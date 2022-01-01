Restaurant header imageView gallery

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square

Ghirardelli Square

Lower Plaza

San Francisco, CA 94109

Order Again

Iced Teas + Milk Teas

Iced Jasmine Tea

Iced Jasmine Tea

$4.50

22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea, no milk. Optional boba pearls.

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

22 oz. Iced Black Tea, no milk. Optional boba pearls.

Iced Oolong Tea

Iced Oolong Tea

$4.50

22 oz. Iced Oolong Tea, no milk. Optional boba pearls.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.00

22 oz. Iced Black Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

22 oz. Iced Oolong Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.50

22 oz. Iced Coffee, no milk. Optional boba pearls.

Iced Milk Coffee

Iced Milk Coffee

$5.00

22 oz. Iced Coffee with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

22 oz. Iced Taro Milk Drink. Your choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.75

22 oz. Thai Iced Tea. Choice of milk. Optional Boba.

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.75

22 oz. Iced Milk Drink with brown sugar syrup sweetener and optional boba pearls. Sugar free option not available.

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Smoothies

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries in a creamy milk-based smoothie

Peach + Mango Smoothie

Peach + Mango Smoothie

$6.50
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Smoothie

$6.50

Tart Raspberries blended with chocolate chips in a milk-based smoothie

Hot Teas

Chamomile

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Blossom

$3.50

Holiday Chai

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Peach

$3.50

Cinnamon Vanilla

$3.50

MERCH

T-Shirt

$20.00

Argyle Socks

$8.00

Mugs

$10.00

Argyle Hats

$12.00
Boba Milk Tea, Smoothies, and Snacks!!

Ghirardelli Square, Lower Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94109

