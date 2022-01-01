Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Growler - German Village/Brewery District

review star

No reviews yet

702 S High St

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!

Website

Location

702 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
The Daily Growler image
The Daily Growler image
The Daily Growler image
The Daily Growler image

Similar restaurants in your area

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
orange starNo Reviews
525 Short St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Café Overlook - 373 South High Street, 16th floor
orange starNo Reviews
373 South High Street, 16th floor Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Marvins
orange starNo Reviews
460 s front st Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Emmett's Cafe
orange star5.0 • 61
744 S High Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Smoked on High BBQ
orange star4.5 • 632
755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
orange star4.3 • 658
503 South Front Street Suite 101 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
orange star4.3 • 658
503 South Front Street Suite 101 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Smoked on High BBQ
orange star4.5 • 632
755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Club Diversity
orange star4.6 • 359
863 South High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Brewery District
orange star4.8 • 201
940 S Front St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Law Bird
orange star4.8 • 75
740 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Emmett's Cafe
orange star5.0 • 61
744 S High Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston