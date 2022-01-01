Tea-Rific Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Beverage

Small Cider

$3.50

Large Cider

$4.00

Small

$2.50

Large

$3.50

Small w/Flavor

$3.50

Large w/Flavor

$4.00

Small

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Small w/Flavor

$4.00

Large w/Flavor

$5.00

Small w Flav&Espresso

$5.00

Large w/Flav&Espresso

$6.00

Large 16oz

$3.25

Small

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Small w/ Espresso

$4.50

Large w/ Espresso

$5.50

Small

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Small w/ Espresso

$4.50

Large w/ Espresso

$5.50

Small w/Flavor

$4.00

Large w/Flavor

$5.00

Small w/Flavor&Espresso

$5.50

Large w/Flavor&Espresso

$6.00

Small

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Double Shot Espresso

$2.25

Build Your Own

Small

$4.00

Medium

$5.00

Large

$6.00

Just Tea/Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$0.94

Cup Water

$0.50

Can Of Soda

$1.00

Mini Tea

$3.00

Signature Drinks

Small Signature

Medium Signature

Large Signature

Holiday Drinks

Pistachio Cold Brew

$5.00+

Pistachio Irish Cream Latte

$4.50+

Shamrock Smoothie

$5.25+

Shamrock Oreo Frappe

$5.75+

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.00+

Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea

$5.25+

Fall Harvest Over Ice

$5.75+

Fall Harvest Smoothie

$7.00+

Fall Harvest Hot

$5.75+

Caramel Apple Frappe

$6.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00+

Cider Slushie

$5.75+

White Chocolate Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.25+

Lotus Energy Drinks

Hurricane

$5.75+

Jolly Rancher

$5.75+

Tropic Thunder

$5.75+

Spazzberry

$5.75+

Sunflower

$5.75+

Sugar Free Sunflower

$6.50+

Sugar Free Berries n Cream

$6.50+

Sugar Free Tango

$6.50+

Sugar Free Calypso

$6.50+

Asian Candy

Jelly Backpack

$12.00

Jelly Straws (Individual)

$0.25

2 for 25 Candies

$0.25

Jelly Cups (50cent)

$0.50

Jelly Cups (75cents)

$0.75

Fruits

$1.00

BingBing

$0.75

Straw Bucket

$20.00

Baked Goods

ChocCovered Pretzels

$1.25

Edible Cookie Dough

$1.75

Macarons

$1.75

Mochi Cakes

$1.75

PB Or Cake Ball

$1.75

Puppy Chow/Snack Mix

$3.00

Rice Krisp Treat

$2.00

Deluxe Choc Cov Pretz

$1.75

No Bakes

$4.00

$1 Bake Sale

$1.00

Smores/Cheesecake

$2.00

Fudge Cups

$3.00

Nut Clusters

$2.00

Cake Cups

$4.00

Choc Cov Marshmallows

$2.00

Frozen

Mini Melts

$4.00

Mochi Ice cream

$2.00

4oz Cups of Balls/Gummies/Boba

4oz Balls/Gummies/Boba

Ball Jigglers

$1.75

Popcorn/Chips

Bag of Popcorn

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Merchandise

Glass Jars W Drink

$15.00

Tea Cup Plants

$5.00

Reusable Straws

$3.00

Bumper Stickers

$5.00

Bubble Kit

$15.00

Glass Jars

$10.00

Dollar Toys

$1.00

Gallon Of Cider W Pump

$45.00

Partea

$24.00

Bag Of Ice

$5.00

Tea Cup Plant

$5.00

Bubble Stickers

$0.25

Plant Sprout

$1.00

Ciera Charms

$5.00

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

715 N State St, Davison, MI 48423

Directions

Gallery
Tea-Rific Cafe image
Tea-Rific Cafe image

