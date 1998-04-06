TeaDM Sterling 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy
Sterling, VA 20164
Popular Items
Energy Booster
Seasalt Coffee OG
Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee. Uses dark roasted robusta coffee bean and is blended with condensed milk before being topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. When mixed together, it creates the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed well together. As your ice melts, it will begin to taste better and better! *Item contains hazelnuts and dairy * Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Coffee RTD
(First-Time Recommendation) a Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee that is the ready to drink version as soon as grabbed. Uses our dark roasted robusta coffee bean that is blended with condensed milk before being topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Together, it creates a lighter texture for the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *Item contains Hazelnuts* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Bac Xiu Coffee
Also translated as “white coffee”, the Seasalt Bac Xiu uses a smooth mixture of sweetened milk and condensed milk. It is then topped off with our signature Seasalt Cream and a foamed dark roast robusta coffee. This is the least caffeinated option Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *contains Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Coffee Latte
Traditional slow drip Vietnamese dark roast robusta coffee bean blended with condensed milk served with our signature Seasalt Cream. Option to choose your own milk preference of oat or whole. Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. No need to wait for the ice to melt! *Contains Hazelnuts and Dairy* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Our Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). Our dark roast robusta coffee is blended with sweetened condensed milk for the perfect sweet and bitter combo! Does not come with Seasalt Cream. *Contains Hazelnuts* Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Black Coffee
A traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). Sweetened using dark brown sugar and topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Tips: Flip the cup upside down and shake until mixed together. As your ice melts, it will begin to taste better and better! Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Vietnamese Black Coffee
Traditional Vietnamese slow drip coffee filtered through a coffee phin (cà phê đá). It is a very strong and bitter coffee sweetened with dark brown sugar. Does not come with Seasalt Cream. Recommended with: Honey Boba or Coffee Jelly ***add-ons not included
Seasalt City
Seasalt Matcha Green Tea
Sweetened Jasmine Green Tea topped with our signature Seasalt Cream and sprinkled with Grade A Matcha. Tip: Shake it until the tea, cream and matcha are fully mixed for best taste! *contains dairy* Recommended with: aloe vera ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Jasmine-Green Tea
Sweetened Jasmine Green Tea topped with our signature Seasalt Cream. Sugar used is pure cane sugar Tip: Shake it until the tea and cream are fully mixed for best taste! *contains dairy* Recommended with: aloe vera ***add-ons not included
Seasalt Black Milk Tea
TeaDM house milk tea with hints of coffee and vanilla extract. Drink is topped off with our signature Seasalt Cream. A rich yet subtle and earthy taste. Tip: Shake it until the tea and cream are fully mixed for best drink *contains dairy* Recommended with: Coffee jelly, Honey boba, or Custard Pudding ***add-ons not included
Milk Tea
TeaDM Milk Tea
(Recommended) Daily brewed black tea leaves with hints of coffee and vanilla extract mixed together with our non-dairy creamer. This drink is sweetened with dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Premium Jasmine Milk Tea
Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Honey boba or Custard Pudding ***add-ons not included
Brown Sugar Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted and daily brewed oolong tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer. This drink is sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Premium Taro Milk Tea
Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and delicious taro (a purple sweet potato). This drink is sweetened with pure dark brown sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Premium jasmine green tea mixed with our non-dairy creamer and wintermelon. Best way to describe the taste is sweet cereal milk or a sweet cucumber with some hint of vanilla. Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Green Thai Milk Tea
Imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand blended with non-dairy creamer and Grade A Matcha. ***add-ons not included
Red Thai Milk Tea
(Recommended) Uses imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand and topped with your choice of milk: half and half, oat, whole, or almond milk. To extract the most flavor, we brew our leaves carefully for hours and sweeten the mixture with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Japanese Matcha Milk Tea
Our imported Grade A Matcha straight from Japan is carefully blended with non-dairy creamer, jasmine-green tea, and then sweetened with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Honey boba and Custard Pudding ***add-ons not included
New Orleans Style Coffee Milk Tea
Our house blended TeaDM Milk Tea with a shot of black New Orleans–Style Coffee blend and ground chicory and pure dark brown sugar. *Contains Dairy* Recommended with: Coffee Jelly or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Choco Mint Milk Tea
Chocolate mint java chips blended with premium jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Best way to describe the taste is like mint chocolate icecream! Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Mango Milk Tea
Premium Mango blended with jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Recommended with: Mango Jelly, Seasalt Cream, or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Strawberry Milk Tea
Premium strawberry blended with jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with pure dark brown sugar Recommended with: Seasalt cream or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Brown Sugar Organic Oatmilk Tea
Imported Assam black tea blended with organic oat milk, and sweetened with dark brown sugar. The perfect truly non-dairy option with that milk like flavor! Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Tea DM Vibes
Anteaoxidant
Local flower honey, lemon, and crushed ginger blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea. This drink is garnished with chia seeds. Recommended with: aloe vera
Cosmopolitea
Tea flavored with Strawberry and Lychee, a fun yet simply amazing drink to try! Can be blended with choice of Jasmine green tea, Assam black, or Decaf Blue tea Recommended with: lychee or strawberry jelly ***add-ons not included
Green Iceland
Green apple and lychee blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green , Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea. Recommended with Lychee Jelly *Add-ons NOT included
Kumon Honey
Local wildflower honey and Kumquat blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green tea, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea. Recommended with: aloe vera or lychee jelly *Add-ons NOT included
MC Loving
Tea flavored with Mango, raspberry, and lychee blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea recommended with: mango. lychee, or strawberry jelly *Add-ons NOT included
Moonlight Mango
Tea flavored with Mango and peach. This drink can be blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea Recommended with: strawberry jelly *Add-ons NOT included
Pass&Go
Tea flavored with Passion fruit and mango blended with your choice of choice of Jasmine green, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea Recommended with: mango jelly *Add-ons NOT included
Shooting Star
Tea flavored with Passion fruit and strawberry blended with your choice of Jasmine green, Assam black, Oolong, or Decaf Blue tea Recommended with: strawberry or lychee jelly *Add-ons NOT included
Peach Partea
A oolong peach flavored tea that is both simple yet refreshing! This drink includes chia seeds and fresh peach bits to add onto the wonderful experience! this drink can be blended with other types of tea such as jasmine, assam black, and even decaf blue tea. Recommended with: aloe vera or crystal boba *Add-ons NOT included
Boba Master
Caffeine-Free
Color Switch Lemonade
With freshly squeezed lemon juice at the bottom, this drink is topped off with Decaf butterfly pea tea to create a beautiful color when mixed together! Perfect for kids and as a first time drink it is one of TeaDM’s best sellers. Recommended with: lychee or strawberry jelly ***Add-ons not included
Brown Sugar Milk
This drink is drizzled with dark brown sugar around the cup for a tiger effect before being filled with your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond). This drink is great for those with sweet tooths and looking for something completely caffeine free. Recommended with: Honey Boba ***Add-ons not included
Snow Builder (Smoothies, ice blended)
Icy Avolcano
An avocado smoothie that is inspired by the traditional Vietnamese dessert (Sinh to Bo). Ripe avocados, condensed milk, honey and your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond) creates the perfect thick and smooth smoothie that is perfect all year round. Recommend with: Aloe Vera or Crystal Boba ***add-ons not included
Organic Mango Snow
Made with ripe fresh Thai mango and your choice of milk (whole, oat, or almond) creates the perfect mango smoothie you’ve been looking for! The smoothie is sweetened with pure cane sugar and makes the perfect for a refreshing and non-caffeinated drink! Recommended with: mango jelly ***add-ons not included
Organic Strawberry Snow
Made with ripe fresh strawberries and your choice of milk (whole, oat, or almond) creates the perfect strawberry smoothie you’ve been looking for! The smoothie is sweetened with pure cane sugar and makes the perfect for a refreshing and non-caffeinated drink! Recommended with: Strawberry Jelly ***add-ons not included
Taronado
Made with freshly steamed taro root (a popular asian purple potato) and blended with your choice of milk (whole, oat, or almond). This drink is sweetened with pure cane sugar and makes the perfect refreshing and non-caffeinated drink! Recommended with: Honey Boba ***add-ons not included
Tango Mango
A combo of fresh strawberries and ripe thai mangos, creates that perfect middle you never know existed! Pick between your choice of milk (whole, oat, and almond) as we sweeten the smoothie with pure cane sugar! This is the best refreshing and non-caffeinated drink. Recommended with: strawberry or mango jelly ***add-ons not included
Grade A Matcha Snow
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Apply code “B4G1” for Buy 4 Get 1 Free or “B8G2” for Buy 8 Get 2 Free.
