Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Teak & Charlie's Jersey Girl Pizza

501 Reviews

$$

4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy

Odessa, TX 79762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

14" BYO Pizza
18" BYO Pizza
14" Meat Lovers

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.25+

Strips of our house made pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and tossed in garlic butter seasoned to make your taste buds go crazy. Served with our house made red sauce

Knotchos

$11.00

Our delicious Garlic knots smothered with freshly grated mozzarella topped with pepperonis, jalapenos and our house made red sauce

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Exactly what the name says. Our house made dough baked with lots of freshly grated mozzarella and seasoned to perfection. Served with our house made red sauce, and house made ranch

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

If you haven't had you should. Alternating fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, seasoned the way a pizza god would. Fresh basil atop and oh so yummy Kalamata olives.

Nuggets

$6.00+

"AKA Boneless Chicken wings" but really that would be way different. Breaded and baked chicken breast chunks tossed in wing sauce of your choosing. Served with our house made ranch

Bone-in Wings

$8.00+

Chicken drumettes and flappers baked up and tossed in wing sauce of your choosing. Served with our house made ranch

Salads

Build A Salad

$4.00+

The beginning to all great salads. If you just want lettuce this is just right for you. Mixed Spinach and Romain. And you can add something if you like. Served with your choice of our house made dressings

House Salad

$6.50+

Simple is always good. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with red onion, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes. Served with your choice of our house made dressings

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$8.00+

Not the Caprese. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with chunks of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with your choice of our house made dressings

Greek Salad

$8.50+

We made a pizza to match cause we love it so much. Mixed Spinach and Romain topped with red onion, artichoke, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of our house made dressings

Pizza

Slice BYO Pizza

$3.00

14" BYO Pizza

$12.00

18" BYO Pizza

$16.00

Crustless BYO

$5.00

Gluten-Free BYO Pizza

$15.00

Slice The Green Wheelbarrow

$5.00

14" The Green Wheelbarrow

$17.00

18" The Green Wheelbarrow

$23.00

Crustless The Wheelbarrow

$8.00

Gluten-Free The Wheelbarrow

$21.00

Slice The Margarita

$5.50

14" The Margarita

$19.00

18" The Margarita

$24.00

Crustless The Margarita

$8.00

Gluten-Free The Margarita

$23.00

Slice El Salvador Special

$7.00

14" El Salvador Special

$28.00

18" El Salvador Special

$34.00

Crustless El Salvador Special

$8.00

Gluten-Free El Salvador Special

$32.00

Slice The Hawaiian

$5.50

14" The Hawaiian

$17.00

18" The Hawaiian

$22.00

Crustless The Hawaiian

$8.00

Gluten-Free The Hawaiian

$21.00

Slice Triple PST

$6.00

14" Triple PST

$20.00

18" Triple PST

$25.00

Crustless Triple PST

$8.00

Gluten-Free Triple PST

$24.00

Slice The Hoboken

$6.00

14" The Hoboken

$19.00

18" The Hoboken

$25.00

Crustless The Hoboken

$8.00

Gluten-Free The Hoboken

$23.00

Slice White Pizza

$5.00

14" White Pizza

$17.00

18" White Pizza

$21.00

Crustless White Pizza

$8.00

Gluten-Free White Pizza

$21.00

Slice Carbonara

$6.00

14" Carbonara

$21.00

18" Carbonara

$27.00

Crustless Carbonara

$8.00

Gluten-Free Carbonara

$25.00

Slice Meat Lovers

$6.00

14" Meat Lovers

$21.00

18" Meat Lovers

$26.00

Crustless Meat Lovers

$8.00

Gluten-Free Meat Lovers

$25.00

Slice Wildwood Crest

$5.50

14" Wildwood Crest

$20.00

18" Wildwood Crest

$25.00

Crustless Wildwood Crest

$8.00

Gluten-Free Wildwood Crest

$24.00

Slice Garden State Parkway

$5.50

14" Garden State Parkway

$18.00

18" Garden State Parkway

$22.00

Crustless Garden State Parkway

$8.00

Gluten-Free Garden State Parkway

$22.00

Slice Jal Popper

$6.50

14" Jal Popper

$21.00

18" Jal Popper

$26.00

Gluten-Free Jal Popper

$25.00

Slice Greek

$6.50

14" Greek

$26.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$33.00

Gluten- Free Greek

$31.00

Slice Taco

$6.50

14" Taco

$20.00

18" Taco

$26.00

Gluten-Free Taco

$24.00

Crustless Taco

$8.00

Slice Buff' Chick'

$6.50

14" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$33.00

Gluten- Free Greek

$31.00

14"Half & Half Specialty

18" Half & Half Specialty

Slice Fest

$6.00

14"Fest

$22.00

18" Fest

$26.00

Gluten-Free Fest

$24.00

Crustless

$10.00

Calzones

Traditional Calzone

$8.00

Our house made pizza dough stuffed and baked. Calzones have a unique taste and texture unlike pizza. Stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. Add just about any pizza topping you like. Served with our house made dressing.

Green Wheelbarro Calzone

$13.00

Exactly what a traditional calzone is..... "amazing" Plus our house made green sauce, meatballs and tomatoes. Served with our house made red sauce.

Margarita Calzone

$12.00

El Salvador Especial Calzone

$17.00

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.00

Triple PST Calzone

$14.00

Hoboken Calzone

$13.00

White Pizza Calzone

$11.00

Carbonara Calzone

$15.00

Meat Lover's Calzone

$13.00

Wildwood Crest Calzone

$12.00

Garden State Parkway Calzone

$12.00

Jal Popper Calzone

$13.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmesan

$11.50

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

The Ultimate Sandwich

$13.00

Grinder

$10.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.65

Chips

$1.75

Dough Ball

$4.00

2oz Side Topping

$1.00

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Dough ball, Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni

Desserts

Sweet bread

$10.00

Dessert Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Sweet Knots

$5.00

Half/Half Pizza

14" H1 Fest

14" H1 GW

14" H1 Margy

14" H1 El Salvador

14" H1 Hawaiian

14" H1 Triple PST

14" The Hoboken

14" H1 White Pizza

14" H1 Carbonara

14" H1 Meat Lovers

14" H1 Wildwood Crest

14" H1 State Parkway

14" H1 Jal Popper

18" HALF Fest

18" HALF GW

18" MARG

18" EL SAL

18" HAWAII

18" Triple PST

18" Hoboken

18" WHITE

18" CARB

18" Meat Lover

18" Wildwood Crest

18" GSP

18" Jal Popper

Beverages

Fountain

$2.50

Bottle

$2.50

Glass Bottle

$2.75

2 Liter

$3.75

Energy Drinks

$2.75

6 pack

$4.50

Apparel

Button Up

$25.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Christmas T

$15.00

Chris Hood

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$17.00

Bad A Shirt

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX 79762

Directions

