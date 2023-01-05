Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tchacoberry

review star

No reviews yet

32 Cambridge Street

Boston, MA 02129

Order Again

Açaí

Açaí Bowl 12oz

$13.50

Choose up 5 additional. Above five additional apply $1 fee for each extra add.

Açaí Bowl 16oz

$18.50

Choose up 5 additional. Above five additional apply $1 fee for each extra add.

Pastel

Pastel Plus 2

$12.49

Choose 2 ingredients plus seasonings.

Pastel Plus 4

$16.00

Choose 4 ingredients plus seasonings.

Pastel Plus 6

$18.99

Choose 6 ingredients plus seasonings.

Pastel Plus 8

$21.99

Choose 8 ingredients plus seasonings.

Traditional Pastel

$11.99

Traditional pastel with an incredible flavor

Candy Pastel

Pastel 1 Plus

$10.49

Pastel 3 Plus

$12.99

Pastel Laka - White Chocolate

$12.00

Strips

10 Pastel Strips Fried

$3.50

Choose your seasonings

10 Strips Breaded - Sugar and Cinnamon

$4.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola Cans, 12 fl oz

$2.50

Sprite Cans, 12 fl oz,

$2.50

Guaraná Antarctica Cans, 12 fl oz,

$2.50

Mitto Juice - Caju

$6.99

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Make your best choice. Are you ready to customize your own Pastel and acai?

Location

32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02129

Directions

