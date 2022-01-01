Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tea Spoons 1005 C Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1005 C Bridge Rd

Charleston, WV 25314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Extra Syrup

Dragon Fruit Syrup

$0.50

Fructose

$0.25

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Grape 🍇 Syrup

$0.50

Kiwi 🥝 Syrup

$0.50

Lemon 🍋 Syrup

$0.50

Longan Honey 🍯

$0.50

Lychee Syrup

$0.50

Mango 🥭

$0.50

Orange 🍊 Syrup

$0.50

Passion Fruit Syrup

$0.50

Peach 🍑 Syrup

$0.50

Pineapple 🍍 Syrup

$0.50

Pomegranate Syrup

$0.50

Raspberry Syrup

$0.50

Sea Salt Caramel

$0.50

Strawberry 🍓 Syrup

$0.50

Tiger 🐅 Syrup

$0.50

caramelized brown sugar syrup

Watermelon 🍉 Syrup

$0.50

Popping Pearls

Blueberry Popping🫐

$1.00

Cherry Popping🍒

$1.00

Dragon Fruit Popping

$1.00

Honey Popping 🍯

$1.00

Lychee Popping

$1.00

Mango Popping🥭

$1.00

Orange Popping 🍊

$1.00

vegan

Passion Fruit Popping

$1.00

Peach Popping 🍑

$1.00

Pomegranate Popping

$1.00

Strawberry Popping 🍓

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.00

Mango Jelly

$1.00

Coffee Jelly

$1.00

Boba

Warm Brown Sugar Boba

$1.00

Extras

Vital Proteins non flavored

$2.50

2 scoops

Vegan Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Nutella

$0.50

Peanut 🥜 Butter

$0.50

Cheese Cap

$1.00

Blended

$1.00

Oat Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Light Bulb Cup

$2.50

Not dish washer safe

coffee shot

$0.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Milk Tea Flavors

Vanilla MT

$6.75

Honeydew 🍈 MT

$6.75

Mango 🥭 MT

$6.75

Coconut MT

$6.75

Thai MT

$6.75

Taro MT

$6.75

Matcha 🍵 MT

$6.75

Strawberry 🍓 MT

$6.75

Coffee ☕MT

$6.75

Chocholate🍫 MT

$6.75

Watermelon 🍉 MT

$6.75

Mocha MT

$6.75

Blueberry MT

$6.75

Original Milk Tea

$6.75

Cotton Candy

$6.75

16 Oz

$6.50

Base

Jasmine Green Tea

Assam Black Tea

Water

Favorites

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.25

Vanilla and Strawberry Milk Tea with Strawberry Syrup and cheesecap

Tiger Milk Tea

$7.25

Vanilla Milk Tea with Brown Sugar syrup

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.50

Vanilla Milk Tea, Reese’s PB, Grape syrup

Coconut Strawberry Milk Tea

$7.25

Cotton Candy Milk Tea

$6.75

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$8.25

Extras Add Ins

Extra Acai 2oz

$3.00

Extra Coconut Sorbet 2oz

$3.00

Extra Pitaya Sorbet 2oz

$3.00

Extra Dragon Fruit Sorbet 2oz

$3.00

Extra Strawberries

$0.75

Extra pineapple

$0.75

Extra Blueberries

$0.75

Extra Banana

$0.75

Extra kiwi

$0.75

Raspberries

$0.75

Extra Granola

$0.75

Bee pollen

$0.75

Goji berries

$0.75

Pecans

$0.75

Chia Seeds

$0.75

Toasted Coconut

$0.75

Coconut

$0.75

Coconut Chia Seed Pudding

$2.00

Vegan Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.50

Almond Butter

$0.50

Nutella

$0.50

Agave

$0.50

Longan Honey

$0.50

Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$0.50

White Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Cinnamon

Popping Boba

$0.75

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Sorbet Flavors

Passion Fruit Sorbet

Acai Sorbet

Coconut Sorbet

Pitaya Sorbet

16 oz Bowl

1 Granola, 3 toppings 1 syrup/sauce

$10.00

Granola, 3 toppings, 1 sauce/syrup

Coconut chia granola 2 scoops

Hemp heart granola 2 scoops

Strawberries

Blueberries

Pineapple

Kiwi

Banana

Raspberry

Toasted Coconut

Goji berries

Pecans

Vegan Chocolate Chips

Chia Seeds

White chocolate sauce

Longan honey

Nutella

Maple Syrup

Peanut Butter Sauce

Agave

Almond butter

Sea Salt Caramel

Chocolate Syrup

Base

Assam Black Fruit Tea

Jasmine Green Fruit Tea

Unsweetened Black Shaken Tea

$5.25

Unsweetened Green Shaken Tea

$5.25

Flavors

Blueberry 🫐 FT

$6.50

Dragon Fruit FT

$6.50

Grape 🍇 FT

$6.50

Kiwi 🥝 FT

$6.50

Lemon 🍋 FT

$6.50

Longan Honey 🍯 FT

$6.50

Lychee FT

$6.50

Mango 🥭 FT

$6.50

Orange 🍊 FT

$6.50

Passion Fruit FT

$6.50

Peach 🍑 FT

$6.50

Pineapple 🍍FT

$6.50

Pomegranate FT

$6.50

Raspberry FT

$6.50

Strawberry 🍓 FT

$6.50

Watermelon 🍉 FT

$6.50

Fructose

$0.25

Green Apple FT

$6.50

Caramel FT

$6.50

Blackberry FT

$6.50

Banana 🍌 FT

$6.50

Grapfruit FT

$6.50

Popping Pearls

Blueberry Bursting

$1.00

Cherry Bursting

$1.00

Dragon Fruit

$1.00

Honey Bursting

$1.00

Lychee Bursting

$1.00

Mango Bursting

$1.00

Orange Bursting

$1.00

Passion Fruit Bursting

$1.00

Peach Bursting

$1.00

Pomegranate

$1.00

Strawberry Bursting

$1.00

Green Apple Bursting

$1.00

Extras

Butterfly Changing Tea

$0.50

Lemonade Splash

$0.75

Slushie

$0.50

Light bulb cup

$2.50

22oz Lemonade

$5.25

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Light Bulb Lemonade Comes With Tapioca Boba

$8.00

Boba

Warm Brown Sugar Tapioca

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a custom Bubble Tea, Cold Brew and Acai Bowl. Located in the heart of South Hills on beautiful Bridge Road. We have limited seating for 3 indoors and two outdoor tables to accommodate 4. We have the ability to cater a baby shower, reception, or birthday party. All drinks are made to order with your choice of Jasmine Green Tea, Assam Black Tea or omit the tea all together. Many items are Vegan and all items are Vegetarian. As we grow in our community we are looking forward to adding items to our menu like, specialty toast with house made bread and gourmet oatmeal!

Website

Location

1005 C Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Husson's Pizza - Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Bridge Road Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
233 Hale St Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Sohos Italian Restaurant - Capitol Market
orange starNo Reviews
800 Smith St Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Coco's
orange starNo Reviews
233 Hale Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Bear's Den
orange star4.6 • 255
405 Capitol St,Ste 4 Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
KITA Modern Japanese
orange star4.5 • 343
2815 Mountaineer Blvd South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston