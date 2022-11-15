Teahaus Kennewick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tri Cities first stand alone Boba Shop! We serve yummy fresh boba tea & treats.
Location
5331 West Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
No Reviews
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kennewick
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
More near Kennewick