Tea-Genix SoHo 312 E Hattie St.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Energy teas, Meal replacement shakes, daiquiris and margaritas. Drive thru available.
Location
312 East Hattie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
