialties just right to get the occasion started! Prosciutto, provolone, olives, sopressata, fresh mozzarella and more!

Cold Seafood Salad

$100.00+

A mix of the sea marinated to perfection and served cold.

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Platter

$75.00

Served w/ vine ripe cherry tomatos , olive oil & basil

Fried Calamari

$80.00+

Crispy, crunch fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce and lemons.

Giovanna's Caponata

$70.00+

Eggplant, olives, capers, celery & onion cooked to perfection.

Potato Croquettes

$30.00+

A creamy mashed potato breaded and fried. Perfect item to pick at.

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$70.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$45.00+

Mushrooms stuffed with our seasoned breadcrumbs and chunks of cheese.

Salads

Bowtie Fresh Pasta Salad

$60.00+

Bowtie pasta with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad

$60.00+

Bowtie pasta made with Giovanna's pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato. (Contains pine nuts).

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$65.00+

Romaine, shaved parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing & croutons w/ your choice of chicken

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$80.00+

Romaine, shaved parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing & croutons and your choice of shrimp

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$50.00+

Ripe vine tomato’s , red onion, cucumbers sprinkled with oregano, oil and vinegar

Greek Salad

$60.00+

Ripe vine tomato, red onions, cucumbers, chopped peppers, black olives, oregano, oil and vinegar

House Salad

$45.00+

Romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions

House Salad w/ Chicken

$65.00+

House Salad w/ Shrimp

$70.00+

Insalata Tre Colore (Tri-Color Salad)

$55.00+

Mesculine Fruits & Nuts Salad

$60.00+

Mixed greens w/ red onion, walnuts, and in-season fruit

String Bean & Potato Salad

$60.00+

String beans, potato, red onion and cherry tomatos tossed in italian vinegrette

The Portobello Salad

$60.00+

Mixed greens, red onion, walnuts and goat cheese topped w/ grilled portobello mushrooms

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$70.00+

Your choice of pasta baked to perfection with or without mozzarella.

Cavatelli Bolognese

$70.00+

Fresh cavatelli pasta with Giovanna's creamy bolognese sauce

Classic Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$60.00+

Simple Gralic & Oil

Linguini Vongole

$80.00+

The classic linguine with clam sauce. Your choice of red or white sauce.

Lobster Ravioli in Vodka Sauce

$75.00+

Lobster ravioli baked with vodka sauce, with or without mozzarella.

Old Fashioned Carbonara

$75.00+

Your choice of pasta w/ prosciutto, peas and onions in a pink sauce

Orrechiette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Crumbled Sausage

$80.00+

Orrechiette pasta cooked with crumbled sausage and broccoli rabe. One of our best sellers!

Pappardelle Giovanna

$80.00+

Fresh pappardelle pasta w/ a creamy porcini mushroom sauce

Pasta al Forno

$70.00+

An authentic Sicilian dish of anellini pasta (small rings), chop meat, peas, ham and baked with fresh graded cheese and mozzarella.

Pasta Pescatore

$100.00+

Your choice of pasta w/ shrimp, clams, muscles and calamari in a fra diavolo sauce

Pasta w/ Garlic, Oil & Fresh Cherry Tomato's

$70.00+

Simple garlic & oil, add fresh cut cherry tomato's

Penne Alla Vodka

$65.00+

A crowd favorite! Penne pasta served with our creamy vodka sauce.

Penne Salmone

$80.00+

Creamy tomato based sauce w/ smoked salmon

Rigatoni alla Siciliana

$65.00+

Rigatoni w/ a light tomato sauce, eggplant, fresh mozzarella, topped with ricotta salata

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$75.00+

Old reliable. Can't go wrong with a classic spaghetti pasta cooked to perfection with homemade tomato sauce and Giovanna's meatballs to top it off.

Tortellini con Panna

$70.00+

Fresh tortellini pasta w/ ham, peas and a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken

Chicken Bruschetta

$85.00+

Breaded & grilled, topped w/ fresh mozzarella & bruschetta

Chicken Spiedini

$85.00+

Breaded, stuffed w/ prosciutto & cheese and grilled over a bed of mixed greens

Chicken Francese

$80.00+

Lemon & butter sauce

Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe

$90.00+

Grilled marinated chicken over a bed of sauteed broccoli rabe.

Grilled Chicken w/ Vegetables

$85.00+

Grilled Chicken w/ mixed grilled veggies

Chicken Marsala

$85.00+

Mushroom and a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$80.00+

Chicken Pizzaiollo

$85.00+

Mushrooms, onions, peppers with a touch of gravy in a light tomato sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$90.00+

Chicken w/ sausage, sweet pepers, garlic, lemon and butter

Chicken Sorrentino

$90.00+

Topped w/ egglplant, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella in a brown sauce

Veal

Veal Marsala

$90.00+

Mushrooms & a marsala wine sauce

Veal Francese

$90.00+

Lemon & butter sauce

Veal Sorrentino

$95.00+

Topped w/ egglplant, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella in a brown sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$90.00+

Veal Bruschetta

$90.00+

Breaded & grilled, topped w/ fresh mozzarella & bruschetta

Grilled Veal w/ Broccoli Rabe

$95.00+

Breaded & grilled over a bed sauteed broccoli rabe

Veal Spiedini

$95.00+

Breaded, stuffed w/ prosciutto & cheese and grilled over a bed of mixed greens

Beef

Meatballs in Sauce

$75.00+

Skirt Steak Aglio e Oli

$110.00+

Chargrilled steak w/ Giovanna's famous aglio e olio dressing on the side

Skirt Steak Pizzaiolla

$110.00+

Chargrilled steak w/ mushrooms, onions and peppers

Skirt Steak w/ Broccoli Rabe

$110.00+

Sauteed broccoli rabe topped w/ chargrilled skirt steak

Spicy Skirt Steak

$110.00+

Chargrilled & topped w/ spicy cherry peppers & onions

Tripe

$90.00+

Pork

Sausage & Peppers

$80.00+

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$85.00+

Seafood

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$120.00+

Clams, shrimps, muscles and calamari in a spicy tomato sauce

Shrimp

$110.00+

Filet of Sole

$115.00+

Salmon

$115.00+

Vegetable

Eggplant Parmigiana

$65.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$70.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$60.00+

Sauteed Broccoli

$55.00+

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$70.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$55.00+

Panini's, Hero's & Wraps

Italian Hero

$75.00+

Prosciutto, mortadella, sopressata, cappicolo, & provolone w/ arugula, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella- olive oil and a balsamic glaze

The Simple Italian

$70.00+

Prociutto, Mortadella w/ Fresh Mozzarella and olive oil

American Hero

$65.00+

Roast Beef, Turkey,Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Breaded Chicken Hero

$75.00+

Chicken cutlet (breaded & grilled) w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe

$80.00+

Chicken Cutlet (Fried or Grilled) w/ Fresh Mozzarella & Broccoli Rabe

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$75.00+

Chicken cutlet (Fried) w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Panini con Panelle Platter (12 Panini)

$95.00

Assorted Wrap Platter (12 Wraps)

$110.00

Assorted Panini Platter (12 Panini)

$125.00

Italian Tuna Panini Platter (12 Panini)

$135.00

Italian tuna with onions, roasted peppers, arugula and olives

Homemade Turkey Hero

$75.00+

Fresh turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers, w/ herb mayo

The Capri

$75.00+

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzrella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto Sauce

Dessert

Assorted Cookie Tray

$32.00+

Fresh Fruit

$55.00+

Giovanna's Bread Pudding

$70.00

Homeade Rice Pudding

$70.00

Homemade Tiramisu Cake

$35.00+

Gelato

$22.00+

Assorted Bombolini Tray (25 pcs.)

$30.00

Rosticceria

Sfincione Platter

$55.00

Pizzette Platter

$55.00

An assortment of our homemade pizzette. The platter includes plain, mushroom, and prosciutto pizzette. Each piece cut in four.

Rosticceria Platter

$75.00

A mix of authentic Italian rosticceria including, rollo (hotdog wrapped in sweet dough, topped with sesame seeds and backed), ravazzati (sweet bun stuffed with chop meat and peas, topped with sesame seeds), sfringione (thick pizza topped with sauce, breadcrumbs and onions), and pizzette.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
An Express Tutto Calcio Experience!

Location

3000 Westchester Avenue, Harrison, NY 10577

Directions

