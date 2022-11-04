A map showing the location of Dragon Pho - DavieView gallery
Vietnamese

Dragon Pho - Davie

review star

No reviews yet

7740 Nova Dr b1

Davie, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)
Mango Smoothie (Sinh To Xoai)

Click Below To Select Table Number

Select Table Number

Vietnamese Appetizers

Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong)

Grilled Tofu (Dau Hu Nuong)

$7.95
Fried Tofu (Dau Hu Chien)

Fried Tofu (Dau Hu Chien)

$7.95
Egg Rolls (Cha Gio)

Egg Rolls (Cha Gio)

$6.95
Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)

Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)

$6.95
Special BBQ Rolls (Goi Cuon Nuong)

Special BBQ Rolls (Goi Cuon Nuong)

$8.95
Calamari (Muc Chien Don)

Calamari (Muc Chien Don)

$9.95
Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp (Tom Chien)

Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp (Tom Chien)

$9.95
Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp (Tom Nuong Xa)

Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp (Tom Nuong Xa)

$8.95
Crispy Wings (Canh Ga Nuong)

Crispy Wings (Canh Ga Nuong)

$7.95
Seasoned Fries (Khoai Tay Chien)

Seasoned Fries (Khoai Tay Chien)

$6.95

Korean Appetizers

Korean Wings (KFC)

Korean Wings (KFC)

$7.95
Korean Dumpling (Mandu)

Korean Dumpling (Mandu)

$9.95
Seasoned Edamame

Seasoned Edamame

$6.95Out of stock
Kimchi (Raddish)

Kimchi (Raddish)

$8.95
Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

$8.95
Kimchi (Cucumber)

Kimchi (Cucumber)

$8.95

Boba Tea

Build Your Own Boba Tea (Tra Sua Tu Chon)

Build Your Own Boba Tea (Tra Sua Tu Chon)

$5.95+

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie (Sinh To Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Dragon Fruit Smoothie (Sin To Thanh Long)

$5.95+

Piña Colada

$6.95+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (Sinh To Dau & Chuoi)

$6.95+Out of stock
Mango Smoothie (Sinh To Xoai)

Mango Smoothie (Sinh To Xoai)

$5.95+
Strawberry Smoothie (Sinh To Dau)

Strawberry Smoothie (Sinh To Dau)

$5.95+Out of stock
Avacado (Sinh To Bo)

Avacado (Sinh To Bo)

$6.95+Out of stock

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea (Tra Sua Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea (Tra Sua Thanh Long)

$4.95+Out of stock
Passion Fruit Milk Tea (Tra Sua Chanh Day)

Passion Fruit Milk Tea (Tra Sua Chanh Day)

$4.95+
Strawberry Milk Tea (Tra Sua Dau)

Strawberry Milk Tea (Tra Sua Dau)

$4.95+Out of stock
Taro Milk Tea (Khoai Mon)

Taro Milk Tea (Khoai Mon)

$4.95+
Thai Tea Milk Tea (Tra Sua Thai Tea)

Thai Tea Milk Tea (Tra Sua Thai Tea)

$4.95+
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95+
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95+

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea (Tra Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Green Tea Mango (Tra Xanh Xoai)

Green Tea Mango (Tra Xanh Xoai)

$4.95+
Jasmine Tea Lychee (Tra Jasmine Vai)

Jasmine Tea Lychee (Tra Jasmine Vai)

$4.95+
Oolong Tea Dragon Fruit (Tra Jasmine Thanh Long)

Oolong Tea Dragon Fruit (Tra Jasmine Thanh Long)

$4.95+
Black Tea Strawberry (Tra Black Dau)

Black Tea Strawberry (Tra Black Dau)

$4.95+

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl - Steak (Tai)

Dragon Bowl - Steak (Tai)

$30.95

(Dine-in Only)

Dragon Bowl - Steak & Brisket (Tai. Chin)

Dragon Bowl - Steak & Brisket (Tai. Chin)

$30.95

(Dine-in Only)

Dragon Bowl - Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

Dragon Bowl - Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

$30.95

(Dine-in Only)

Dragon Bowl - House Special (Dac Biet)

Dragon Bowl - House Special (Dac Biet)

$35.95

(Dine-in Only)

Popular Beef Pho Choices (Pho Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Steak (Tai)

Steak (Tai)

$9.95+

Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)

Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)

$11.95+
Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)

$11.95+
House Special (Dac Biet)

House Special (Dac Biet)

$13.95+

Consists of steak, brisket, flank, fatty flank, meatball, tripe, tendon.

Steak & Meatball

$9.95+

Chicken Pho & Other Fan Favorites (Pho Ga & Cac Loai Pho Khac)

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

Vegetarian Pho (Chay)

$12.95+

Consist of broccoli, cauliflower, tofu, carrot, daikon, and mushroom.

Chicken Pho (Ga)

Chicken Pho (Ga)

$9.95+
Seafood Pho (Hai San)

Seafood Pho (Hai San)

$14.95+

Consist of shrimp, scallop, squid, & imitation crab.

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Fusion Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Fusion Noodle Soup

$13.95+

Include Flank, Beef Shank, Vietnamese Ham & Meatball

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Traditional Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef (Bun Bo Hue) - Traditional Noodle Soup

$13.95+

Include Flank, Beef Shank, Vietnamese Ham, Marrow Cake & Pork Hoch

Vietnamese BBQ - Build Your Own

Build Your Own BBQ Rice Platter (Com Nuong Tu Chon)

Build Your Own BBQ Rice Platter (Com Nuong Tu Chon)

$14.95
Build Your Own Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Tu Chon)

Build Your Own Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Tu Chon)

$14.95

Vietnamese BBQ - Fan Favorites

Short-Ribs Platter (Com Suong Dai Han)

Short-Ribs Platter (Com Suong Dai Han)

$17.95
House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)

House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)

$18.95

Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.

Rib-Eye Steak Platter (Com Bo Bit Tet)

Rib-Eye Steak Platter (Com Bo Bit Tet)

$20.95
Pork Tenderloin & Egg Roll Salad Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio)

Pork Tenderloin & Egg Roll Salad Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio)

$16.95
Freshly Grilled Shrimp Salad Bowl (Bun Tom Nuong)

Freshly Grilled Shrimp Salad Bowl (Bun Tom Nuong)

$16.95
House Special Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Dac Biet)

House Special Grilled Salad Bowl (Bun Dac Biet)

$18.95

Consist of 1 eggroll, shrimps, chicken, and pork.

Korean BBQ

Korean Short-Ribs

Korean Short-Ribs

$20.95

Korean Ribeye Steak

$23.95
Korean Porkchop

Korean Porkchop

$18.95
Korean Pork Tenderloin

Korean Pork Tenderloin

$18.95

Korean Chicken

$18.95

Korean Shrimp

$20.95
Korean Tofu

Korean Tofu

$18.95

Vegan Lovers

Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$12.95+

Consist of broccoli, cauliflower, tofu, carrot, daikon, and mushroom.

Fresh Tofu Rice Platter

Fresh Tofu Rice Platter

$14.95
Fresh Tofu Salad Bowl

Fresh Tofu Salad Bowl

$14.95
Tofu Spring Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.95
Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$7.95
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.95
Grilled Tofu

Grilled Tofu

$7.95
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Traditional Wings - Boneless - Tenders - Seasoned Fries

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.95
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.95
Crispy Tenders

Crispy Tenders

$8.95
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.95

Fan Favorite Beers

Bud Light

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Tsingtao

$5.95

Fan Favorite Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.95+

Merlot

$8.95+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.95+

Chardonnay

$8.95+

Rose Wine

$8.95+

Fan Favorites Beverages (Giai Khat Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95+
Vietnamese Ice Coffee (Cafe Sua Da)

Vietnamese Ice Coffee (Cafe Sua Da)

$5.95+

Lemonade

$4.95+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95+

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.95+

Soda, Spring Water & Specialties

Soda

$1.95

Spring Water

$1.95

Freshly Brewed Tea

Iced Tea

$4.95+

Hot Tea

$4.95

Vietnamese Sauces & Sides

Pho Side Dishes

Fresh BBQ Side Dishes

Korean Side Dishes

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Wings Sauces & Sides

Wings Sauces

Wings Sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome!

Location

7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

GoPho
orange star4.6 • 641
2262 S University Dr. Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Dragon Pho - Coral Springs
orange starNo Reviews
6268 West Sample Road Coral Springs, FL 33067
View restaurantnext
Benh Mi - Miami Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1436 Washington Avenue miami, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Dragon Pho Express - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
158 NW 20th Street Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Vo An Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1821 N state rd 7 Margate, FL 33063
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston