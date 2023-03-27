Restaurant header imageView gallery

Te Konaku

review star

No reviews yet

631 Anderson Avenue

Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Appetizer

Tarator

$5.50

cold yogurt dip with cucumber & garlic

Sausage Dip

$7.00

traditional sausage in a creamy dip

Pepper Dip

$5.00

salty, creamy sauteed peppers

Ajvar

$3.75

Red pepper Spread

Feta Cheese

$7.00

Traditional Feta Cheese

Kos

$3.50

Traditional Yogurt

Fries

$8.00

Salad

Shop Salad

$12.50

chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red pepper and feta cheese in olive oil & vinegar

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$15.50

Family Shop Salad

$17.50

Savory Dishes

Burek (Piece)

$8.00

baked filled pie made of homemade phyllo dough (piece)

Burek (Full Pie)

$32.00

baked filled pie made of homemade phyllo dough (full pie)

Mantia

$11.00

veal stuffed dumplings

Fli

$7.50

layers of crepe like baked savory

Pizza Margherita

$9.00

tomatoe sauce, mozzarela cheese, garlic with fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Special Pizza

$16.00

Special made pizza

Somun

$2.00

Clay Dishes

Pasul

$18.00

Tradiional bean soup

Goulash

$16.00

Veal meat served with mash potatoes

Soup of the day

$8.00

Mantia with kos

$16.00

Veal stuffed dumplings covered in a yogurt sauce

Special of the day Sarme

$12.00

Grill

Qebapa (5PC)

$14.50

5 pieces of finger sized skinless sausage made with ground veal, balck pepper, salt & garlic

Qebapa (10PC)

$19.50

10 pieces of finger sized skinless sausage made with ground veal, balck pepper, salt & garlic

Qofte (3PC)

$14.50

3 pieces of traditional albanian meatballs made with ground veal, onions, crushed reppers & herbs

Qofte (5PC)

$19.50

5 pieces of traditional albanian meatballs made with ground veal, onions, crushed reppers & herbs

Suxhuk

$15.50

traditional albanian veal sausage

Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomatoe, onions & fried egg with veal meat

Filled Qofte With Kajmak

$19.00

traditional albanian ground veal stuffed with kaymak

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken with vegetables on the side

Veal Meat

$32.00

Lamb Meat

$36.00

Mixed Grill

$19.50

qofte, qebapa and suxhuk

Mixed Meat Combo

$48.00

qofte, qebapa , suxhuk, grilled chicken, veal meat & lamb meat

Steak

$39.00

Desserts

Trilece

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Tulumba

$4.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Cold Drinks

Cold Drinks

$3.00

Juices

$3.50

Water

Natural Water

$6.50

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Small Natural Water

$2.50

Small Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
