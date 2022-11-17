Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tea Mania New York 9804 101st Ave

9804 101st Ave

Ozone Park, NY 11416

Popular Items

Malai kulfi milk tea
Mango lassi milk tea
Pistachio kulfi milk tea

Desi Teas

Tea mania special kulfi milk tea

$8.25+

Classic milk tea flavored with organic honey-brown sugar syrup, cardamom, and nuts. Topped off with s scoop of Malai Kulfi desi seeds.

Mango kulfi milk tea

$7.70+

Refreshing mango milk tea plus scoop of Mango Kulfi and basil seeds. Flavored with saffron, cardamom and nuts.

Malai kulfi milk tea

$7.70+

Variety malai milk tea flavored with cardamom and nuts. Served with a scoop of Malai Kulfi.

Pistachio kulfi milk tea

$7.70+

Pistachio flavored milk tea with a scoop of Pistachio Kulfi,. Flavored with almonds, saffron, cardamom and pistachio.

Falooda kulfi milk tea

$7.70+

A twist on the traditional Indian dessert. Milk tea flavored with rese syrup and vermicelli, topped with a scoop of Falooda Kulfi and basil seeds

Rooh afza milk tea

$6.05+

Milk tea flavored with fragrant syrup made of rosewater and pine essence.

Mango lassi milk tea

$7.15+

Classic desi mango lassi with brown sugar syrup.

Milk Teas

Tea mania special strawberry cheesecake milk tea

$6.05+

Brown sugar milk tea

$5.50+

Taro milk tea

$5.50+

Mango milk tea

$5.50+

Coconut milk tea

$5.50+

Thai milk tea

$5.50+

Pina colada milk tea

$5.50+

Matcha milk tea

$5.50+

Dalgona coffee milk tea

$5.50+

Chocolate milk tea

$5.50+

Fruit Teas

Tea mania special mango dragon fruit tea

$6.05+

Mango fruit tea

$5.50+

Pineapple fruit tea

$5.50+

Peach fruit tea

$5.50+

Lychee fruit tea

$5.50+

Passion fruit tea

$5.50+

Strawberry fruit tea

$5.50+

Strawberry lemonade fruit tea

$5.50+

Coffee and PG Tea

Hot coffee

$1.93+

Iced coffee

$2.48+

PG hot tea

$1.93+

PG iced tea

$2.48+

Sweet Treats

Tea mania special kulfi croffle

$6.05

Malai, falooda, mango, pistachio.

Plain croffle with maple syrup

$4.68

Chocolate croffle

$5.23

Nutella Croffle

$5.23

Chocolate almond croffle

$5.50

Banana nutella croffle

$5.50

Strawberry whipped cream croffle

$5.78

Manago whipped cream croffle

$5.78

Oreo whipped cream croffle

$5.78

Apple pie croffle

$5.78

French macarons

Smoothies and Slushies

Strawberry banana smoothie

$7.70+

Mango smoothie

$7.70+

Pina colada smoothie

$7.70+

Strawberry slushie

$7.15+

Mango slushie

$7.15+

Pina colada slushie

$7.15+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tea Mania is a unique bubble tea shop that combines the flavors of the wildly popular Taiwanese Bubble Tea with exotic South Asian Kulfi, as well as plenty of original milk and fruit tea options.

9804 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416

