  • Home
  • /
  • Cordova
  • /
  • Te'Kila Cordova 2 - 1335 North Germantown Parkway
Main picView gallery

Te'Kila Cordova 2 1335 North Germantown Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1335 North Germantown Parkway

Memphis, TN 38016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOFT DRINKS/TEA

SOFT DRINKS

$2.35

JUICE

$2.49

HORCHATA

$3.49

LEMONADES

$3.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.35

SWEET TEA

$2.35

Kids Drink

$1.00

APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

BEAN DIP

$4.25

GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.99

GUACAMOLE MEXICANO

$9.99

TEKILA SAMPLER

$16.99

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$10.49

MEXICAN TAQUITOS

$8.49

WINGS

$15.99

Southwestern Taquitos

$12.99

TEKILA DIP

$8.99

POLLO

FLAUTAS

$10.99

CHORIPOLLO

$12.99

POLLO JALISCO

$14.99

POLLO ADOBE

$12.99

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$12.99

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

TORTA CUBANA

$11.99

GUACAMOLE BACON BURGER

$11.99

TEKILA BURGER

$12.99

QUESADILLAS

TEKILA QUESADILLA

$14.99

QUESADILLA MEXICANA

$9.99

FAJITA QUESADILLA

CHICKEN CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$11.99

NACHOS

FAJITA TEKILA NACHOS

$14.99

HOUSE NACHOS

$9.99

NACHOS DELUX

$10.99

FAJITA NACHOS

FAJITAS

TEKILA FAJITA

$15.99

VEGGIE FAJITA

$10.99

CHICKEN FAJITA

$14.49

CHICKEN FAJITA FOR 2

$24.99

STEAK FAJITA

$14.99

STEAK FAJITA FOR 2

$25.99

PARRILLADA

$17.99

SEAFOOD FAJITA

$16.99

TEKILA FAJITA FOR 2

$29.99

SHRIMP FAJITA

$17.99

SHRIMP FAJITA FOR 2

$35.99

TACOS

TACOS FIESTA

$10.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.49

STREET TACOS

$13.99

SHRIMP&BACON TACOS

$14.99

GRINGA TACOS

$13.99

STEAK&BACON TACOS

$13.99

TACOS AL CARBON

$12.99

TILAPIA TACOS

$11.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO SUIZO CHICKEN

$12.99

BURRITO SUIZO STEAK

$13.99

EL MEXICANO BURRITO

$12.49

BURRITOS DELUXE

$10.49

TEXMEX BURRITO

$16.99

CHEESE STEAK BURRITO

$13.99

CHEESE CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.99

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP ADOBE

$14.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$14.99

TILAPIA AL GUSTO

$12.99

TOSTADAS DE CAMARON

$9.99

CAMARONES AL GUSTO

$14.99

SOUP/ SALAD

TACO SALAD

$8.49

CHICKEN SOUP

$9.99

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD VEGGIE

$10.49

FAJITA TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$11.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD STEAK

$12.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD SHRIMP

$13.99

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

$10.99

Salad Salmon

$10.99

Guac Salad

$3.99

Tekila Taco Salad

$14.99

HOUSE SPECIALS

TEKILA SPECIAL

$15.99

TEKILA CHICKEN

$11.99

TEKILA SHRIMP

$14.99

STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$16.99

CARNITAS

$15.99

CARNE ASADA

$16.99

ALAMBRE

$14.99

STEAK&SHRIMP

$20.99

MY TEKILA BURRITO

$19.49

TEKILA BURRITO SHRIMP

$22.99

MOLCAJETE MEXICANO

$20.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS TEKILA CHICKEN

$11.99

ENCHILADAS TEKILA STEAK

$13.49

TRIO SUPREME

$10.99

SEAFOOD ENCHILADS

$13.49

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$11.99

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.99

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS STEAK

$13.99

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$11.99

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGA

$9.99

SOUTHWESTERN CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

FAJITA CHIMI CHICKEN

$12.99

FAJITA CHIMI STEAK

$13.99

FAJITA CHIMI SHRIMP

$14.99

TEKILA CHIMI

$15.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

LUNCH PICK 2

$8.49

LUNCH PICK 3

$9.49

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$7.99

CHORIPOLLO LUNCH

$9.49

STEAK&BACON TACOS LUNCH

$9.99

NACHOS DELUX LUNCH

$8.49

LUNCH TACO SALAD BEEF

$7.49

LUNCH TACO SALAD SRHD CHICKEN

$7.49

CHICKEN CHORIZO QUESADILLA LUNCH

$9.49

FLAUTAS LUNCH

$6.99

ALAMBRE LUNCH

$9.99

LUNCH FAJITA CHICKEN

$9.99

LUNCH FAJITA STEAK

$9.99

LUNCH FAJITA SHRIMP

$11.99

LUNCH MIXED FAJITA

$10.99

CHORIZO CON PAPAS TACOS

$9.49

CHICKEN CHEESE & RICE

$9.49

STEAK CHEESE& RICE

$9.49

LUNCH CHIMI BEEF

$8.49

LUNCH CHIMI SHRD CHICKEN

$8.49

DINNER COMBO

DINNER PICK 2

$9.99

DINNER PICK 3

$10.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS DRINK

$0.99

KIDS MEAL

$5.99

DESSERTS

DESSERTS

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE ORDERS

A LA CARTE

CHILE RELLENO BEEF

$3.59

CHILE RELLENO CHEESE

$3.59

2 CHILE RELLENO BEEF

$6.49

2 CHILE RELLENO CHEESE

$6.49

TAMAL BEEF

$3.49

3 TAMAL BEEF

$8.99

TACO HARD BEEF

$2.25

3 TACO HARD BEEF

$5.99

TACO HARD SHRD CHK

$2.25

3 TACO HARD SHRD CHK

$5.99

SOFT BEEF TACO

$2.50

3 SOFT BEEF TACO

$6.50

SOFT SHRD CHK TACO

$2.50

3 SOFT SHRD CHK TACO

$6.50

HARD GRILLED CHK TACO

$3.25

SOFT GRILLED CHK TACO

$3.25

HARD STEAK TACO

$3.50

SOFT STEAK TACO

$3.50

HARD SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

SOFT SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

BEAN ENCHILADA

$2.29

3 BEAN ENCHILADA

$5.99

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$2.29

3 CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.99

SHRD CHK ENCHILADA

$2.49

3 SHRD CHK ENCHILADA

$6.29

BEEF ENCHILADA

$2.49

3 BEEF ENCHILADA

$6.29

BEAN BURRITO

$3.15

SHRD CHK BURRITO

$3.50

2 SHRD CHK BURRITO

$6.49

BEEF BURRITO

$3.50

2 BEEF BURRITO

$6.49

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.29

SHRD CHK QUESADILLA

$3.50

BEEF QUESADILLA

$3.50

TOSTADA BEEF

$3.29

2 TOSTADA BEEF

$5.49

TOSTADA SHRD CHK

$3.49

2 TOSTADA SHRD CHK

$5.49

BEAN TOSTADA

$3.49

2 BEAN TOSTADA

$5.49

TOGO FEE

TOGO FEE

$0.35
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1335 North Germantown Parkway, Memphis, TN 38016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flying Saucer - Cordova
orange starNo Reviews
1400 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016
View restaurantnext
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
orange starNo Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurantnext
El Mero Inc - 8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA
orange starNo Reviews
8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA Cordova, TN 38018
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Steakhouse - 107 South Germantown Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
107 South Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
orange star4.4 • 607
8413 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6130 Macon Road Memphis, TN 38134
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Memphis
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston