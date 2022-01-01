Teak & Charlie's Jersey Girl Pizza
4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy
Odessa, TX 79762
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Strips of our house made pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and tossed in garlic butter seasoned to make your taste buds go crazy. Served with our house made red sauce
Knotchos
Our delicious Garlic knots smothered with freshly grated mozzarella topped with pepperonis, jalapenos and our house made red sauce
Cheesy Bread
Exactly what the name says. Our house made dough baked with lots of freshly grated mozzarella and seasoned to perfection. Served with our house made red sauce, and house made ranch
Caprese
If you haven't had you should. Alternating fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, seasoned the way a pizza god would. Fresh basil atop and oh so yummy Kalamata olives.
Nuggets
"AKA Boneless Chicken wings" but really that would be way different. Breaded and baked chicken breast chunks tossed in wing sauce of your choosing. Served with our house made ranch
Bone-in Wings
Chicken drumettes and flappers baked up and tossed in wing sauce of your choosing. Served with our house made ranch
Salads
Build A Salad
The beginning to all great salads. If you just want lettuce this is just right for you. Mixed Spinach and Romain. And you can add something if you like. Served with your choice of our house made dressings
House Salad
Simple is always good. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with red onion, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes. Served with your choice of our house made dressings
Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Not the Caprese. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with chunks of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with your choice of our house made dressings
Greek Salad
We made a pizza to match cause we love it so much. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with red onion, artichoke, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of our house made dressings
Pizza
Slice BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
18" BYO Pizza
Crustless BYO
Gluten-Free BYO Pizza
Slice The Green Wheelbarrow
14" The Green Wheelbarrow
18" The Green Wheelbarrow
Crustless The Wheelbarrow
Gluten-Free The Wheelbarrow
Slice The Margarita
14" The Margarita
18" The Margarita
Crustless The Margarita
Gluten-Free The Margarita
Slice El Salvador Special
14" El Salvador Special
18" El Salvador Special
Crustless El Salvador Special
Gluten-Free El Salvador Special
Slice The Hawaiian
14" The Hawaiian
18" The Hawaiian
Crustless The Hawaiian
Gluten-Free The Hawaiian
Slice Triple PST
14" Triple PST
18" Triple PST
Crustless Triple PST
Gluten-Free Triple PST
Slice The Hoboken
14" The Hoboken
18" The Hoboken
Crustless The Hoboken
Gluten-Free The Hoboken
Slice White Pizza
14" White Pizza
18" White Pizza
Crustless White Pizza
Gluten-Free White Pizza
Slice Carbonara
14" Carbonara
18" Carbonara
Crustless Carbonara
Gluten-Free Carbonara
Slice Meat Lovers
14" Meat Lovers
18" Meat Lovers
Crustless Meat Lovers
Gluten-Free Meat Lovers
Slice Wildwood Crest
14" Wildwood Crest
18" Wildwood Crest
Crustless Wildwood Crest
Gluten-Free Wildwood Crest
Slice Garden State Parkway
14" Garden State Parkway
18" Garden State Parkway
Crustless Garden State Parkway
Gluten-Free Garden State Parkway
Slice Jal Popper
14" Jal Popper
18" Jal Popper
Gluten-Free Jal Popper
Slice Greek
14" Greek
18" Buffalo Chicken
Gluten- Free Greek
Slice Taco
14" Taco
18" Taco
Gluten-Free Taco
Crustless Taco
Slice Buff' Chick'
14" Buffalo Chicken
18" Buffalo Chicken
Gluten- Free Greek
14"Half & Half Specialty
18" Half & Half Specialty
Slice Fest
14"Fest
18" Fest
Gluten-Free Fest
Crustless
Calzones
Traditional Calzone
Our house made pizza dough stuffed and baked. Calzones have a unique taste and texture unlike pizza. Stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. Add just about any pizza topping you like. Served with our house made dressing.
Green Wheelbarro Calzone
Exactly what a traditional calzone is..... "amazing" Plus our house made green sauce, meatballs and tomatoes. Served with our house made red sauce.
Margarita Calzone
El Salvador Especial Calzone
Hawaiian Calzone
Triple PST Calzone
Hoboken Calzone
White Pizza Calzone
Carbonara Calzone
Meat Lover's Calzone
Wildwood Crest Calzone
Garden State Parkway Calzone
Jal Popper Calzone
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
