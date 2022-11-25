Te'Kila Cordova 2 1335 North Germantown Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1335 North Germantown Parkway, Memphis, TN 38016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
No Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurant
El Mero Inc - 8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA
No Reviews
8100 Macon Station Suite 102, Cordova, TN, USA Cordova, TN 38018
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Steakhouse - 107 South Germantown Parkway
No Reviews
107 South Germantown Parkway Cordova, TN 38018
View restaurant