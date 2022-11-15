Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teahaus Kennewick

5331 West Canal Drive

Kennewick, WA 99336

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiger Tea
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Boba You+Me

Boba Tea

Honey B

$5.25+

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Bamboba

$5.25+

Berry Explosion

$5.25+

Banana Blitz

$5.25+

Ice Ice Boba

$5.25+

Big Kahunas

$5.25+

Thailandia

$5.25+

Tiger Tea

$5.25+

Blackout

$5.95

Blue Hawaiian

$5.25+

Naked Tea

Mango Tango

$5.25+

Lychee Bomb

$5.25+

Kiwi Breeze

$5.25+

Pineapple Passion

$5.25+

Bobarita

$5.25+

Red Crush

$5.25+

Boba You+Me

$5.25+

Butterfly Effect

$5.25+

Boba Lattes

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Butterfly Latte

$5.95+

Hibiscus Latte

$5.95+

Boba Brew

Caramel Boba Brew

$5.25+

Mocha Boba Brew

$5.25+

Jett Lag Boba Brew

$5.25+

Booster Boba Brew

$5.25+

Vanilla Boba Brew

$5.25+

Boba Lemonades

Original Lemonade

$5.25+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25+

Mango Lemonade

$5.25+

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.25+

Kiwi Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25+

Melon Pucker

$5.25+

Boba Smoothies

Taro YUM YUM

$5.25+

Coco Loco

$5.25+

Honey Me Up

$5.25+

Green Mango

$5.25+

Green Goddess

$5.25+

Power Smoothies

Whey of The Gods

$5.75+

Iso Gains

$5.75+

Power Shield

$5.75+

Mango Madness

$5.75+

Just Peachy

$5.75+

Mango Madness Remix

$8.75

Haus Treats

Teahaus Cookie

$5.00

Boba Macs

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tri Cities first stand alone Boba Shop! We serve yummy fresh boba tea & treats.

5331 West Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336

