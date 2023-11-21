Teah's Angels Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Order ahead and enjoy quick takeout process!
Location
2660 S 67th St, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
No Reviews
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F Philadelphia, PA 19153
View restaurant
The Gold Standard Cafe - West Philly
4.2 • 1,676
4800 Baltimore Ave Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant