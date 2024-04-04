Main picView gallery

Tea-Genix SoHo 312 E Hattie St.

312 East Hattie Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Order Again

Daiquiris

Daiquiri's

$25.00+

Non Alcholic

$25.00+

Jello Shot

$3.00

Beer

Bottled-Coors light

$3.00

Seltzer

$5.00

IPA

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos

$5.00

Bottled-Coors light (Copy)

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Yangling

$5.00

Ziegen Bock

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Water

Waterbottle

$2.00

Soda

coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

BYOL

ice bucket, cups, mixer

$20.00

Ice Bucket, Cup Mixer 2+

$25.00

Jello Shot(s)

Single

$2.00

3 pack

$5.00

Vodka well

Wells Vodka

$4.00

Hennessy

Henny

$10.00

Crown

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

$ 2 Tuesday Crown

$3.99

Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Casamigos

Casamigos

$10.00

Vodka Tito’s

Tito's

$5.00

Tequila Well

Tequila Well

$4.00

Seagram's 7 Whisky

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

Jim Beam Bourbon

$8.00

Wells Whisky

Wells Whisky

$4.00

Tequila Ocho

Tequila Ocho

$10.00

Ice

Ice

$1.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Seagram's Gin

Seagram's Gin

$5.00

Wine White

Taken Chardonnay

$6.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.00

Wine Red

Rebellious Red Wine

$6.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$5.00

Lemon drops

Lemon drop

$10.00

Beer

Bottled-Coors light

$3.00

Seltzer

$5.00

IPA

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Daiquiris

Rick "hypnotic" Sanchez

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Hulk Haze

$10.00

Daiquiris

Daiquiri's

$10.00+

Beer

Bottled-Coors light

$3.00

Seltzer

$6.50

IPA

$7.15

Hookah

Hookah

$35.00

Additional Coals

$10.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Turkey Leg

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$15.00

Sausage On Stick

Sausage On Stick

$10.00

Fried

Chicken basket drums\flats

$10.00

Fries

$5.00

Fried chicken wings and fries

$10.00

BBQ

BBQ Wings Basket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Energy teas, Meal replacement shakes, daiquiris and margaritas. Drive thru available.

Location

312 East Hattie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

