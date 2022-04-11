Tutto Calcio Express-Purchase 3000 Westchester Avenue
3000 Westchester Avenue
Harrison, NY 10577
Popular Items
Coffees & Teas
Regular Coffee
Iced Coffee
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai
Espresso
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Box of Joe (12 Cups)
Our Box of Joe comes with 12 cups of coffee and includes cups, assorted sweeteners and whole milk.
Cup Of Ice
Specialty Drinks
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
Vanilla & hazelnut syrup, oat milk and cinnamon
Scooby Snack Latte
Caramel syrup and cinnamon with your choice of milk
Mint-N-Chip Matcha
Peppermint syrup, mocha sauce with matcha
Honey Lavender Matcha
Lavender syrup, honey and matcha
Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Hazelnut syrup and mocha sauce
Cherry White Chocolate Latte
Cherry syrup and white mocha sauce
Honey Oat Latte
Oat milk and honey
Coconut Mint Mocha Latte
Coconut and peppermint syrup with mocha sauce
Coconut Honey Cortado
Coconut syrup and honey
Spiced Vanilla Chai
Chai and vanilla syrup
Churro Latte
Vanilla syrup, caramel sauce and cinnamon
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Platters
Bakery
Bagel
Croissant
Roll
Almond Croissant
Italian Plain Croissant
Italian Chocolate Croissant
Italian Custard Croissant
Italian Apricot Croissant
Muffins
Mini Cartoccio
Chocolate Chip Nutella Cookie
Cannoli
Pound Cake
Rainbow Cookie Container (7pc)
Butter Cookie Container
Bombolini
Paninis & Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken OR Fried Chicken Cutlet with crispy romaine lettuce, parmigiana shavings and our house made creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Cutlet American
Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo
Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe
Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Ham & Cheese
Deli ham & American cheese
Homemade Turkey
House roasted turkey, swiss cheese, cucumber and herb mayo
Italian Chicken
Grilled chicken OR fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
Prosciutto Panini
Imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic glaze
Tuna-Housemade
Turkey American
House roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grab & Go
Bowtie Fresh Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, fresh mozzarella, tomato, olives, onion, basil, oil and vinegar.
Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, peas and pesto sauce.
Greek Pasta Salad
Fusilli pasta, peppers, onion, tomato, olives, feta cheese, oil and vinegar.
Fusilli alla Romana Pasta Salad
Fusilli, arugula, cherry tomato, Romano cheese and oil.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmigiana, croutons w/ house made creamy Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmigiana, croutons w/ house made creamy Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions w/ house made creamy balsamic dressing.
House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions w/ house made creamy balsamic dressing.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Salami & Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Fruit Cups
Yogurt Parfaits
Homemade Bread Pudding
Homemade Rice Pudding
Beverages
Unsweetened Iced Tea (House Brewed)
A'Siciliana Blood Orange (Can)
A'Siciliana Limonata (Can)
Diet Pepsi (Can)
Essentia Water
Hal's Gingerale
Hal's Seltzer
Pepsi (Can)
San Benedetto Green Tea
San Benedetto Lemon Tea
San Benedetto Peach Tea
San Benedetto Sparkling Water (16oz)
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Cranberry Juice
Catering Supplies
Appetizers
Arancini al Burro
Our famous arancini made of rice, a creamy bechamel sauce and thinly chopped ham.
Arancini al Funghi e Spinaci
Our famous arancini for the vegetarian! Rice, sauteed spinach and mushroom with mozzarella.
Arancini alla Carne
Our most popular arancini! Rice, chop meat, peas and mozzarella!
Arancini Mixed Tray
An mix of all three of our arancini- Alla Carne, Al Burro, and Spinach & Mushroom.
Assorted Cheese Platter
Mix of Imported & Domestic Cheeses
Assorted Pizzette Tray
An assortment of our homemade pizzette. The platter includes plain, mushroom, and prosciutto pizzette. Each piece cut in four.
Baked Clams Oreganata
Traditional baked little neck clams with seasoned breadcrumb stuffing and broiled to perfection.
Bruschetta Platter
Tomato, basil, red onion tossed in olive oil served on crispy semolina
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Cold Antipasto Platter
An assortment of Italian specialties just right to get the occasion started! Prosciutto, provolone, olives, sopressata, fresh mozzarella and more!
Cold Seafood Salad
A mix of the sea marinated to perfection and served cold.
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Platter
Served w/ vine ripe cherry tomatos , olive oil & basil
Fried Calamari
Crispy, crunch fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce and lemons.
Giovanna's Caponata
Eggplant, olives, capers, celery & onion cooked to perfection.
Potato Croquettes
A creamy mashed potato breaded and fried. Perfect item to pick at.
Spicy Buffalo Wings
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with our seasoned breadcrumbs and chunks of cheese.
Salads
Bowtie Fresh Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta made with Giovanna's pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato. (Contains pine nuts).
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, shaved parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing & croutons w/ your choice of chicken
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine, shaved parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing & croutons and your choice of shrimp
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Ripe vine tomato’s , red onion, cucumbers sprinkled with oregano, oil and vinegar
Greek Salad
Ripe vine tomato, red onions, cucumbers, chopped peppers, black olives, oregano, oil and vinegar
House Salad
Romaine, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions
House Salad w/ Chicken
House Salad w/ Shrimp
Insalata Tre Colore (Tri-Color Salad)
Mesculine Fruits & Nuts Salad
Mixed greens w/ red onion, walnuts, and in-season fruit
String Bean & Potato Salad
String beans, potato, red onion and cherry tomatos tossed in italian vinegrette
The Portobello Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, walnuts and goat cheese topped w/ grilled portobello mushrooms
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Your choice of pasta baked to perfection with or without mozzarella.
Cavatelli Bolognese
Fresh cavatelli pasta with Giovanna's creamy bolognese sauce
Classic Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Simple Gralic & Oil
Linguini Vongole
The classic linguine with clam sauce. Your choice of red or white sauce.
Lobster Ravioli in Vodka Sauce
Lobster ravioli baked with vodka sauce, with or without mozzarella.
Old Fashioned Carbonara
Your choice of pasta w/ prosciutto, peas and onions in a pink sauce
Orrechiette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Crumbled Sausage
Orrechiette pasta cooked with crumbled sausage and broccoli rabe. One of our best sellers!
Pappardelle Giovanna
Fresh pappardelle pasta w/ a creamy porcini mushroom sauce
Pasta al Forno
An authentic Sicilian dish of anellini pasta (small rings), chop meat, peas, ham and baked with fresh graded cheese and mozzarella.
Pasta Pescatore
Your choice of pasta w/ shrimp, clams, muscles and calamari in a fra diavolo sauce
Pasta w/ Garlic, Oil & Fresh Cherry Tomato's
Simple garlic & oil, add fresh cut cherry tomato's
Penne Alla Vodka
A crowd favorite! Penne pasta served with our creamy vodka sauce.
Penne Salmone
Creamy tomato based sauce w/ smoked salmon
Rigatoni alla Siciliana
Rigatoni w/ a light tomato sauce, eggplant, fresh mozzarella, topped with ricotta salata
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Old reliable. Can't go wrong with a classic spaghetti pasta cooked to perfection with homemade tomato sauce and Giovanna's meatballs to top it off.
Tortellini con Panna
Fresh tortellini pasta w/ ham, peas and a creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken
Chicken Bruschetta
Breaded & grilled, topped w/ fresh mozzarella & bruschetta
Chicken Spiedini
Breaded, stuffed w/ prosciutto & cheese and grilled over a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Francese
Lemon & butter sauce
Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe
Grilled marinated chicken over a bed of sauteed broccoli rabe.
Grilled Chicken w/ Vegetables
Grilled Chicken w/ mixed grilled veggies
Chicken Marsala
Mushroom and a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Pizzaiollo
Mushrooms, onions, peppers with a touch of gravy in a light tomato sauce
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken w/ sausage, sweet pepers, garlic, lemon and butter
Chicken Sorrentino
Topped w/ egglplant, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella in a brown sauce
Veal
Veal Marsala
Mushrooms & a marsala wine sauce
Veal Francese
Lemon & butter sauce
Veal Sorrentino
Topped w/ egglplant, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella in a brown sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Bruschetta
Breaded & grilled, topped w/ fresh mozzarella & bruschetta
Grilled Veal w/ Broccoli Rabe
Breaded & grilled over a bed sauteed broccoli rabe
Veal Spiedini
Breaded, stuffed w/ prosciutto & cheese and grilled over a bed of mixed greens
Beef
Meatballs in Sauce
Skirt Steak Aglio e Oli
Chargrilled steak w/ Giovanna's famous aglio e olio dressing on the side
Skirt Steak Pizzaiolla
Chargrilled steak w/ mushrooms, onions and peppers
Skirt Steak w/ Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed broccoli rabe topped w/ chargrilled skirt steak
Spicy Skirt Steak
Chargrilled & topped w/ spicy cherry peppers & onions
Tripe
Seafood
Vegetable
Panini's, Hero's & Wraps
Italian Hero
Prosciutto, mortadella, sopressata, cappicolo, & provolone w/ arugula, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella- olive oil and a balsamic glaze
The Simple Italian
Prociutto, Mortadella w/ Fresh Mozzarella and olive oil
American Hero
Roast Beef, Turkey,Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Breaded Chicken Hero
Chicken cutlet (breaded & grilled) w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Cutlet (Fried or Grilled) w/ Fresh Mozzarella & Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Chicken cutlet (Fried) w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Panini con Panelle Platter (12 Panini)
Assorted Wrap Platter (12 Wraps)
Assorted Panini Platter (12 Panini)
Italian Tuna Panini Platter (12 Panini)
Italian tuna with onions, roasted peppers, arugula and olives
Homemade Turkey Hero
Fresh turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers, w/ herb mayo
The Capri
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzrella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto Sauce
Dessert
Rosticceria
Sfincione Platter
Pizzette Platter
An assortment of our homemade pizzette. The platter includes plain, mushroom, and prosciutto pizzette. Each piece cut in four.
Rosticceria Platter
A mix of authentic Italian rosticceria including, rollo (hotdog wrapped in sweet dough, topped with sesame seeds and backed), ravazzati (sweet bun stuffed with chop meat and peas, topped with sesame seeds), sfringione (thick pizza topped with sauce, breadcrumbs and onions), and pizzette.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
An Express Tutto Calcio Experience!
3000 Westchester Avenue, Harrison, NY 10577